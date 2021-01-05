CMMS Software Market Forecast 2021-2027, Latest Trends and Opportunities|Accruent, eMaint, Dude Solutions

Los Angeles United States: The global CMMS Software market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global CMMS Software market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global CMMS Software market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: , Accruent, eMaint, Dude Solutions, iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus), IBM, ServiceChannel, Fiix, UpKeep, Siveco, IFS, Spacewell, JDM Technology, MVP Plant, DPSI, MRI (Real Asset Management), FasTrak, FMX, Sierra, Orion IXL Bhd, Ultimo, JLL (JLL (Corrigo), EZOfficeInventory, CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks), Maxpanda, eWorkOrders, Ashcom Technologies, Landport, Megamation Systems CMMS Software

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global CMMS Software market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global CMMS Software market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global CMMS Software market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global CMMS Software market.

Segmentation by Product: , Cloud Based CMMS Software, On-Premises CMMS Software, Based on deployment method, CMMS software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based software. In 2018, cloud-based system is leading the market, with about 84.91% market share. CMMS Software

Segmentation by Application: , Auto Manufacturers, Motor Insurance Companies, Independent Warranty, Automotive Clubs

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global CMMS Software market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global CMMS Software market

Showing the development of the global CMMS Software market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global CMMS Software market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global CMMS Software market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global CMMS Software market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global CMMS Software market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global CMMS Software market. In order to collect key insights about the global CMMS Software market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global CMMS Software market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global CMMS Software market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global CMMS Software market to triangulate the data.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by CMMS Software Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global CMMS Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud Based CMMS Software

1.4.3 On-Premises CMMS Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global CMMS Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Industrial & Manufacturing

1.5.3 Property Management Firms

1.5.4 Logistics & Retail

1.5.5 Education & Government

1.5.6 Healthcare and Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): CMMS Software Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the CMMS Software Industry

1.6.1.1 CMMS Software Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and CMMS Software Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for CMMS Software Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 CMMS Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 CMMS Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 CMMS Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 CMMS Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 CMMS Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 CMMS Software Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key CMMS Software Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top CMMS Software Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top CMMS Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global CMMS Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global CMMS Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global CMMS Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global CMMS Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by CMMS Software Revenue in 2019

3.3 CMMS Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players CMMS Software Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into CMMS Software Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global CMMS Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global CMMS Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 CMMS Software Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global CMMS Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global CMMS Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America CMMS Software Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 CMMS Software Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America CMMS Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America CMMS Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe CMMS Software Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 CMMS Software Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe CMMS Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe CMMS Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China CMMS Software Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 CMMS Software Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China CMMS Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China CMMS Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan CMMS Software Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 CMMS Software Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan CMMS Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan CMMS Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia CMMS Software Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 CMMS Software Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia CMMS Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia CMMS Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India CMMS Software Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 CMMS Software Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India CMMS Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India CMMS Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America CMMS Software Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 CMMS Software Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America CMMS Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America CMMS Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Accruent

13.1.1 Accruent Company Details

13.1.2 Accruent Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Accruent CMMS Software Introduction

13.1.4 Accruent Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Accruent Recent Development

13.2 eMaint

13.2.1 eMaint Company Details

13.2.2 eMaint Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 eMaint CMMS Software Introduction

13.2.4 eMaint Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 eMaint Recent Development

13.3 Dude Solutions

13.3.1 Dude Solutions Company Details

13.3.2 Dude Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Dude Solutions CMMS Software Introduction

13.3.4 Dude Solutions Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Dude Solutions Recent Development

13.4 iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus)

13.4.1 iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus) Company Details

13.4.2 iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus) CMMS Software Introduction

13.4.4 iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus) Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus) Recent Development

13.5 IBM

13.5.1 IBM Company Details

13.5.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 IBM CMMS Software Introduction

13.5.4 IBM Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 IBM Recent Development

13.6 ServiceChannel

13.6.1 ServiceChannel Company Details

13.6.2 ServiceChannel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 ServiceChannel CMMS Software Introduction

13.6.4 ServiceChannel Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 ServiceChannel Recent Development

13.7 Fiix

13.7.1 Fiix Company Details

13.7.2 Fiix Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Fiix CMMS Software Introduction

13.7.4 Fiix Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Fiix Recent Development

13.8 UpKeep

13.8.1 UpKeep Company Details

13.8.2 UpKeep Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 UpKeep CMMS Software Introduction

13.8.4 UpKeep Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 UpKeep Recent Development

13.9 Siveco

13.9.1 Siveco Company Details

13.9.2 Siveco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Siveco CMMS Software Introduction

13.9.4 Siveco Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Siveco Recent Development

13.10 IFS

13.10.1 IFS Company Details

13.10.2 IFS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 IFS CMMS Software Introduction

13.10.4 IFS Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 IFS Recent Development

13.11 Spacewell

10.11.1 Spacewell Company Details

10.11.2 Spacewell Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Spacewell CMMS Software Introduction

10.11.4 Spacewell Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Spacewell Recent Development

13.12 JDM Technology

10.12.1 JDM Technology Company Details

10.12.2 JDM Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 JDM Technology CMMS Software Introduction

10.12.4 JDM Technology Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 JDM Technology Recent Development

13.13 MVP Plant

10.13.1 MVP Plant Company Details

10.13.2 MVP Plant Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 MVP Plant CMMS Software Introduction

10.13.4 MVP Plant Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 MVP Plant Recent Development

13.14 DPSI

10.14.1 DPSI Company Details

10.14.2 DPSI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 DPSI CMMS Software Introduction

10.14.4 DPSI Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 DPSI Recent Development

13.15 MRI (Real Asset Management)

10.15.1 MRI (Real Asset Management) Company Details

10.15.2 MRI (Real Asset Management) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 MRI (Real Asset Management) CMMS Software Introduction

10.15.4 MRI (Real Asset Management) Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 MRI (Real Asset Management) Recent Development

13.16 FasTrak

10.16.1 FasTrak Company Details

10.16.2 FasTrak Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 FasTrak CMMS Software Introduction

10.16.4 FasTrak Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 FasTrak Recent Development

13.17 FMX

10.17.1 FMX Company Details

10.17.2 FMX Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 FMX CMMS Software Introduction

10.17.4 FMX Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 FMX Recent Development

13.18 Sierra

10.18.1 Sierra Company Details

10.18.2 Sierra Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Sierra CMMS Software Introduction

10.18.4 Sierra Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Sierra Recent Development

13.19 Orion IXL Bhd

10.19.1 Orion IXL Bhd Company Details

10.19.2 Orion IXL Bhd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Orion IXL Bhd CMMS Software Introduction

10.19.4 Orion IXL Bhd Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Orion IXL Bhd Recent Development

13.20 Ultimo

10.20.1 Ultimo Company Details

10.20.2 Ultimo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Ultimo CMMS Software Introduction

10.20.4 Ultimo Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Ultimo Recent Development

13.21 JLL (JLL (Corrigo)

10.21.1 JLL (JLL (Corrigo) Company Details

10.21.2 JLL (JLL (Corrigo) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 JLL (JLL (Corrigo) CMMS Software Introduction

10.21.4 JLL (JLL (Corrigo) Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 JLL (JLL (Corrigo) Recent Development

13.22 EZOfficeInventory

10.22.1 EZOfficeInventory Company Details

10.22.2 EZOfficeInventory Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 EZOfficeInventory CMMS Software Introduction

10.22.4 EZOfficeInventory Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 EZOfficeInventory Recent Development

13.23 CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks)

10.23.1 CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks) Company Details

10.23.2 CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.23.3 CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks) CMMS Software Introduction

10.23.4 CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks) Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks) Recent Development

13.24 Maxpanda

10.24.1 Maxpanda Company Details

10.24.2 Maxpanda Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.24.3 Maxpanda CMMS Software Introduction

10.24.4 Maxpanda Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Maxpanda Recent Development

13.25 eWorkOrders

10.25.1 eWorkOrders Company Details

10.25.2 eWorkOrders Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.25.3 eWorkOrders CMMS Software Introduction

10.25.4 eWorkOrders Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 eWorkOrders Recent Development

13.26 Ashcom Technologies

10.26.1 Ashcom Technologies Company Details

10.26.2 Ashcom Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.26.3 Ashcom Technologies CMMS Software Introduction

10.26.4 Ashcom Technologies Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.26.5 Ashcom Technologies Recent Development

13.27 Landport

10.27.1 Landport Company Details

10.27.2 Landport Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.27.3 Landport CMMS Software Introduction

10.27.4 Landport Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.27.5 Landport Recent Development

13.28 Megamation Systems

10.28.1 Megamation Systems Company Details

10.28.2 Megamation Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.28.3 Megamation Systems CMMS Software Introduction

10.28.4 Megamation Systems Revenue in CMMS Software Business (2015-2020)

10.28.5 Megamation Systems Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

