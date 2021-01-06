Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Competitive Strategies And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2026 | SRT Marine, Alltek, Raymarine

“

The report titled Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: SRT Marine, Alltek, Raymarine, Weatherdock AG, Navico, Icom, em-trak, Vesper, ACR Electronics, Garmin, SI-TEX Marine Electronics, Comar Systems, Digital Yachat, Furuno, Simrad, Ocean Dignal, Humminbird

Market Segmentation by Product: Class A Transceivers (12.5W)

Class B Transceivers (2W & 5W)



Market Segmentation by Application: Fisheries

Transport

Leisure and Recreation

Others



The Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Overview

1.1 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Product Scope

1.2 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Class A Transceivers (12.5W)

1.2.3 Class B Transceivers (2W & 5W)

1.3 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Fisheries

1.3.3 Transport

1.3.4 Leisure and Recreation

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers as of 2019)

3.4 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Business

12.1 SRT Marine

12.1.1 SRT Marine Corporation Information

12.1.2 SRT Marine Business Overview

12.1.3 SRT Marine Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 SRT Marine Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered

12.1.5 SRT Marine Recent Development

12.2 Alltek

12.2.1 Alltek Corporation Information

12.2.2 Alltek Business Overview

12.2.3 Alltek Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Alltek Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered

12.2.5 Alltek Recent Development

12.3 Raymarine

12.3.1 Raymarine Corporation Information

12.3.2 Raymarine Business Overview

12.3.3 Raymarine Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Raymarine Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered

12.3.5 Raymarine Recent Development

12.4 Weatherdock AG

12.4.1 Weatherdock AG Corporation Information

12.4.2 Weatherdock AG Business Overview

12.4.3 Weatherdock AG Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Weatherdock AG Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered

12.4.5 Weatherdock AG Recent Development

12.5 Navico

12.5.1 Navico Corporation Information

12.5.2 Navico Business Overview

12.5.3 Navico Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Navico Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered

12.5.5 Navico Recent Development

12.6 Icom

12.6.1 Icom Corporation Information

12.6.2 Icom Business Overview

12.6.3 Icom Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Icom Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered

12.6.5 Icom Recent Development

12.7 em-trak

12.7.1 em-trak Corporation Information

12.7.2 em-trak Business Overview

12.7.3 em-trak Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 em-trak Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered

12.7.5 em-trak Recent Development

12.8 Vesper

12.8.1 Vesper Corporation Information

12.8.2 Vesper Business Overview

12.8.3 Vesper Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Vesper Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered

12.8.5 Vesper Recent Development

12.9 ACR Electronics

12.9.1 ACR Electronics Corporation Information

12.9.2 ACR Electronics Business Overview

12.9.3 ACR Electronics Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 ACR Electronics Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered

12.9.5 ACR Electronics Recent Development

12.10 Garmin

12.10.1 Garmin Corporation Information

12.10.2 Garmin Business Overview

12.10.3 Garmin Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Garmin Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered

12.10.5 Garmin Recent Development

12.11 SI-TEX Marine Electronics

12.11.1 SI-TEX Marine Electronics Corporation Information

12.11.2 SI-TEX Marine Electronics Business Overview

12.11.3 SI-TEX Marine Electronics Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 SI-TEX Marine Electronics Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered

12.11.5 SI-TEX Marine Electronics Recent Development

12.12 Comar Systems

12.12.1 Comar Systems Corporation Information

12.12.2 Comar Systems Business Overview

12.12.3 Comar Systems Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Comar Systems Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered

12.12.5 Comar Systems Recent Development

12.13 Digital Yachat

12.13.1 Digital Yachat Corporation Information

12.13.2 Digital Yachat Business Overview

12.13.3 Digital Yachat Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Digital Yachat Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered

12.13.5 Digital Yachat Recent Development

12.14 Furuno

12.14.1 Furuno Corporation Information

12.14.2 Furuno Business Overview

12.14.3 Furuno Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Furuno Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered

12.14.5 Furuno Recent Development

12.15 Simrad

12.15.1 Simrad Corporation Information

12.15.2 Simrad Business Overview

12.15.3 Simrad Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Simrad Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered

12.15.5 Simrad Recent Development

12.16 Ocean Dignal

12.16.1 Ocean Dignal Corporation Information

12.16.2 Ocean Dignal Business Overview

12.16.3 Ocean Dignal Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Ocean Dignal Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered

12.16.5 Ocean Dignal Recent Development

12.17 Humminbird

12.17.1 Humminbird Corporation Information

12.17.2 Humminbird Business Overview

12.17.3 Humminbird Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Humminbird Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered

12.17.5 Humminbird Recent Development

13 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers

13.4 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Distributors List

14.3 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Trends

15.2 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Challenges

15.4 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

