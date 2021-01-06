Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Competitive Strategies And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2026 | SRT Marine, Alltek, Raymarine

“
The report titled Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: SRT Marine, Alltek, Raymarine, Weatherdock AG, Navico, Icom, em-trak, Vesper, ACR Electronics, Garmin, SI-TEX Marine Electronics, Comar Systems, Digital Yachat, Furuno, Simrad, Ocean Dignal, Humminbird
Market Segmentation by Product: Class A Transceivers (12.5W)
Class B Transceivers (2W & 5W)
Market Segmentation by Application: Fisheries
Transport
Leisure and Recreation
Others
The Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers market?
Table of Contents:
1 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Overview
1.1 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Product Scope
1.2 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Class A Transceivers (12.5W)
1.2.3 Class B Transceivers (2W & 5W)
1.3 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Fisheries
1.3.3 Transport
1.3.4 Leisure and Recreation
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers as of 2019)
3.4 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Business
12.1 SRT Marine
12.1.1 SRT Marine Corporation Information
12.1.2 SRT Marine Business Overview
12.1.3 SRT Marine Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 SRT Marine Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered
12.1.5 SRT Marine Recent Development
12.2 Alltek
12.2.1 Alltek Corporation Information
12.2.2 Alltek Business Overview
12.2.3 Alltek Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Alltek Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered
12.2.5 Alltek Recent Development
12.3 Raymarine
12.3.1 Raymarine Corporation Information
12.3.2 Raymarine Business Overview
12.3.3 Raymarine Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Raymarine Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered
12.3.5 Raymarine Recent Development
12.4 Weatherdock AG
12.4.1 Weatherdock AG Corporation Information
12.4.2 Weatherdock AG Business Overview
12.4.3 Weatherdock AG Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Weatherdock AG Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered
12.4.5 Weatherdock AG Recent Development
12.5 Navico
12.5.1 Navico Corporation Information
12.5.2 Navico Business Overview
12.5.3 Navico Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Navico Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered
12.5.5 Navico Recent Development
12.6 Icom
12.6.1 Icom Corporation Information
12.6.2 Icom Business Overview
12.6.3 Icom Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Icom Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered
12.6.5 Icom Recent Development
12.7 em-trak
12.7.1 em-trak Corporation Information
12.7.2 em-trak Business Overview
12.7.3 em-trak Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 em-trak Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered
12.7.5 em-trak Recent Development
12.8 Vesper
12.8.1 Vesper Corporation Information
12.8.2 Vesper Business Overview
12.8.3 Vesper Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Vesper Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered
12.8.5 Vesper Recent Development
12.9 ACR Electronics
12.9.1 ACR Electronics Corporation Information
12.9.2 ACR Electronics Business Overview
12.9.3 ACR Electronics Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 ACR Electronics Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered
12.9.5 ACR Electronics Recent Development
12.10 Garmin
12.10.1 Garmin Corporation Information
12.10.2 Garmin Business Overview
12.10.3 Garmin Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Garmin Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered
12.10.5 Garmin Recent Development
12.11 SI-TEX Marine Electronics
12.11.1 SI-TEX Marine Electronics Corporation Information
12.11.2 SI-TEX Marine Electronics Business Overview
12.11.3 SI-TEX Marine Electronics Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 SI-TEX Marine Electronics Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered
12.11.5 SI-TEX Marine Electronics Recent Development
12.12 Comar Systems
12.12.1 Comar Systems Corporation Information
12.12.2 Comar Systems Business Overview
12.12.3 Comar Systems Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Comar Systems Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered
12.12.5 Comar Systems Recent Development
12.13 Digital Yachat
12.13.1 Digital Yachat Corporation Information
12.13.2 Digital Yachat Business Overview
12.13.3 Digital Yachat Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Digital Yachat Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered
12.13.5 Digital Yachat Recent Development
12.14 Furuno
12.14.1 Furuno Corporation Information
12.14.2 Furuno Business Overview
12.14.3 Furuno Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Furuno Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered
12.14.5 Furuno Recent Development
12.15 Simrad
12.15.1 Simrad Corporation Information
12.15.2 Simrad Business Overview
12.15.3 Simrad Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Simrad Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered
12.15.5 Simrad Recent Development
12.16 Ocean Dignal
12.16.1 Ocean Dignal Corporation Information
12.16.2 Ocean Dignal Business Overview
12.16.3 Ocean Dignal Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Ocean Dignal Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered
12.16.5 Ocean Dignal Recent Development
12.17 Humminbird
12.17.1 Humminbird Corporation Information
12.17.2 Humminbird Business Overview
12.17.3 Humminbird Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Humminbird Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Products Offered
12.17.5 Humminbird Recent Development
13 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers
13.4 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Distributors List
14.3 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Trends
15.2 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Challenges
15.4 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
