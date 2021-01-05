Arts and Crafts Market Size – Industry Growth Report, 2027|Crayola, Newell Brands, FILA Group

Los Angeles United States: The global Arts and Crafts market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Arts and Crafts market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Arts and Crafts market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: , Crayola, Newell Brands, FILA Group, Shanghai M&G Stationery, Faber-Castell, Societe BIC, Kokuyo Camlin, Pilot-Pen, Pentel, Fiskars, Mundial SA, Beifa Group, Pelikan International, Westcott Arts and Crafts

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Arts and Crafts market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Arts and Crafts market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Arts and Crafts market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Arts and Crafts market.

Segmentation by Product: , Painting and Drawing, Sewing and Fabric, Paper Crafts, Kids Crafts, Arts and Crafts Tools, By type, the market is not concentrated. The segment of painting and drawing held the comparatively largest market share of about 17% in 2018. Arts and Crafts

Segmentation by Application: , Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Helicopter, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, UAV, In the applications, the narrow-body aircraft segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of 33.05% in 2018. Followed by military aircraft, which accounted for 19.95%.

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Arts and Crafts market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Arts and Crafts market

Showing the development of the global Arts and Crafts market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Arts and Crafts market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Arts and Crafts market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Arts and Crafts market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Arts and Crafts market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Arts and Crafts market. In order to collect key insights about the global Arts and Crafts market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Arts and Crafts market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Arts and Crafts market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Arts and Crafts market to triangulate the data.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Arts and Crafts Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Arts and Crafts Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Painting and Drawing

1.4.3 Sewing and Fabric

1.4.4 Paper Crafts

1.4.5 Kids Crafts

1.4.6 Arts and Crafts Tools

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Arts and Crafts Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Personal Use

1.5.3 Commercial Use

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Arts and Crafts Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Arts and Crafts Industry

1.6.1.1 Arts and Crafts Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Arts and Crafts Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Arts and Crafts Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Arts and Crafts Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Arts and Crafts Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Arts and Crafts Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Arts and Crafts Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Arts and Crafts Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Arts and Crafts Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Arts and Crafts Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Arts and Crafts Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Arts and Crafts Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Arts and Crafts Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Arts and Crafts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Arts and Crafts Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Arts and Crafts Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Arts and Crafts Revenue in 2019

3.3 Arts and Crafts Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Arts and Crafts Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Arts and Crafts Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Arts and Crafts Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Arts and Crafts Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Arts and Crafts Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Arts and Crafts Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Arts and Crafts Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Arts and Crafts Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Arts and Crafts Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Arts and Crafts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Arts and Crafts Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Arts and Crafts Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Arts and Crafts Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Arts and Crafts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Arts and Crafts Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Arts and Crafts Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Arts and Crafts Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Arts and Crafts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Arts and Crafts Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Arts and Crafts Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Arts and Crafts Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Arts and Crafts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Arts and Crafts Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Arts and Crafts Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Arts and Crafts Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Arts and Crafts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Arts and Crafts Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Arts and Crafts Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Arts and Crafts Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Arts and Crafts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Arts and Crafts Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Arts and Crafts Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Arts and Crafts Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Arts and Crafts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Arts and Crafts Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Crayola

13.1.1 Crayola Company Details

13.1.2 Crayola Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Crayola Arts and Crafts Introduction

13.1.4 Crayola Revenue in Arts and Crafts Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Crayola Recent Development

13.2 Newell Brands

13.2.1 Newell Brands Company Details

13.2.2 Newell Brands Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Newell Brands Arts and Crafts Introduction

13.2.4 Newell Brands Revenue in Arts and Crafts Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Newell Brands Recent Development

13.3 FILA Group

13.3.1 FILA Group Company Details

13.3.2 FILA Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 FILA Group Arts and Crafts Introduction

13.3.4 FILA Group Revenue in Arts and Crafts Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 FILA Group Recent Development

13.4 Shanghai M&G Stationery

13.4.1 Shanghai M&G Stationery Company Details

13.4.2 Shanghai M&G Stationery Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Shanghai M&G Stationery Arts and Crafts Introduction

13.4.4 Shanghai M&G Stationery Revenue in Arts and Crafts Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Shanghai M&G Stationery Recent Development

13.5 Faber-Castell

13.5.1 Faber-Castell Company Details

13.5.2 Faber-Castell Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Faber-Castell Arts and Crafts Introduction

13.5.4 Faber-Castell Revenue in Arts and Crafts Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Faber-Castell Recent Development

13.6 Societe BIC

13.6.1 Societe BIC Company Details

13.6.2 Societe BIC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Societe BIC Arts and Crafts Introduction

13.6.4 Societe BIC Revenue in Arts and Crafts Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Societe BIC Recent Development

13.7 Kokuyo Camlin

13.7.1 Kokuyo Camlin Company Details

13.7.2 Kokuyo Camlin Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Kokuyo Camlin Arts and Crafts Introduction

13.7.4 Kokuyo Camlin Revenue in Arts and Crafts Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Kokuyo Camlin Recent Development

13.8 Pilot-Pen

13.8.1 Pilot-Pen Company Details

13.8.2 Pilot-Pen Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Pilot-Pen Arts and Crafts Introduction

13.8.4 Pilot-Pen Revenue in Arts and Crafts Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Pilot-Pen Recent Development

13.9 Pentel

13.9.1 Pentel Company Details

13.9.2 Pentel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Pentel Arts and Crafts Introduction

13.9.4 Pentel Revenue in Arts and Crafts Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Pentel Recent Development

13.10 Fiskars

13.10.1 Fiskars Company Details

13.10.2 Fiskars Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Fiskars Arts and Crafts Introduction

13.10.4 Fiskars Revenue in Arts and Crafts Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Fiskars Recent Development

13.11 Mundial SA

10.11.1 Mundial SA Company Details

10.11.2 Mundial SA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Mundial SA Arts and Crafts Introduction

10.11.4 Mundial SA Revenue in Arts and Crafts Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Mundial SA Recent Development

13.12 Beifa Group

10.12.1 Beifa Group Company Details

10.12.2 Beifa Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Beifa Group Arts and Crafts Introduction

10.12.4 Beifa Group Revenue in Arts and Crafts Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Beifa Group Recent Development

13.13 Pelikan International

10.13.1 Pelikan International Company Details

10.13.2 Pelikan International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Pelikan International Arts and Crafts Introduction

10.13.4 Pelikan International Revenue in Arts and Crafts Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Pelikan International Recent Development

13.14 Westcott

10.14.1 Westcott Company Details

10.14.2 Westcott Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Westcott Arts and Crafts Introduction

10.14.4 Westcott Revenue in Arts and Crafts Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Westcott Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

