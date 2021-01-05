MICE and Brand Activation Market Forecast 2021-2027, Latest Trends and Opportunities|Questex, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, BCD Group

Los Angeles United States: The global MICE and Brand Activation market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global MICE and Brand Activation market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global MICE and Brand Activation market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: , Questex, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, BCD Group, Capita Travel and Events, Cievents, IPG, ATPI, Pico, Uniplan, Freeman, Conference Care, MCI MICE and Brand Activation

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global MICE and Brand Activation market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global MICE and Brand Activation market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global MICE and Brand Activation market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global MICE and Brand Activation market.

Segmentation by Product: , Meetings, Conventions, Exhibitions, Incentives MICE and Brand Activation

Segmentation by Application: , Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories, Other, By application, academing and research institutes is the largest segment, with market share of about 59% in 2018.

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global MICE and Brand Activation market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global MICE and Brand Activation market

Showing the development of the global MICE and Brand Activation market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global MICE and Brand Activation market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global MICE and Brand Activation market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global MICE and Brand Activation market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global MICE and Brand Activation market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global MICE and Brand Activation market. In order to collect key insights about the global MICE and Brand Activation market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global MICE and Brand Activation market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global MICE and Brand Activation market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global MICE and Brand Activation market to triangulate the data.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by MICE and Brand Activation Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global MICE and Brand Activation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Meetings

1.4.3 Conventions

1.4.4 Exhibitions

1.4.5 Incentives

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global MICE and Brand Activation Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 SME

1.5.3 Large Enterprise

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): MICE and Brand Activation Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the MICE and Brand Activation Industry

1.6.1.1 MICE and Brand Activation Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and MICE and Brand Activation Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for MICE and Brand Activation Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 MICE and Brand Activation Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 MICE and Brand Activation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 MICE and Brand Activation Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 MICE and Brand Activation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 MICE and Brand Activation Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key MICE and Brand Activation Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top MICE and Brand Activation Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top MICE and Brand Activation Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global MICE and Brand Activation Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global MICE and Brand Activation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global MICE and Brand Activation Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global MICE and Brand Activation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by MICE and Brand Activation Revenue in 2019

3.3 MICE and Brand Activation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players MICE and Brand Activation Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into MICE and Brand Activation Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global MICE and Brand Activation Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global MICE and Brand Activation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 MICE and Brand Activation Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global MICE and Brand Activation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America MICE and Brand Activation Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 MICE and Brand Activation Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe MICE and Brand Activation Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 MICE and Brand Activation Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China MICE and Brand Activation Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 MICE and Brand Activation Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan MICE and Brand Activation Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 MICE and Brand Activation Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia MICE and Brand Activation Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 MICE and Brand Activation Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India MICE and Brand Activation Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 MICE and Brand Activation Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America MICE and Brand Activation Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 MICE and Brand Activation Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America MICE and Brand Activation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Questex

13.1.1 Questex Company Details

13.1.2 Questex Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Questex MICE and Brand Activation Introduction

13.1.4 Questex Revenue in MICE and Brand Activation Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Questex Recent Development

13.2 Carlson Wagonlit Travel

13.2.1 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Company Details

13.2.2 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Carlson Wagonlit Travel MICE and Brand Activation Introduction

13.2.4 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Revenue in MICE and Brand Activation Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Recent Development

13.3 BCD Group

13.3.1 BCD Group Company Details

13.3.2 BCD Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 BCD Group MICE and Brand Activation Introduction

13.3.4 BCD Group Revenue in MICE and Brand Activation Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 BCD Group Recent Development

13.4 Capita Travel and Events

13.4.1 Capita Travel and Events Company Details

13.4.2 Capita Travel and Events Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Capita Travel and Events MICE and Brand Activation Introduction

13.4.4 Capita Travel and Events Revenue in MICE and Brand Activation Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Capita Travel and Events Recent Development

13.5 Cievents

13.5.1 Cievents Company Details

13.5.2 Cievents Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Cievents MICE and Brand Activation Introduction

13.5.4 Cievents Revenue in MICE and Brand Activation Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Cievents Recent Development

13.6 IPG

13.6.1 IPG Company Details

13.6.2 IPG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 IPG MICE and Brand Activation Introduction

13.6.4 IPG Revenue in MICE and Brand Activation Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 IPG Recent Development

13.7 ATPI

13.7.1 ATPI Company Details

13.7.2 ATPI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 ATPI MICE and Brand Activation Introduction

13.7.4 ATPI Revenue in MICE and Brand Activation Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 ATPI Recent Development

13.8 Pico

13.8.1 Pico Company Details

13.8.2 Pico Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Pico MICE and Brand Activation Introduction

13.8.4 Pico Revenue in MICE and Brand Activation Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Pico Recent Development

13.9 Uniplan

13.9.1 Uniplan Company Details

13.9.2 Uniplan Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Uniplan MICE and Brand Activation Introduction

13.9.4 Uniplan Revenue in MICE and Brand Activation Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Uniplan Recent Development

13.10 Freeman

13.10.1 Freeman Company Details

13.10.2 Freeman Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Freeman MICE and Brand Activation Introduction

13.10.4 Freeman Revenue in MICE and Brand Activation Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Freeman Recent Development

13.11 Conference Care

10.11.1 Conference Care Company Details

10.11.2 Conference Care Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Conference Care MICE and Brand Activation Introduction

10.11.4 Conference Care Revenue in MICE and Brand Activation Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Conference Care Recent Development

13.12 MCI

10.12.1 MCI Company Details

10.12.2 MCI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 MCI MICE and Brand Activation Introduction

10.12.4 MCI Revenue in MICE and Brand Activation Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 MCI Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

