Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare to Register Substantial Expansion by 2027|3M, Linguamatics, Amazon AWS

Los Angeles United States: The global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: , 3M, Linguamatics, Amazon AWS, Nuance Communications, SAS, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Averbis, Health Fidelity, Dolbey Systems Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market.

Segmentation by Product: , Machine Translation, Information Extraction, Automatic Summarization, Text and Voice Processing, Other, By type, machine translation is the most commonly used type, with about 44% market share in 2018. Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare

Segmentation by Application: , Personal, Commercial

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market

Showing the development of the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market. In order to collect key insights about the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare market to triangulate the data.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Machine Translation

1.4.3 Information Extraction

1.4.4 Automatic Summarization

1.4.5 Text and Voice Processing

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Electronic Health Records (EHR)

1.5.3 Computer-Assisted Coding (CAC)

1.5.4 Clinician Document

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Industry

1.6.1.1 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Revenue in 2019

3.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 3M

13.1.1 3M Company Details

13.1.2 3M Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 3M Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Introduction

13.1.4 3M Revenue in Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 3M Recent Development

13.2 Linguamatics

13.2.1 Linguamatics Company Details

13.2.2 Linguamatics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Linguamatics Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Introduction

13.2.4 Linguamatics Revenue in Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Linguamatics Recent Development

13.3 Amazon AWS

13.3.1 Amazon AWS Company Details

13.3.2 Amazon AWS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Amazon AWS Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Introduction

13.3.4 Amazon AWS Revenue in Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Amazon AWS Recent Development

13.4 Nuance Communications

13.4.1 Nuance Communications Company Details

13.4.2 Nuance Communications Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Nuance Communications Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Introduction

13.4.4 Nuance Communications Revenue in Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Nuance Communications Recent Development

13.5 SAS

13.5.1 SAS Company Details

13.5.2 SAS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 SAS Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Introduction

13.5.4 SAS Revenue in Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 SAS Recent Development

13.6 IBM

13.6.1 IBM Company Details

13.6.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 IBM Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Introduction

13.6.4 IBM Revenue in Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 IBM Recent Development

13.7 Microsoft Corporation

13.7.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

13.7.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Microsoft Corporation Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Introduction

13.7.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

13.8 Averbis

13.8.1 Averbis Company Details

13.8.2 Averbis Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Averbis Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Introduction

13.8.4 Averbis Revenue in Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Averbis Recent Development

13.9 Health Fidelity

13.9.1 Health Fidelity Company Details

13.9.2 Health Fidelity Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Health Fidelity Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Introduction

13.9.4 Health Fidelity Revenue in Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Health Fidelity Recent Development

13.10 Dolbey Systems

13.10.1 Dolbey Systems Company Details

13.10.2 Dolbey Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Dolbey Systems Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Introduction

13.10.4 Dolbey Systems Revenue in Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Dolbey Systems Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

About US

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 in Beijing, China, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services.

