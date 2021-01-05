Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market: The Next Big Innovation in Machinery Industry 2021||Porphyrio, AGCO Corporation, Proagrica (RELX Group)

Los Angeles United States: The global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: , Porphyrio, AGCO Corporation, Proagrica (RELX Group), Nedap, Maximus Ag Technologies, CTB, Inc., Ro-Main, Farmcontrol Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market.

Segmentation by Product: , Pigs Precision Agriculture, Poultry Precision Agriculture, The segment of pigs precision agriculture holds a comparatively larger market share of about 66% in 2018. Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry

Segmentation by Application: and took about 71% market share in 2018.

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market

Showing the development of the global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market. In order to collect key insights about the global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry market to triangulate the data.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Pigs Precision Agriculture

1.4.3 Poultry Precision Agriculture

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Farms

1.5.3 Agricultural Cooperatives

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Industry

1.6.1.1 Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Revenue in 2019

3.3 Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Porphyrio

13.1.1 Porphyrio Company Details

13.1.2 Porphyrio Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Porphyrio Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Introduction

13.1.4 Porphyrio Revenue in Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Porphyrio Recent Development

13.2 AGCO Corporation

13.2.1 AGCO Corporation Company Details

13.2.2 AGCO Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 AGCO Corporation Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Introduction

13.2.4 AGCO Corporation Revenue in Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 AGCO Corporation Recent Development

13.3 Proagrica (RELX Group)

13.3.1 Proagrica (RELX Group) Company Details

13.3.2 Proagrica (RELX Group) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Proagrica (RELX Group) Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Introduction

13.3.4 Proagrica (RELX Group) Revenue in Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Proagrica (RELX Group) Recent Development

13.4 Nedap

13.4.1 Nedap Company Details

13.4.2 Nedap Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Nedap Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Introduction

13.4.4 Nedap Revenue in Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Nedap Recent Development

13.5 Maximus Ag Technologies

13.5.1 Maximus Ag Technologies Company Details

13.5.2 Maximus Ag Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Maximus Ag Technologies Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Introduction

13.5.4 Maximus Ag Technologies Revenue in Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Maximus Ag Technologies Recent Development

13.6 CTB, Inc.

13.6.1 CTB, Inc. Company Details

13.6.2 CTB, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 CTB, Inc. Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Introduction

13.6.4 CTB, Inc. Revenue in Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 CTB, Inc. Recent Development

13.7 Ro-Main

13.7.1 Ro-Main Company Details

13.7.2 Ro-Main Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Ro-Main Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Introduction

13.7.4 Ro-Main Revenue in Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Ro-Main Recent Development

13.8 Farmcontrol

13.8.1 Farmcontrol Company Details

13.8.2 Farmcontrol Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Farmcontrol Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Introduction

13.8.4 Farmcontrol Revenue in Precision Agriculture for Pigs and Poultry Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Farmcontrol Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

