MICE Market by Product Type, End User and by Region-Trends and Forecast to 2027|PT Pamerindo Indonesia, Pamerindo, GEM INDONESIA

Los Angeles United States: The global MICE market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global MICE market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global MICE market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: , PT Pamerindo Indonesia, Pamerindo, GEM INDONESIA, Debindo-ITE, MELALI MICE, Indonesian Congress and Convention Association, Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association, Indonesia Hotel and Restaurant Association, Association of The Indonesia Tours & Travel Agencies, Society of Indonesia Professional Convention Organizer MICE

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global MICE market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global MICE market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global MICE market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global MICE market.

Segmentation by Product: , Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, Exhibitions MICE

Segmentation by Application: , Industrial Monitor, Network Monitor, Alarm Monitor, Others

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global MICE market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global MICE market

Showing the development of the global MICE market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global MICE market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global MICE market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global MICE market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global MICE market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global MICE market. In order to collect key insights about the global MICE market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global MICE market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global MICE market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global MICE market to triangulate the data.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by MICE Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global MICE Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Meetings

1.4.3 Incentives

1.4.4 Conferencing

1.4.5 Exhibitions

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global MICE Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Academic Feild

1.5.3 Business Feild

1.5.4 Political Field

1.5.5 Exhibitions

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): MICE Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the MICE Industry

1.6.1.1 MICE Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and MICE Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for MICE Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 MICE Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 MICE Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 MICE Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 MICE Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 MICE Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 MICE Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key MICE Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top MICE Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top MICE Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global MICE Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global MICE Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global MICE Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global MICE Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by MICE Revenue in 2019

3.3 MICE Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players MICE Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into MICE Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global MICE Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global MICE Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 MICE Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global MICE Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global MICE Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America MICE Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 MICE Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America MICE Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America MICE Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe MICE Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 MICE Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe MICE Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe MICE Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China MICE Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 MICE Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China MICE Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China MICE Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan MICE Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 MICE Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan MICE Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan MICE Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia MICE Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 MICE Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia MICE Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia MICE Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India MICE Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 MICE Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India MICE Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India MICE Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America MICE Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 MICE Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America MICE Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America MICE Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 PT Pamerindo Indonesia

13.1.1 PT Pamerindo Indonesia Company Details

13.1.2 PT Pamerindo Indonesia Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 PT Pamerindo Indonesia MICE Introduction

13.1.4 PT Pamerindo Indonesia Revenue in MICE Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 PT Pamerindo Indonesia Recent Development

13.2 Pamerindo

13.2.1 Pamerindo Company Details

13.2.2 Pamerindo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Pamerindo MICE Introduction

13.2.4 Pamerindo Revenue in MICE Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Pamerindo Recent Development

13.3 GEM INDONESIA

13.3.1 GEM INDONESIA Company Details

13.3.2 GEM INDONESIA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 GEM INDONESIA MICE Introduction

13.3.4 GEM INDONESIA Revenue in MICE Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 GEM INDONESIA Recent Development

13.4 Debindo-ITE

13.4.1 Debindo-ITE Company Details

13.4.2 Debindo-ITE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Debindo-ITE MICE Introduction

13.4.4 Debindo-ITE Revenue in MICE Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Debindo-ITE Recent Development

13.5 MELALI MICE

13.5.1 MELALI MICE Company Details

13.5.2 MELALI MICE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 MELALI MICE MICE Introduction

13.5.4 MELALI MICE Revenue in MICE Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 MELALI MICE Recent Development

13.6 Indonesian Congress and Convention Association

13.6.1 Indonesian Congress and Convention Association Company Details

13.6.2 Indonesian Congress and Convention Association Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Indonesian Congress and Convention Association MICE Introduction

13.6.4 Indonesian Congress and Convention Association Revenue in MICE Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Indonesian Congress and Convention Association Recent Development

13.7 Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association

13.7.1 Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association Company Details

13.7.2 Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association MICE Introduction

13.7.4 Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association Revenue in MICE Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association Recent Development

13.8 Indonesia Hotel and Restaurant Association

13.8.1 Indonesia Hotel and Restaurant Association Company Details

13.8.2 Indonesia Hotel and Restaurant Association Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Indonesia Hotel and Restaurant Association MICE Introduction

13.8.4 Indonesia Hotel and Restaurant Association Revenue in MICE Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Indonesia Hotel and Restaurant Association Recent Development

13.9 Association of The Indonesia Tours & Travel Agencies

13.9.1 Association of The Indonesia Tours & Travel Agencies Company Details

13.9.2 Association of The Indonesia Tours & Travel Agencies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Association of The Indonesia Tours & Travel Agencies MICE Introduction

13.9.4 Association of The Indonesia Tours & Travel Agencies Revenue in MICE Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Association of The Indonesia Tours & Travel Agencies Recent Development

13.10 Society of Indonesia Professional Convention Organizer

13.10.1 Society of Indonesia Professional Convention Organizer Company Details

13.10.2 Society of Indonesia Professional Convention Organizer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Society of Indonesia Professional Convention Organizer MICE Introduction

13.10.4 Society of Indonesia Professional Convention Organizer Revenue in MICE Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Society of Indonesia Professional Convention Organizer Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

