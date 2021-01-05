Loyalty Management Market Introducing New Industry Dynamics Through Swot Analysis 2021|Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation

Los Angeles United States: The global Loyalty Management market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Loyalty Management market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Loyalty Management market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: , Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Aimia Inc, SAP SE, Maritz Holdings Inc., Fidelity Information Services, Bond Brand Loyalty, Brierley+Partners, ICF International, Kobie Marketing, Tibco Software, Comarch Loyalty Management

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Loyalty Management market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Loyalty Management market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Loyalty Management market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Loyalty Management market.

Segmentation by Product: , Customer Loyalty, Employee Retention, Channel Loyalty Loyalty Management

Segmentation by Application: , SMBs, Large Business

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Loyalty Management market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Loyalty Management market

Showing the development of the global Loyalty Management market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Loyalty Management market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Loyalty Management market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Loyalty Management market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Loyalty Management market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Loyalty Management market. In order to collect key insights about the global Loyalty Management market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Loyalty Management market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Loyalty Management market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Loyalty Management market to triangulate the data.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Loyalty Management Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Loyalty Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Customer Loyalty

1.4.3 Employee Retention

1.4.4 Channel Loyalty

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Loyalty Management Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Travel & Hospitality

1.5.4 Consumer Goods & Retail

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Loyalty Management Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Loyalty Management Industry

1.6.1.1 Loyalty Management Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Loyalty Management Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Loyalty Management Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Loyalty Management Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Loyalty Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Loyalty Management Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Loyalty Management Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Loyalty Management Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Loyalty Management Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Loyalty Management Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Loyalty Management Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Loyalty Management Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Loyalty Management Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Loyalty Management Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Loyalty Management Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Loyalty Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Loyalty Management Revenue in 2019

3.3 Loyalty Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Loyalty Management Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Loyalty Management Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Loyalty Management Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Loyalty Management Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Loyalty Management Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Loyalty Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Loyalty Management Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Loyalty Management Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Loyalty Management Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Loyalty Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Loyalty Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Loyalty Management Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Loyalty Management Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Loyalty Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Loyalty Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Loyalty Management Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Loyalty Management Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Loyalty Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Loyalty Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Loyalty Management Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Loyalty Management Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Loyalty Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Loyalty Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Loyalty Management Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Loyalty Management Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Loyalty Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Loyalty Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Loyalty Management Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Loyalty Management Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Loyalty Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Loyalty Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Loyalty Management Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Loyalty Management Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Loyalty Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Loyalty Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Alliance Data Systems Corporation

13.1.1 Alliance Data Systems Corporation Company Details

13.1.2 Alliance Data Systems Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Alliance Data Systems Corporation Loyalty Management Introduction

13.1.4 Alliance Data Systems Corporation Revenue in Loyalty Management Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Alliance Data Systems Corporation Recent Development

13.2 Oracle Corporation

13.2.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

13.2.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Oracle Corporation Loyalty Management Introduction

13.2.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Loyalty Management Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

13.3 IBM Corporation

13.3.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

13.3.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 IBM Corporation Loyalty Management Introduction

13.3.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Loyalty Management Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

13.4 Aimia Inc

13.4.1 Aimia Inc Company Details

13.4.2 Aimia Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Aimia Inc Loyalty Management Introduction

13.4.4 Aimia Inc Revenue in Loyalty Management Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Aimia Inc Recent Development

13.5 SAP SE

13.5.1 SAP SE Company Details

13.5.2 SAP SE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 SAP SE Loyalty Management Introduction

13.5.4 SAP SE Revenue in Loyalty Management Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 SAP SE Recent Development

13.6 Maritz Holdings Inc.

13.6.1 Maritz Holdings Inc. Company Details

13.6.2 Maritz Holdings Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Maritz Holdings Inc. Loyalty Management Introduction

13.6.4 Maritz Holdings Inc. Revenue in Loyalty Management Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Maritz Holdings Inc. Recent Development

13.7 Fidelity Information Services

13.7.1 Fidelity Information Services Company Details

13.7.2 Fidelity Information Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Fidelity Information Services Loyalty Management Introduction

13.7.4 Fidelity Information Services Revenue in Loyalty Management Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Fidelity Information Services Recent Development

13.8 Bond Brand Loyalty

13.8.1 Bond Brand Loyalty Company Details

13.8.2 Bond Brand Loyalty Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Bond Brand Loyalty Loyalty Management Introduction

13.8.4 Bond Brand Loyalty Revenue in Loyalty Management Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Bond Brand Loyalty Recent Development

13.9 Brierley+Partners

13.9.1 Brierley+Partners Company Details

13.9.2 Brierley+Partners Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Brierley+Partners Loyalty Management Introduction

13.9.4 Brierley+Partners Revenue in Loyalty Management Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Brierley+Partners Recent Development

13.10 ICF International

13.10.1 ICF International Company Details

13.10.2 ICF International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 ICF International Loyalty Management Introduction

13.10.4 ICF International Revenue in Loyalty Management Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 ICF International Recent Development

13.11 Kobie Marketing

10.11.1 Kobie Marketing Company Details

10.11.2 Kobie Marketing Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Kobie Marketing Loyalty Management Introduction

10.11.4 Kobie Marketing Revenue in Loyalty Management Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Kobie Marketing Recent Development

13.12 Tibco Software

10.12.1 Tibco Software Company Details

10.12.2 Tibco Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Tibco Software Loyalty Management Introduction

10.12.4 Tibco Software Revenue in Loyalty Management Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Tibco Software Recent Development

13.13 Comarch

10.13.1 Comarch Company Details

10.13.2 Comarch Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Comarch Loyalty Management Introduction

10.13.4 Comarch Revenue in Loyalty Management Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Comarch Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

