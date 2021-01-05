Digital Remittance Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2027|Western Union (WU), Ria Financial Services, PayPal/Xoom

Los Angeles United States: The global Digital Remittance market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Digital Remittance market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Digital Remittance market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: , Western Union (WU), Ria Financial Services, PayPal/Xoom, TransferWise, WorldRemit, MoneyGram, Remitly, Azimo, TransferGo, InstaReM, TNG Wallet, Toast Me, OrbitRemit, Smiles Mobile Remittance, Avenues India Pvt Ltd Digital Remittance

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Digital Remittance market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Digital Remittance market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Digital Remittance market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Digital Remittance market.

Segmentation by Product: , Banks Digital Remittance, Digital Money Transfer Operators, The segment of digital money transfer holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 86%. Digital Remittance

Segmentation by Application: , SMEs, Large Enterprises

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Digital Remittance market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Digital Remittance market

Showing the development of the global Digital Remittance market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Digital Remittance market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Digital Remittance market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Digital Remittance market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Digital Remittance market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Digital Remittance market. In order to collect key insights about the global Digital Remittance market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Digital Remittance market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Digital Remittance market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Digital Remittance market to triangulate the data.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Digital Remittance Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Banks Digital Remittance

1.4.3 Digital Money Transfer Operators

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Migrant Labor Workforce

1.5.3 Study Abroad and Travel

1.5.4 Small Businesses

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Digital Remittance Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Digital Remittance Industry

1.6.1.1 Digital Remittance Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Digital Remittance Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Digital Remittance Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Digital Remittance Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Digital Remittance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Remittance Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Digital Remittance Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Digital Remittance Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Digital Remittance Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Digital Remittance Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Digital Remittance Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Digital Remittance Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Digital Remittance Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Digital Remittance Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Digital Remittance Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Digital Remittance Revenue in 2019

3.3 Digital Remittance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Digital Remittance Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Digital Remittance Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Digital Remittance Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Digital Remittance Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Digital Remittance Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Digital Remittance Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Digital Remittance Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Digital Remittance Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Digital Remittance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Digital Remittance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Digital Remittance Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Digital Remittance Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Digital Remittance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Digital Remittance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Digital Remittance Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Digital Remittance Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Digital Remittance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Digital Remittance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Digital Remittance Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Digital Remittance Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Digital Remittance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Digital Remittance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Digital Remittance Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Digital Remittance Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Digital Remittance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Digital Remittance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Digital Remittance Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Digital Remittance Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Digital Remittance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Digital Remittance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Digital Remittance Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Digital Remittance Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Digital Remittance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Digital Remittance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Western Union (WU)

13.1.1 Western Union (WU) Company Details

13.1.2 Western Union (WU) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Western Union (WU) Digital Remittance Introduction

13.1.4 Western Union (WU) Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Western Union (WU) Recent Development

13.2 Ria Financial Services

13.2.1 Ria Financial Services Company Details

13.2.2 Ria Financial Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Ria Financial Services Digital Remittance Introduction

13.2.4 Ria Financial Services Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Ria Financial Services Recent Development

13.3 PayPal/Xoom

13.3.1 PayPal/Xoom Company Details

13.3.2 PayPal/Xoom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 PayPal/Xoom Digital Remittance Introduction

13.3.4 PayPal/Xoom Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 PayPal/Xoom Recent Development

13.4 TransferWise

13.4.1 TransferWise Company Details

13.4.2 TransferWise Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 TransferWise Digital Remittance Introduction

13.4.4 TransferWise Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 TransferWise Recent Development

13.5 WorldRemit

13.5.1 WorldRemit Company Details

13.5.2 WorldRemit Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 WorldRemit Digital Remittance Introduction

13.5.4 WorldRemit Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 WorldRemit Recent Development

13.6 MoneyGram

13.6.1 MoneyGram Company Details

13.6.2 MoneyGram Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 MoneyGram Digital Remittance Introduction

13.6.4 MoneyGram Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 MoneyGram Recent Development

13.7 Remitly

13.7.1 Remitly Company Details

13.7.2 Remitly Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Remitly Digital Remittance Introduction

13.7.4 Remitly Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Remitly Recent Development

13.8 Azimo

13.8.1 Azimo Company Details

13.8.2 Azimo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Azimo Digital Remittance Introduction

13.8.4 Azimo Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Azimo Recent Development

13.9 TransferGo

13.9.1 TransferGo Company Details

13.9.2 TransferGo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 TransferGo Digital Remittance Introduction

13.9.4 TransferGo Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 TransferGo Recent Development

13.10 InstaReM

13.10.1 InstaReM Company Details

13.10.2 InstaReM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 InstaReM Digital Remittance Introduction

13.10.4 InstaReM Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 InstaReM Recent Development

13.11 TNG Wallet

10.11.1 TNG Wallet Company Details

10.11.2 TNG Wallet Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 TNG Wallet Digital Remittance Introduction

10.11.4 TNG Wallet Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 TNG Wallet Recent Development

13.12 Toast Me

10.12.1 Toast Me Company Details

10.12.2 Toast Me Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Toast Me Digital Remittance Introduction

10.12.4 Toast Me Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Toast Me Recent Development

13.13 OrbitRemit

10.13.1 OrbitRemit Company Details

10.13.2 OrbitRemit Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 OrbitRemit Digital Remittance Introduction

10.13.4 OrbitRemit Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 OrbitRemit Recent Development

13.14 Smiles Mobile Remittance

10.14.1 Smiles Mobile Remittance Company Details

10.14.2 Smiles Mobile Remittance Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Smiles Mobile Remittance Digital Remittance Introduction

10.14.4 Smiles Mobile Remittance Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Smiles Mobile Remittance Recent Development

13.15 Avenues India Pvt Ltd

10.15.1 Avenues India Pvt Ltd Company Details

10.15.2 Avenues India Pvt Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Avenues India Pvt Ltd Digital Remittance Introduction

10.15.4 Avenues India Pvt Ltd Revenue in Digital Remittance Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Avenues India Pvt Ltd Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

