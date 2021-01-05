Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Executive Summary And Analysis By Top Players 2021-2027|IBM, Intel, Microsoft

Los Angeles United States: The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: , IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP, Agribotix, The Climate Corporation, Taranis, aWhere, Precision Hawk, Granular, Prospera Technologies, DTN, Resson, Vision Robotics, Harvest Croo Robotics, CropX, John Deere, Gamaya, Cainthus Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report at:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1706579/covid-19-impact-on-global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-agriculture-market

Segmentation by Product: , Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Predictive Analytics Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture

Segmentation by Application: , Migrant Labor Workforce, Study Abroad and Travel, Small Businesses, Other, The migrant labor workforce holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 67% of the market share.

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market

Showing the development of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market. In order to collect key insights about the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market to triangulate the data.

Enquire for Customization In The Report @:

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1706579/covid-19-impact-on-global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-agriculture-market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Machine Learning

1.4.3 Computer Vision

1.4.4 Predictive Analytics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Precision Farming

1.5.3 Livestock Monitoring

1.5.4 Drone Analytics

1.5.5 Agriculture Robots

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Industry

1.6.1.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue in 2019

3.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.1.1 IBM Company Details

13.1.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Introduction

13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 IBM Recent Development

13.2 Intel

13.2.1 Intel Company Details

13.2.2 Intel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Intel Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Introduction

13.2.4 Intel Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Intel Recent Development

13.3 Microsoft

13.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.3.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Introduction

13.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.4 SAP

13.4.1 SAP Company Details

13.4.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 SAP Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Introduction

13.4.4 SAP Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 SAP Recent Development

13.5 Agribotix

13.5.1 Agribotix Company Details

13.5.2 Agribotix Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Agribotix Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Introduction

13.5.4 Agribotix Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Agribotix Recent Development

13.6 The Climate Corporation

13.6.1 The Climate Corporation Company Details

13.6.2 The Climate Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 The Climate Corporation Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Introduction

13.6.4 The Climate Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 The Climate Corporation Recent Development

13.7 Taranis

13.7.1 Taranis Company Details

13.7.2 Taranis Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Taranis Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Introduction

13.7.4 Taranis Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Taranis Recent Development

13.8 aWhere

13.8.1 aWhere Company Details

13.8.2 aWhere Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 aWhere Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Introduction

13.8.4 aWhere Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 aWhere Recent Development

13.9 Precision Hawk

13.9.1 Precision Hawk Company Details

13.9.2 Precision Hawk Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Precision Hawk Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Introduction

13.9.4 Precision Hawk Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Precision Hawk Recent Development

13.10 Granular

13.10.1 Granular Company Details

13.10.2 Granular Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Granular Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Introduction

13.10.4 Granular Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Granular Recent Development

13.11 Prospera Technologies

10.11.1 Prospera Technologies Company Details

10.11.2 Prospera Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Prospera Technologies Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Introduction

10.11.4 Prospera Technologies Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Prospera Technologies Recent Development

13.12 DTN

10.12.1 DTN Company Details

10.12.2 DTN Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 DTN Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Introduction

10.12.4 DTN Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 DTN Recent Development

13.13 Resson

10.13.1 Resson Company Details

10.13.2 Resson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Resson Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Introduction

10.13.4 Resson Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Resson Recent Development

13.14 Vision Robotics

10.14.1 Vision Robotics Company Details

10.14.2 Vision Robotics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Vision Robotics Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Introduction

10.14.4 Vision Robotics Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Vision Robotics Recent Development

13.15 Harvest Croo Robotics

10.15.1 Harvest Croo Robotics Company Details

10.15.2 Harvest Croo Robotics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Harvest Croo Robotics Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Introduction

10.15.4 Harvest Croo Robotics Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Harvest Croo Robotics Recent Development

13.16 CropX

10.16.1 CropX Company Details

10.16.2 CropX Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 CropX Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Introduction

10.16.4 CropX Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 CropX Recent Development

13.17 John Deere

10.17.1 John Deere Company Details

10.17.2 John Deere Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 John Deere Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Introduction

10.17.4 John Deere Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 John Deere Recent Development

13.18 Gamaya

10.18.1 Gamaya Company Details

10.18.2 Gamaya Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Gamaya Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Introduction

10.18.4 Gamaya Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Gamaya Recent Development

13.19 Cainthus

10.19.1 Cainthus Company Details

10.19.2 Cainthus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Cainthus Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Introduction

10.19.4 Cainthus Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Cainthus Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

About US

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 in Beijing, China, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services.

https://thedailychronicle.in/