Accounting Software Market Competitive Insights with Global Outlook 2021-2027|Intuit, Sage, SAP

Los Angeles United States: The global Accounting Software market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Accounting Software market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Accounting Software market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: , Intuit, Sage, SAP, Oracle (NetSuite), Microsoft, Infor, Epicor, Workday, Unit4, Xero, Yonyou, Kingdee, Acclivity, FreshBooks, Intacct, Assit cornerstone, Aplicor, Red wing, Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Accounting Software

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Accounting Software market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Accounting Software market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Accounting Software market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Accounting Software market.

Segmentation by Product: , Embedded Accounting Software Packages, Online Solutions Accounting Software, Desktop Non-embedded Solutions Accounting Software Accounting Software

Segmentation by Application: , Hospitals, Clinics, Independent Laboratories, Other, The hospital holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 52% of the market share.

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Accounting Software market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Accounting Software market

Showing the development of the global Accounting Software market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Accounting Software market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Accounting Software market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Accounting Software market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Accounting Software market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Accounting Software market. In order to collect key insights about the global Accounting Software market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Accounting Software market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Accounting Software market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Accounting Software market to triangulate the data.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Accounting Software Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Accounting Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Embedded Accounting Software Packages

1.4.3 Online Solutions Accounting Software

1.4.4 Desktop Non-embedded Solutions Accounting Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Accounting Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 Services

1.5.4 Retail

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Accounting Software Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Accounting Software Industry

1.6.1.1 Accounting Software Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Accounting Software Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Accounting Software Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Accounting Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Accounting Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Accounting Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Accounting Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Accounting Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Accounting Software Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Accounting Software Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Accounting Software Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Accounting Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Accounting Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Accounting Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Accounting Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Accounting Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Accounting Software Revenue in 2019

3.3 Accounting Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Accounting Software Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Accounting Software Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Accounting Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Accounting Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Accounting Software Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Accounting Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Accounting Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Accounting Software Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Accounting Software Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Accounting Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Accounting Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Accounting Software Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Accounting Software Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Accounting Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Accounting Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Accounting Software Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Accounting Software Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Accounting Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Accounting Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Accounting Software Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Accounting Software Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Accounting Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Accounting Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Accounting Software Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Accounting Software Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Accounting Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Accounting Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Accounting Software Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Accounting Software Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Accounting Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Accounting Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Accounting Software Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Accounting Software Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Accounting Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Accounting Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Intuit

13.1.1 Intuit Company Details

13.1.2 Intuit Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Intuit Accounting Software Introduction

13.1.4 Intuit Revenue in Accounting Software Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Intuit Recent Development

13.2 Sage

13.2.1 Sage Company Details

13.2.2 Sage Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Sage Accounting Software Introduction

13.2.4 Sage Revenue in Accounting Software Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Sage Recent Development

13.3 SAP

13.3.1 SAP Company Details

13.3.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 SAP Accounting Software Introduction

13.3.4 SAP Revenue in Accounting Software Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 SAP Recent Development

13.4 Oracle (NetSuite)

13.4.1 Oracle (NetSuite) Company Details

13.4.2 Oracle (NetSuite) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Oracle (NetSuite) Accounting Software Introduction

13.4.4 Oracle (NetSuite) Revenue in Accounting Software Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Oracle (NetSuite) Recent Development

13.5 Microsoft

13.5.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.5.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Microsoft Accounting Software Introduction

13.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Accounting Software Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.6 Infor

13.6.1 Infor Company Details

13.6.2 Infor Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Infor Accounting Software Introduction

13.6.4 Infor Revenue in Accounting Software Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Infor Recent Development

13.7 Epicor

13.7.1 Epicor Company Details

13.7.2 Epicor Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Epicor Accounting Software Introduction

13.7.4 Epicor Revenue in Accounting Software Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Epicor Recent Development

13.8 Workday

13.8.1 Workday Company Details

13.8.2 Workday Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Workday Accounting Software Introduction

13.8.4 Workday Revenue in Accounting Software Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Workday Recent Development

13.9 Unit4

13.9.1 Unit4 Company Details

13.9.2 Unit4 Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Unit4 Accounting Software Introduction

13.9.4 Unit4 Revenue in Accounting Software Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Unit4 Recent Development

13.10 Xero

13.10.1 Xero Company Details

13.10.2 Xero Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Xero Accounting Software Introduction

13.10.4 Xero Revenue in Accounting Software Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Xero Recent Development

13.11 Yonyou

10.11.1 Yonyou Company Details

10.11.2 Yonyou Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Yonyou Accounting Software Introduction

10.11.4 Yonyou Revenue in Accounting Software Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Yonyou Recent Development

13.12 Kingdee

10.12.1 Kingdee Company Details

10.12.2 Kingdee Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Kingdee Accounting Software Introduction

10.12.4 Kingdee Revenue in Accounting Software Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Kingdee Recent Development

13.13 Acclivity

10.13.1 Acclivity Company Details

10.13.2 Acclivity Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Acclivity Accounting Software Introduction

10.13.4 Acclivity Revenue in Accounting Software Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Acclivity Recent Development

13.14 FreshBooks

10.14.1 FreshBooks Company Details

10.14.2 FreshBooks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 FreshBooks Accounting Software Introduction

10.14.4 FreshBooks Revenue in Accounting Software Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 FreshBooks Recent Development

13.15 Intacct

10.15.1 Intacct Company Details

10.15.2 Intacct Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Intacct Accounting Software Introduction

10.15.4 Intacct Revenue in Accounting Software Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Intacct Recent Development

13.16 Assit cornerstone

10.16.1 Assit cornerstone Company Details

10.16.2 Assit cornerstone Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Assit cornerstone Accounting Software Introduction

10.16.4 Assit cornerstone Revenue in Accounting Software Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Assit cornerstone Recent Development

13.17 Aplicor

10.17.1 Aplicor Company Details

10.17.2 Aplicor Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Aplicor Accounting Software Introduction

10.17.4 Aplicor Revenue in Accounting Software Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Aplicor Recent Development

13.18 Red wing

10.18.1 Red wing Company Details

10.18.2 Red wing Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Red wing Accounting Software Introduction

10.18.4 Red wing Revenue in Accounting Software Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Red wing Recent Development

13.19 Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

10.19.1 Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Company Details

10.19.2 Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Accounting Software Introduction

10.19.4 Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Revenue in Accounting Software Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

