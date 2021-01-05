eDiscovery Market to Develop New Growth Story |Symantec Corporation, IBM, Xerox Legal Business Services

Los Angeles United States: The global eDiscovery market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global eDiscovery market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global eDiscovery market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: , Symantec Corporation, IBM, Xerox Legal Business Services, Exterro, EMC, Epiq Systems, HPE, Kcura Corporation, Accessdata, FTI Technology, Deloitte, Advanced Discovery, DTI, Consilio, Kroll Ontrack, Zylab, Guidance Software, Integreon, KPMG, FRONTEO, Recommind, Veritas, Navigant, PwC, Ricoh, UnitedLex, LDiscovery, Lighthouse eDiscovery, Thomson Reuters, iCONECT Development eDiscovery

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global eDiscovery market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global eDiscovery market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global eDiscovery market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global eDiscovery market.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report at:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1706351/covid-19-impact-on-global-ediscovery-market

Segmentation by Product: , ECA, Processing, Review, Forensic Data Collection, Legal Hold Management, Other eDiscovery

Segmentation by Application: , Manufacturing, Services, Retail

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global eDiscovery market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global eDiscovery market

Showing the development of the global eDiscovery market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global eDiscovery market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global eDiscovery market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global eDiscovery market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global eDiscovery market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global eDiscovery market. In order to collect key insights about the global eDiscovery market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global eDiscovery market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global eDiscovery market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global eDiscovery market to triangulate the data.

Enquire for Customization In The Report @:

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1706351/covid-19-impact-on-global-ediscovery-market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by eDiscovery Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global eDiscovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 ECA

1.4.3 Processing

1.4.4 Review

1.4.5 Forensic Data Collection

1.4.6 Legal Hold Management

1.4.7 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global eDiscovery Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Attorneys and Legal Supervisors

1.5.3 Government and Regulatory Agencies

1.5.4 Legal and IT Departments of Enterprises

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): eDiscovery Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the eDiscovery Industry

1.6.1.1 eDiscovery Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and eDiscovery Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for eDiscovery Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 eDiscovery Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 eDiscovery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 eDiscovery Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 eDiscovery Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 eDiscovery Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 eDiscovery Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key eDiscovery Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top eDiscovery Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top eDiscovery Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global eDiscovery Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global eDiscovery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global eDiscovery Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global eDiscovery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by eDiscovery Revenue in 2019

3.3 eDiscovery Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players eDiscovery Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into eDiscovery Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global eDiscovery Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global eDiscovery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 eDiscovery Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global eDiscovery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global eDiscovery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America eDiscovery Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 eDiscovery Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America eDiscovery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America eDiscovery Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe eDiscovery Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 eDiscovery Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe eDiscovery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe eDiscovery Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China eDiscovery Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 eDiscovery Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China eDiscovery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China eDiscovery Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan eDiscovery Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 eDiscovery Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan eDiscovery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan eDiscovery Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia eDiscovery Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 eDiscovery Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia eDiscovery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia eDiscovery Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India eDiscovery Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 eDiscovery Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India eDiscovery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India eDiscovery Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America eDiscovery Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 eDiscovery Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America eDiscovery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America eDiscovery Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Symantec Corporation

13.1.1 Symantec Corporation Company Details

13.1.2 Symantec Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Symantec Corporation eDiscovery Introduction

13.1.4 Symantec Corporation Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Symantec Corporation Recent Development

13.2 IBM

13.2.1 IBM Company Details

13.2.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 IBM eDiscovery Introduction

13.2.4 IBM Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 IBM Recent Development

13.3 Xerox Legal Business Services

13.3.1 Xerox Legal Business Services Company Details

13.3.2 Xerox Legal Business Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Xerox Legal Business Services eDiscovery Introduction

13.3.4 Xerox Legal Business Services Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Xerox Legal Business Services Recent Development

13.4 Exterro

13.4.1 Exterro Company Details

13.4.2 Exterro Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Exterro eDiscovery Introduction

13.4.4 Exterro Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Exterro Recent Development

13.5 EMC

13.5.1 EMC Company Details

13.5.2 EMC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 EMC eDiscovery Introduction

13.5.4 EMC Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 EMC Recent Development

13.6 Epiq Systems

13.6.1 Epiq Systems Company Details

13.6.2 Epiq Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Epiq Systems eDiscovery Introduction

13.6.4 Epiq Systems Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Epiq Systems Recent Development

13.7 HPE

13.7.1 HPE Company Details

13.7.2 HPE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 HPE eDiscovery Introduction

13.7.4 HPE Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 HPE Recent Development

13.8 Kcura Corporation

13.8.1 Kcura Corporation Company Details

13.8.2 Kcura Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Kcura Corporation eDiscovery Introduction

13.8.4 Kcura Corporation Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Kcura Corporation Recent Development

13.9 Accessdata

13.9.1 Accessdata Company Details

13.9.2 Accessdata Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Accessdata eDiscovery Introduction

13.9.4 Accessdata Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Accessdata Recent Development

13.10 FTI Technology

13.10.1 FTI Technology Company Details

13.10.2 FTI Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 FTI Technology eDiscovery Introduction

13.10.4 FTI Technology Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 FTI Technology Recent Development

13.11 Deloitte

10.11.1 Deloitte Company Details

10.11.2 Deloitte Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Deloitte eDiscovery Introduction

10.11.4 Deloitte Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Deloitte Recent Development

13.12 Advanced Discovery

10.12.1 Advanced Discovery Company Details

10.12.2 Advanced Discovery Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Advanced Discovery eDiscovery Introduction

10.12.4 Advanced Discovery Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Advanced Discovery Recent Development

13.13 DTI

10.13.1 DTI Company Details

10.13.2 DTI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 DTI eDiscovery Introduction

10.13.4 DTI Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 DTI Recent Development

13.14 Consilio

10.14.1 Consilio Company Details

10.14.2 Consilio Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Consilio eDiscovery Introduction

10.14.4 Consilio Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Consilio Recent Development

13.15 Kroll Ontrack

10.15.1 Kroll Ontrack Company Details

10.15.2 Kroll Ontrack Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Kroll Ontrack eDiscovery Introduction

10.15.4 Kroll Ontrack Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Kroll Ontrack Recent Development

13.16 Zylab

10.16.1 Zylab Company Details

10.16.2 Zylab Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Zylab eDiscovery Introduction

10.16.4 Zylab Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Zylab Recent Development

13.17 Guidance Software

10.17.1 Guidance Software Company Details

10.17.2 Guidance Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Guidance Software eDiscovery Introduction

10.17.4 Guidance Software Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Guidance Software Recent Development

13.18 Integreon

10.18.1 Integreon Company Details

10.18.2 Integreon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Integreon eDiscovery Introduction

10.18.4 Integreon Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Integreon Recent Development

13.19 KPMG

10.19.1 KPMG Company Details

10.19.2 KPMG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 KPMG eDiscovery Introduction

10.19.4 KPMG Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 KPMG Recent Development

13.20 FRONTEO

10.20.1 FRONTEO Company Details

10.20.2 FRONTEO Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 FRONTEO eDiscovery Introduction

10.20.4 FRONTEO Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 FRONTEO Recent Development

13.21 Recommind

10.21.1 Recommind Company Details

10.21.2 Recommind Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Recommind eDiscovery Introduction

10.21.4 Recommind Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Recommind Recent Development

13.22 Veritas

10.22.1 Veritas Company Details

10.22.2 Veritas Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 Veritas eDiscovery Introduction

10.22.4 Veritas Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Veritas Recent Development

13.23 Navigant

10.23.1 Navigant Company Details

10.23.2 Navigant Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.23.3 Navigant eDiscovery Introduction

10.23.4 Navigant Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Navigant Recent Development

13.24 PwC

10.24.1 PwC Company Details

10.24.2 PwC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.24.3 PwC eDiscovery Introduction

10.24.4 PwC Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 PwC Recent Development

13.25 Ricoh

10.25.1 Ricoh Company Details

10.25.2 Ricoh Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.25.3 Ricoh eDiscovery Introduction

10.25.4 Ricoh Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 Ricoh Recent Development

13.26 UnitedLex

10.26.1 UnitedLex Company Details

10.26.2 UnitedLex Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.26.3 UnitedLex eDiscovery Introduction

10.26.4 UnitedLex Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

10.26.5 UnitedLex Recent Development

13.27 LDiscovery

10.27.1 LDiscovery Company Details

10.27.2 LDiscovery Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.27.3 LDiscovery eDiscovery Introduction

10.27.4 LDiscovery Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

10.27.5 LDiscovery Recent Development

13.28 Lighthouse eDiscovery

10.28.1 Lighthouse eDiscovery Company Details

10.28.2 Lighthouse eDiscovery Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.28.3 Lighthouse eDiscovery eDiscovery Introduction

10.28.4 Lighthouse eDiscovery Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

10.28.5 Lighthouse eDiscovery Recent Development

13.29 Thomson Reuters

10.29.1 Thomson Reuters Company Details

10.29.2 Thomson Reuters Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.29.3 Thomson Reuters eDiscovery Introduction

10.29.4 Thomson Reuters Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

10.29.5 Thomson Reuters Recent Development

13.30 iCONECT Development

10.30.1 iCONECT Development Company Details

10.30.2 iCONECT Development Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.30.3 iCONECT Development eDiscovery Introduction

10.30.4 iCONECT Development Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2015-2020)

10.30.5 iCONECT Development Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

About US

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 in Beijing, China, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services.

https://thedailychronicle.in/