Cloud Computing Market Research Report (2021-2027): Key Trends and Opportunities |Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, IBM

Los Angeles United States: The global Cloud Computing market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Cloud Computing market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Cloud Computing market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: , Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, IBM, Aliyun, Google Cloud Platform, Salesforce, Rackspace, SAP, Oracle, Vmware, DELL, EMC Cloud Computing

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Cloud Computing market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Cloud Computing market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Cloud Computing market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Cloud Computing market.

Segmentation by Product: , Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS) Cloud Computing

Segmentation by Application: , Dwelling, Business Building, Hotel, Others

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Cloud Computing market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Cloud Computing market

Showing the development of the global Cloud Computing market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Cloud Computing market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Cloud Computing market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Cloud Computing market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Cloud Computing market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Cloud Computing market. In order to collect key insights about the global Cloud Computing market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Cloud Computing market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Cloud Computing market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Cloud Computing market to triangulate the data.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cloud Computing Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Computing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)

1.4.3 Platform as a Service (PaaS)

1.4.4 Software as a Service (SaaS)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Computing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Government

1.5.3 Small and Medium sized enterprises

1.5.4 Large enterprises

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Cloud Computing Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Cloud Computing Industry

1.6.1.1 Cloud Computing Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Cloud Computing Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Cloud Computing Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Cloud Computing Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Cloud Computing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Computing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Cloud Computing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Cloud Computing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Cloud Computing Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Cloud Computing Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Cloud Computing Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Cloud Computing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Computing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Cloud Computing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Cloud Computing Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Cloud Computing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cloud Computing Revenue in 2019

3.3 Cloud Computing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Cloud Computing Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Cloud Computing Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Cloud Computing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cloud Computing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Cloud Computing Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Cloud Computing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Cloud Computing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Cloud Computing Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Cloud Computing Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Cloud Computing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Cloud Computing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cloud Computing Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Cloud Computing Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Cloud Computing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Cloud Computing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Cloud Computing Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Cloud Computing Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Cloud Computing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Cloud Computing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Cloud Computing Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Cloud Computing Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Cloud Computing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Cloud Computing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Cloud Computing Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Cloud Computing Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Cloud Computing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Cloud Computing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Cloud Computing Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Cloud Computing Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Cloud Computing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Cloud Computing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Cloud Computing Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Cloud Computing Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Cloud Computing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Cloud Computing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Amazon Web Services

13.1.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details

13.1.2 Amazon Web Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Amazon Web Services Cloud Computing Introduction

13.1.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Cloud Computing Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development

13.2 Microsoft Azure

13.2.1 Microsoft Azure Company Details

13.2.2 Microsoft Azure Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Microsoft Azure Cloud Computing Introduction

13.2.4 Microsoft Azure Revenue in Cloud Computing Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Microsoft Azure Recent Development

13.3 IBM

13.3.1 IBM Company Details

13.3.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 IBM Cloud Computing Introduction

13.3.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud Computing Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 IBM Recent Development

13.4 Aliyun

13.4.1 Aliyun Company Details

13.4.2 Aliyun Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Aliyun Cloud Computing Introduction

13.4.4 Aliyun Revenue in Cloud Computing Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Aliyun Recent Development

13.5 Google Cloud Platform

13.5.1 Google Cloud Platform Company Details

13.5.2 Google Cloud Platform Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Google Cloud Platform Cloud Computing Introduction

13.5.4 Google Cloud Platform Revenue in Cloud Computing Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Google Cloud Platform Recent Development

13.6 Salesforce

13.6.1 Salesforce Company Details

13.6.2 Salesforce Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Salesforce Cloud Computing Introduction

13.6.4 Salesforce Revenue in Cloud Computing Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Salesforce Recent Development

13.7 Rackspace

13.7.1 Rackspace Company Details

13.7.2 Rackspace Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Rackspace Cloud Computing Introduction

13.7.4 Rackspace Revenue in Cloud Computing Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Rackspace Recent Development

13.8 SAP

13.8.1 SAP Company Details

13.8.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 SAP Cloud Computing Introduction

13.8.4 SAP Revenue in Cloud Computing Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 SAP Recent Development

13.9 Oracle

13.9.1 Oracle Company Details

13.9.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Oracle Cloud Computing Introduction

13.9.4 Oracle Revenue in Cloud Computing Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.10 Vmware

13.10.1 Vmware Company Details

13.10.2 Vmware Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Vmware Cloud Computing Introduction

13.10.4 Vmware Revenue in Cloud Computing Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Vmware Recent Development

13.11 DELL

10.11.1 DELL Company Details

10.11.2 DELL Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 DELL Cloud Computing Introduction

10.11.4 DELL Revenue in Cloud Computing Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 DELL Recent Development

13.12 EMC

10.12.1 EMC Company Details

10.12.2 EMC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 EMC Cloud Computing Introduction

10.12.4 EMC Revenue in Cloud Computing Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 EMC Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

