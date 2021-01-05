Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market by Product Type, End User and by Region-Trends and Forecast to 2027|Arada Systems, Autotalks Ltd., Cohda Wireless

Los Angeles United States: The global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: , Arada Systems, Autotalks Ltd., Cohda Wireless, Delphi Automotive, Denso, eTrans Systems, Kapsch TrafficCom, Qualcomm, Savari Inc

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market.

Segmentation by Product: , Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication), Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication) Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications

Segmentation by Application: , In-Building, Outdoor

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market

Showing the development of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market. In order to collect key insights about the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market to triangulate the data.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication)

1.4.3 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication)

1.4.4 Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Road safety service

1.5.3 Automatic parking system

1.5.4 Emergency vehicles

1.5.5 Auto car service

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Industry

1.6.1.1 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Revenue in 2019

3.3 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Arada Systems

13.1.1 Arada Systems Company Details

13.1.2 Arada Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Arada Systems Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Introduction

13.1.4 Arada Systems Revenue in Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Arada Systems Recent Development

13.2 Autotalks Ltd.

13.2.1 Autotalks Ltd. Company Details

13.2.2 Autotalks Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Autotalks Ltd. Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Introduction

13.2.4 Autotalks Ltd. Revenue in Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Autotalks Ltd. Recent Development

13.3 Cohda Wireless

13.3.1 Cohda Wireless Company Details

13.3.2 Cohda Wireless Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Cohda Wireless Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Introduction

13.3.4 Cohda Wireless Revenue in Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Cohda Wireless Recent Development

13.4 Delphi Automotive

13.4.1 Delphi Automotive Company Details

13.4.2 Delphi Automotive Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Delphi Automotive Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Introduction

13.4.4 Delphi Automotive Revenue in Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Development

13.5 Denso

13.5.1 Denso Company Details

13.5.2 Denso Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Denso Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Introduction

13.5.4 Denso Revenue in Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Denso Recent Development

13.6 eTrans Systems

13.6.1 eTrans Systems Company Details

13.6.2 eTrans Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 eTrans Systems Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Introduction

13.6.4 eTrans Systems Revenue in Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 eTrans Systems Recent Development

13.7 Kapsch TrafficCom

13.7.1 Kapsch TrafficCom Company Details

13.7.2 Kapsch TrafficCom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Kapsch TrafficCom Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Introduction

13.7.4 Kapsch TrafficCom Revenue in Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Kapsch TrafficCom Recent Development

13.8 Qualcomm

13.8.1 Qualcomm Company Details

13.8.2 Qualcomm Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Qualcomm Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Introduction

13.8.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

13.9 Savari Inc

13.9.1 Savari Inc Company Details

13.9.2 Savari Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Savari Inc Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Introduction

13.9.4 Savari Inc Revenue in Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Savari Inc Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

