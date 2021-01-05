Global Fixed-Mobile Convergence Market Research Report Forecast to 2025

Fixed-Mobile Convergence (FMC) Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025

Global Fixed-Mobile Convergence (FMC) Market Research Report: By Convergence Type (Device Convergence, Network Convergence and Application Convergence), Mode (Single-mode and Dual-mode), Component (Infrastructure and Service), End-User (Home Users and Enterprises), Region – Forecast till 2025

Market Analysis

Fixed-mobile convergence is an architecture that helps telecommunication operators utilize the resources and infrastructure of both fixed and wireless networks. With the help of FMC architecture, operators can deliver data, voice, video services to enterprises as well as individual customers. In a typical FMC architecture, there are number of players namely, the necessary equipment providers, core network provider, software provider as well as content delivery providers are involved. FMC allows for the single-number reach solutions, wherein an individual (employee) can use the speakerphone opportunities on the desk, when in office and then can be seamlessly transition the call to a mobile phone when out of the premise. Apart from signal number reach, FMC architecture has the skills to offer single-number voicemail and integrated communication among others. The global fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) market is expected to grow at a steady pace due to the growing adoption of fixed-mobile convergence to save operational costs. Also, growing demand from customers for the integrated services from any location at any time is boosting the growth of the market. The Global FMC Market are expected to reach USD 6,208.7 Million by the end of the year 2025, registering a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period, 2019–2025. In the year 2018, the market was headed Europe with a 45.2% share, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe with shares of 32.1%and 12.8% respectively. The global fixed-mobile convergence market has been divided based on convergence type, mode, component, end-user, and regions. By convergence type, the market has been divided into device convergence, network convergence, and application convergence. By mode, the market has been divided into single-mode and dual-mode. Based on component, the market has been segmented into service and infrastructure.

The service segment has been further segmented into voice, video telephony, social networking, broadband internet, broadband TV, and others. The infrastructure segment has been further sub-segmented into Network, Consumer CPE, Office CPE, and Others. Based on end-user, the market is split into home users and enterprises. The enterprise segment has been sub-segmented into BFSI, automotive, healthcare, media & entertainment, government, and others. Geographically, the market has been segmented into different regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global fixed-mobile convergence market has been categorized as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe is dominated by the FMC market in the year 2017. Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2019 to 2025. Some of the factors responsible for the market growth include increasing adoption of fixed-mobile convergence to save operational costs. Growing demand from customers to benefit to complete services from any location at any time is another driver for this market. The UK accounted for the major market share and Germany was the second-largest market in the year 2018. Though, the market in France is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Major Players:

The proposed spectators in the global fixed-mobile convergence market are huge corporates, SMEs, distributors and wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations and industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the global fixed-mobile convergence market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The major players in the global fixed-mobile convergence market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China) and ZTE Corporation (China). Ooredoo QSC (Qatar), Nokia (Finland), Cisco Systems, Inc.(US), Fujitsu, Samsung Group (South Korean), Vodafone Group PLC (UK), Orange SA (France), The Proximus Group (Belgium), Turk Telekom (Turkey), Turkcell (Turkey), (Japan) and Ericsson (Sweden), Deutsche Telekom AG(Germany).

