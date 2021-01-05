Global and United States Oncology (Anti-cancer Drugs) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Oncology (Anti-cancer Drugs) Scope and Market Size

Oncology (Anti-cancer Drugs) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oncology (Anti-cancer Drugs) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Blood Cancer

Breast Cancer

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy)

Hormonal Therapy

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Oncology (Anti-cancer Drugs) market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Oncology (Anti-cancer Drugs) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Roche

Novartis

Celgene

Amgen

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline

Eli lilly & Co

Pfizer

Merck & Co.

Sanofi

