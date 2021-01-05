Antibiotics Market, By Inhibitor Types (Protein Synthesis, Cell Wall, DNA, and RNA), By Drug Class (Fluoroquinolones, Cephalosporin, Penicillin, Macrolides, Carbapenems, Aminoglycosides) and Geography (NA, EU, APAC, and RoW) – Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2016 – 2027- COVID- 19 Updated

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The antibiotics market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 46.1 billion by 2019 with growth rate of 6.6%.

Market Dynamics

Across the world, the number of individuals suffering from chronic diseases is on the rise. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic disease accounts for more than 60% of all deaths, i.e. 36 million deaths out of 57 million global deaths. Antibiotics are increasingly used in the management of infectious and chronic conditions such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, COPD, and others. Thereby, the demand for antibiotics is more likely to increase for the treatment of these disease conditions, as the incidences of chronic diseases pick up. Meanwhile, numerous national and international initiatives aimed at financially incentivizing the R&D activities of antibiotics. Some of the major initiatives are New Drugs for Bad Bugs (ND4BB) program by the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI), Joint Programming Initiative on Antimicrobial Resistance (JPIAMR), and Broad Spectrum Antimicrobials Program and Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X). Such types of initiatives would, in turn, support the growth over the study period.

However, growing concern over antibiotic overuse is expected to hinder the industry growth to some extent. Overuse of these drugs may develop resistance to antimicrobial medications which is considered to be a serious public health threat to the world. According to the statement by European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) in November 2012, around 25,000 people die every year due to antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections in European countries.

Inhibitor Type Takeaway

By inhibitor types, the industry is divided into Protein Synthesis, Cell Wall, DNA, RNA, and other inhibitors. Cell wall synthesis inhibitors accounted for the highest share of the total market. In 2019, the segment captured around 42% share of the overall market and is projected to dominate the industry. This drug class includes antibiotics such as penicillin, cephalosporin, and Carbapenems. These are one of the most important groups of antibiotics and offers the greatest activity against gram-positive and negative bacteria. Cell wall synthesis inhibitors act by prohibiting the synthesis of the peptidoglycan layer, which is a crucial element for the structural activity of the cell wall. However, RNA segment is projected to grow with the highest growth rate and is pegged to register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of value.

COVID-19 Impact on Antibiotics Market

The Covid-19 pandemic has fuelled the critical need for rapid development of antiviral treatments and vaccines to reduce the number of deaths caused by this dangerous SARS-CoV-2 virus. Companies are aggressively investing in R&D activities to develop novel products. The biotech industry has quickly responded and more than 80 candidates are already under clinical investigations.

This published study specially analyses the impact of ongoing Covid-19 outbreak on the global Antibiotics Market, covering, impact assessment to the demand on Antibiotics, the supply chain analysis, projected fluctuation in market growth rate, top performing segment and top losers product segments. The study also help clients to understand what measures to be undertaken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Takeaway

Regionally, Asia Pacific region is accounted for the largest share of the worldwide market. In 2019, the region captured almost 47% share of the overall market. Increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases coupled with rising interest of global players to invest in this market support the regional growth. While the industry is on a high growth trajectory in developing regions, demand and advancement in regions like North America, and Europe is constantly increasing. Growth is mainly supported by the favorable reimbursement policies, rising demand for branded therapeutics, and increasing R&D activities.

Key Vendor Takeaway

Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer AG, and AstraZeneca are studied in detail. The industry is largely controlled by well-established companies even though the share of small-scale players is noticeable too. Companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Novartis are considered to be a giant player in this market owing to their strong product pipeline and strategic expansion.

For example, Pfizer, Inc. offers a broad range of antibiotics that includes Diflucan, Zithromax/Zmax, Unasyn, Vfend, Sulperazon, Tygacil, and others. Of these, in 2015, antibiotics such as Zyvox (USD 883 million), and Vfend (USD 682 million) recorded the highest revenue. The industry exhibits a high level of competition. Since the market is in the mature phase, barriers to entry are low. Still, in such a fragmented landscape, most antibiotic companies compete only with other local or regional players.

The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the period 2016 to 2027, considering 2019 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2021 to 2027 for every reported segment.

The years considered for the study are:

Historical Year – 2016 to 2018

Base Year – 2019

Estimated Year – 2020

Projected Year – 2027

The proposed reports analyse and evaluates the COVID-19 impact, and anticipated change on the future market scenario on this industry, by taking into the account the economic, political, technological, and social, parameters.

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

ANTIBIOTICS MARKET, BY INHIBITOR TYPE

Protein Synthesis

Cell Wall

DNA

RNA

Others

ANTIBIOTICS MARKET, BY DRUG CLASS

Fluoroquinolones

Cephalosporin

Penicillin

Macrolides

Carbapenems

Aminoglycosides

Other

ANTIBIOTICS MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

