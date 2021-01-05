Global Radiopharmaceutical Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Radiopharmaceutical market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Radiopharmaceutical market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Radiopharmaceutical market is segmented into
Actinium-225
Lutetium-177
Radium-223
Holmium-166
Other
Segment by Application, the Radiopharmaceutical market is segmented into
Oncology
Cardiology
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Radiopharmaceutical Market Share Analysis
Radiopharmaceutical market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Radiopharmaceutical product introduction, recent developments, Radiopharmaceutical sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Bracco Imaging
Bayer
Mallinckrodt
Nordion
Triad Isotopes
Lantheus
IBA Group
GE Healthcare
China Isotope & Radiation
Jubilant Pharma
Eli Lilly
Advanced Accelerator Applications
SIEMENS
Dongcheng
Navidea