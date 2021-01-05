Global Cell Therapy and Tissue Engineering Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Cell therapy is the use of living cells to treat or potentially cure a human disease or injury. Tissue Engineering (TE) is a medical field that focuses on restoring, maintaining, improving, or replacing damaged tissues and organs through a combination of scaffolds, cells, and biologically active molecules.
Cell therapy is the use of living cells to treat or potentially cure a human disease or injury. Tissue Engineering (TE) is a medical field that focuses on restoring, maintaining, improving, or replacing damaged tissues and organs through a combination of scaffolds, cells, and biologically active molecules. Cell therapy, genetically modified cell therapy, gene therapy and tissue engineering are the four pillars of Regenerative Medicine (RM). These therapies have the potential to beneficially alter the quality of life and improve the health of patients with cell defects, genetic diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, tissue malignancies and other medical conditions.
In 2018, the global Cell Therapy and Tissue Engineering market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cell Therapy and Tissue Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cell Therapy and Tissue Engineering development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Betalin Therapeutics
BioCardia, Inc
BioReliance Corporation
Biosolution Co., Ltd.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc
MaxCyte, Inc
Medigene AG
MEDIPOST CO., Ltd.
Mesoblast Limited
Miromatrix Medical, Inc.
MolMed S.p.A
Mustang Bio, Inc
NantKwest, Inc.
Neuralstem, Inc
NexImmune, Inc.
Nohla Therapeutics, Inc
ReNeuron Group plc
Richter-Helm BioLogics GmbH & Co. KG
RoosterBio, Inc
RoslinCT
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc.
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc
Waisman Biomanufacturing
WindMIL Therapeutics, Inc.
Wuxi App Tec, Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cell Therapy
Tissue Engineering
Market segment by Application, split into
Cell Defects
Genetic Diseases
Neurodegenerative Diseases
Tissue Malignancies
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cell Therapy and Tissue Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cell Therapy and Tissue Engineering development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cell Therapy and Tissue Engineering are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.