Global Aircraft Leasing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

This report focuses on the global Aircraft Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aircraft Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.

Aircraft leasing is a technique where the airline companies procure the aircraft on lease from leasing airlines companies and other aircraft operators. Over the last few years, several airlines companies have switched to aircraft leasing for their operations to reduce the financial burden and to increase the number of aircrafts. Owing to this, the market for aircraft lessor have grown significantly. Aircraft leasing is mainly of two type: wet leasing and dry leasing. However, wet leasing aircraft are procure for shorter period of time, whereas, dry leasing is used for longer leasing period. The major buyers of the aircraft leasing are the big airlines, financial investors and others. However, these buyers mainly go for the OEMs or from the leasing companies.

The aircraft leasing industry is one of the most recognized industries in Ireland over the past 4 decades. In the recent years, the leasing activities on aircraft has been increased from 2% in 1980 to more than 50% in 2017. This has shown that there is a complete dominance of Irish leasing company over the global market.

The key players covered in this study

AerCap

Air Lease Corporation

BOC Aviation

GECAS

BBAM

CIT Commercial Air

Aviation Capital Group

Boeing Capital Corporation

SAAB Aircraft Leasing

International Lease Finance Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Dry Leasing

Wet Leasing

Market segment by Application, split into

Wide Body

Narrow Body

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Aircraft Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Aircraft Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aircraft Leasing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

