Global Wind Power Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Wind Power market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wind Power market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Wind Power market is segmented into
1.5MW
2.0MW
2.5MW
3.0MW
5.0/6.0MW
Other
Segment by Application, the Wind Power market is segmented into
Offshore Wind Power
Onshore Wind Power
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Wind Power market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Wind Power market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Wind Power Market Share Analysis
Wind Power market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Wind Power by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Wind Power business, the date to enter into the Wind Power market, Wind Power product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Vestas
GE Energy
Siemens
Siemens(Gamesa)
Sulzon Group
Enercon
Nordex
Goldwind
United Power
Envision
Mingyang
CSIC Haizhuang Wind Power
Shanghai Electric
XEMC
Sinovel