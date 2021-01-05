Benefits Administration Service Market Witness High Growth And Manufacturing Analysis By 2027|Lumity, Sequoia, Insperity

Los Angeles United States: The global Benefits Administration Service market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Benefits Administration Service market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Benefits Administration Service market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: , Lumity, Sequoia, Insperity, WageWorks, ADP, WEX, Benefit Resource, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada, UNUM Group, Aon Hewitt, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., BenefitHub, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, LLC, Alere, Trupp HR, ALLIANT INSURANCE SERVICES, AlphaStaff, AmeriHealth Administrators, Employee Benefits Administration Services, Genpact, Gradifi, Infinisource Benefit Services, PayFlex, Prestige Employee Administrators, SmartHR, Tandem, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, TRI-AD Benefits Administration Service Breakdown Data by Service Method, Online Service, Offline Service Benefits Administration Service Breakdown Data by End Users, Large Enterprises, SMEs

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Benefits Administration Service market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Benefits Administration Service market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Benefits Administration Service market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Benefits Administration Service market.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report at:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1702442/covid-19-impact-on-global-benefits-administration-service-market

Segmentation by Product: Benefits administration is an outsourced human resource (HR) service which specializes in enrolling and maintaining employee benefits. Employee benefits can include health insurance, life insurance, vacation time, sick time, pensions, and individual retirement accounts. Providers of these services track the usage and availability of benefits, for both the employer and employees’ use, and ensure compliance with governmental regulations. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Benefits Administration Service market in 2020. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Benefits Administration Service industry. Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Benefits Administration Service YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of Benefits Administration Service will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Benefits Administration Service market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Benefits Administration Service market in terms of revenue. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Benefits Administration Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each end users segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each service method segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026. Regional and Country-level Analysis The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Benefits Administration Service market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each end users segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026. Competition Analysis In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Benefits Administration Service market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Benefits Administration Service market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Benefits Administration Service market. The following players are covered in this report:, Lumity, Sequoia, Insperity, WageWorks, ADP, WEX, Benefit Resource, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada, UNUM Group, Aon Hewitt, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., BenefitHub, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, LLC, Alere, Trupp HR, ALLIANT INSURANCE SERVICES, AlphaStaff, AmeriHealth Administrators, Employee Benefits Administration Services, Genpact, Gradifi, Infinisource Benefit Services, PayFlex, Prestige Employee Administrators, SmartHR, Tandem, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, TRI-AD Benefits Administration Service Breakdown Data by Service Method, Online Service, Offline Service Benefits Administration Service Breakdown Data by End Users, Large Enterprises, SMEs

Segmentation by Application: Benefits administration is an outsourced human resource (HR) service which specializes in enrolling and maintaining employee benefits. Employee benefits can include health insurance, life insurance, vacation time, sick time, pensions, and individual retirement accounts. Providers of these services track the usage and availability of benefits, for both the employer and employees’ use, and ensure compliance with governmental regulations. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Benefits Administration Service market in 2020. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Benefits Administration Service industry. Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Benefits Administration Service YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of Benefits Administration Service will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Benefits Administration Service market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Benefits Administration Service market in terms of revenue. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Benefits Administration Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each end users segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each service method segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026. Regional and Country-level Analysis The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Benefits Administration Service market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each end users segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026. Competition Analysis In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Benefits Administration Service market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Benefits Administration Service market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Benefits Administration Service market. The following players are covered in this report:, Lumity, Sequoia, Insperity, WageWorks, ADP, WEX, Benefit Resource, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada, UNUM Group, Aon Hewitt, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., BenefitHub, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, LLC, Alere, Trupp HR, ALLIANT INSURANCE SERVICES, AlphaStaff, AmeriHealth Administrators, Employee Benefits Administration Services, Genpact, Gradifi, Infinisource Benefit Services, PayFlex, Prestige Employee Administrators, SmartHR, Tandem, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, TRI-AD Benefits Administration Service Breakdown Data by Service Method, Online Service, Offline Service Benefits Administration Service Breakdown Data by End Users, Large Enterprises, SMEs

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Benefits Administration Service market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Benefits Administration Service market

Showing the development of the global Benefits Administration Service market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Benefits Administration Service market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Benefits Administration Service market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Benefits Administration Service market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Benefits Administration Service market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Benefits Administration Service market. In order to collect key insights about the global Benefits Administration Service market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Benefits Administration Service market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Benefits Administration Service market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Benefits Administration Service market to triangulate the data.

Enquire for Customization In The Report @:

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1702442/covid-19-impact-on-global-benefits-administration-service-market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Benefits Administration Service Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Service Method

1.4.1 Global Benefits Administration Service Market Size Growth Rate by Service Method: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Online Service

1.4.3 Offline Service

1.5 Market by End Users

1.5.1 Global Benefits Administration Service Market Share by End Users: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 SMEs

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Benefits Administration Service Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Benefits Administration Service Industry

1.6.1.1 Benefits Administration Service Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Benefits Administration Service Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Benefits Administration Service Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Benefits Administration Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Benefits Administration Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Benefits Administration Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Benefits Administration Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Benefits Administration Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Benefits Administration Service Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Benefits Administration Service Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Benefits Administration Service Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Benefits Administration Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Benefits Administration Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Benefits Administration Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Benefits Administration Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Benefits Administration Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Benefits Administration Service Revenue in 2019

3.3 Benefits Administration Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Benefits Administration Service Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Benefits Administration Service Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Service Method (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Benefits Administration Service Historic Market Size by Service Method (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Benefits Administration Service Forecasted Market Size by Service Method (2021-2026) 5 Benefits Administration Service Breakdown Data by End Users (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Benefits Administration Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Benefits Administration Service Forecasted Market Size by End Users (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Benefits Administration Service Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Benefits Administration Service Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Benefits Administration Service Market Size by Service Method (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Benefits Administration Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Benefits Administration Service Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Benefits Administration Service Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Benefits Administration Service Market Size by Service Method (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Benefits Administration Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Benefits Administration Service Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Benefits Administration Service Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Benefits Administration Service Market Size by Service Method (2015-2020)

8.4 China Benefits Administration Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Benefits Administration Service Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Benefits Administration Service Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Benefits Administration Service Market Size by Service Method (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Benefits Administration Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Benefits Administration Service Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Benefits Administration Service Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Benefits Administration Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Benefits Administration Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Benefits Administration Service Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Benefits Administration Service Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Benefits Administration Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Benefits Administration Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Benefits Administration Service Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Benefits Administration Service Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Benefits Administration Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Benefits Administration Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Lumity

13.1.1 Lumity Company Details

13.1.2 Lumity Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Lumity Benefits Administration Service Introduction

13.1.4 Lumity Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Lumity Recent Development

13.2 Sequoia

13.2.1 Sequoia Company Details

13.2.2 Sequoia Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Sequoia Benefits Administration Service Introduction

13.2.4 Sequoia Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Sequoia Recent Development

13.3 Insperity

13.3.1 Insperity Company Details

13.3.2 Insperity Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Insperity Benefits Administration Service Introduction

13.3.4 Insperity Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Insperity Recent Development

13.4 WageWorks

13.4.1 WageWorks Company Details

13.4.2 WageWorks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 WageWorks Benefits Administration Service Introduction

13.4.4 WageWorks Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 WageWorks Recent Development

13.5 ADP

13.5.1 ADP Company Details

13.5.2 ADP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 ADP Benefits Administration Service Introduction

13.5.4 ADP Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 ADP Recent Development

13.6 WEX

13.6.1 WEX Company Details

13.6.2 WEX Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 WEX Benefits Administration Service Introduction

13.6.4 WEX Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 WEX Recent Development

13.7 Benefit Resource

13.7.1 Benefit Resource Company Details

13.7.2 Benefit Resource Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Benefit Resource Benefits Administration Service Introduction

13.7.4 Benefit Resource Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Benefit Resource Recent Development

13.8 Marsh & McLennan Companies

13.8.1 Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Details

13.8.2 Marsh & McLennan Companies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Marsh & McLennan Companies Benefits Administration Service Introduction

13.8.4 Marsh & McLennan Companies Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Marsh & McLennan Companies Recent Development

13.9 Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada

13.9.1 Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada Company Details

13.9.2 Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada Benefits Administration Service Introduction

13.9.4 Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada Recent Development

13.10 UNUM Group

13.10.1 UNUM Group Company Details

13.10.2 UNUM Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 UNUM Group Benefits Administration Service Introduction

13.10.4 UNUM Group Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 UNUM Group Recent Development

13.11 Aon Hewitt

10.11.1 Aon Hewitt Company Details

10.11.2 Aon Hewitt Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Aon Hewitt Benefits Administration Service Introduction

10.11.4 Aon Hewitt Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Aon Hewitt Recent Development

13.12 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

10.12.1 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Details

10.12.2 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Benefits Administration Service Introduction

10.12.4 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Recent Development

13.13 BenefitHub

10.13.1 BenefitHub Company Details

10.13.2 BenefitHub Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 BenefitHub Benefits Administration Service Introduction

10.13.4 BenefitHub Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 BenefitHub Recent Development

13.14 Bright Horizons Family Solutions, LLC

10.14.1 Bright Horizons Family Solutions, LLC Company Details

10.14.2 Bright Horizons Family Solutions, LLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Bright Horizons Family Solutions, LLC Benefits Administration Service Introduction

10.14.4 Bright Horizons Family Solutions, LLC Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Bright Horizons Family Solutions, LLC Recent Development

13.15 Alere

10.15.1 Alere Company Details

10.15.2 Alere Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Alere Benefits Administration Service Introduction

10.15.4 Alere Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Alere Recent Development

13.16 Trupp HR

10.16.1 Trupp HR Company Details

10.16.2 Trupp HR Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Trupp HR Benefits Administration Service Introduction

10.16.4 Trupp HR Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Trupp HR Recent Development

13.17 ALLIANT INSURANCE SERVICES

10.17.1 ALLIANT INSURANCE SERVICES Company Details

10.17.2 ALLIANT INSURANCE SERVICES Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 ALLIANT INSURANCE SERVICES Benefits Administration Service Introduction

10.17.4 ALLIANT INSURANCE SERVICES Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 ALLIANT INSURANCE SERVICES Recent Development

13.18 AlphaStaff

10.18.1 AlphaStaff Company Details

10.18.2 AlphaStaff Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 AlphaStaff Benefits Administration Service Introduction

10.18.4 AlphaStaff Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 AlphaStaff Recent Development

13.19 AmeriHealth Administrators

10.19.1 AmeriHealth Administrators Company Details

10.19.2 AmeriHealth Administrators Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 AmeriHealth Administrators Benefits Administration Service Introduction

10.19.4 AmeriHealth Administrators Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 AmeriHealth Administrators Recent Development

13.20 Employee Benefits Administration Services

10.20.1 Employee Benefits Administration Services Company Details

10.20.2 Employee Benefits Administration Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Employee Benefits Administration Services Benefits Administration Service Introduction

10.20.4 Employee Benefits Administration Services Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Employee Benefits Administration Services Recent Development

13.21 Genpact

10.21.1 Genpact Company Details

10.21.2 Genpact Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Genpact Benefits Administration Service Introduction

10.21.4 Genpact Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Genpact Recent Development

13.22 Gradifi

10.22.1 Gradifi Company Details

10.22.2 Gradifi Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 Gradifi Benefits Administration Service Introduction

10.22.4 Gradifi Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Gradifi Recent Development

13.23 Infinisource Benefit Services

10.23.1 Infinisource Benefit Services Company Details

10.23.2 Infinisource Benefit Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.23.3 Infinisource Benefit Services Benefits Administration Service Introduction

10.23.4 Infinisource Benefit Services Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Infinisource Benefit Services Recent Development

13.24 PayFlex

10.24.1 PayFlex Company Details

10.24.2 PayFlex Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.24.3 PayFlex Benefits Administration Service Introduction

10.24.4 PayFlex Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 PayFlex Recent Development

13.25 Prestige Employee Administrators

10.25.1 Prestige Employee Administrators Company Details

10.25.2 Prestige Employee Administrators Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.25.3 Prestige Employee Administrators Benefits Administration Service Introduction

10.25.4 Prestige Employee Administrators Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 Prestige Employee Administrators Recent Development

13.26 SmartHR

10.26.1 SmartHR Company Details

10.26.2 SmartHR Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.26.3 SmartHR Benefits Administration Service Introduction

10.26.4 SmartHR Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

10.26.5 SmartHR Recent Development

13.27 Tandem

10.27.1 Tandem Company Details

10.27.2 Tandem Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.27.3 Tandem Benefits Administration Service Introduction

10.27.4 Tandem Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

10.27.5 Tandem Recent Development

13.28 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC

10.28.1 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC Company Details

10.28.2 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.28.3 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC Benefits Administration Service Introduction

10.28.4 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

10.28.5 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC Recent Development

13.29 TRI-AD

10.29.1 TRI-AD Company Details

10.29.2 TRI-AD Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.29.3 TRI-AD Benefits Administration Service Introduction

10.29.4 TRI-AD Revenue in Benefits Administration Service Business (2015-2020)

10.29.5 TRI-AD Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

About US

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 in Beijing, China, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services.

https://thedailychronicle.in/