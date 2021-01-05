Threat Hunting Service Market Forecast 2021-2027, Latest Trends and Opportunities|IBM, CapGemini, Kaspersky Lab

Los Angeles United States: The global Threat Hunting Service market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Threat Hunting Service market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Threat Hunting Service market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: , IBM, CapGemini, Kaspersky Lab, Symantec, Carbon Black, Clearnetwork, CyberDefenses, Cybereason, Delta Risk, Ingalls Information Security, IronNet Cybersecurity, Paladion, Redscan, SecureWorks, Sophos, TalaTek, Singtel, Verizon Enterprise Threat Hunting Service Breakdown Data by Using Type, Cloud-Based, Web-Based Threat Hunting Service Breakdown Data by End Users, Large Enterprises, SMEs

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Threat Hunting Service market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Threat Hunting Service market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Threat Hunting Service market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Threat Hunting Service market.

Segmentation by Product: Threat hunting services providers manage the process of outlining existing threats and discovering new ones to help businesses better protect their IT systems. These services providers proactively search for emerging threats as they target servers, endpoints, and networks. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Threat Hunting Service market in 2020. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Threat Hunting Service industry. Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Threat Hunting Service YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of Threat Hunting Service will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Threat Hunting Service market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Threat Hunting Service market in terms of revenue. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Threat Hunting Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each end users segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each using type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026. Regional and Country-level Analysis The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Threat Hunting Service market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each end users segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026. Competition Analysis In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Threat Hunting Service market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Threat Hunting Service market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Threat Hunting Service market. The following players are covered in this report:, IBM, CapGemini, Kaspersky Lab, Symantec, Carbon Black, Clearnetwork, CyberDefenses, Cybereason, Delta Risk, Ingalls Information Security, IronNet Cybersecurity, Paladion, Redscan, SecureWorks, Sophos, TalaTek, Singtel, Verizon Enterprise Threat Hunting Service Breakdown Data by Using Type, Cloud-Based, Web-Based Threat Hunting Service Breakdown Data by End Users, Large Enterprises, SMEs

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Threat Hunting Service market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Threat Hunting Service market

Showing the development of the global Threat Hunting Service market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Threat Hunting Service market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Threat Hunting Service market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Threat Hunting Service market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Threat Hunting Service market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Threat Hunting Service market. In order to collect key insights about the global Threat Hunting Service market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Threat Hunting Service market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Threat Hunting Service market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Threat Hunting Service market to triangulate the data.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Threat Hunting Service Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Using Type

1.4.1 Global Threat Hunting Service Market Size Growth Rate by Using Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud-Based

1.4.3 Web-Based

1.5 Market by End Users

1.5.1 Global Threat Hunting Service Market Share by End Users: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 SMEs

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Threat Hunting Service Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Threat Hunting Service Industry

1.6.1.1 Threat Hunting Service Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Threat Hunting Service Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Threat Hunting Service Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Threat Hunting Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Threat Hunting Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Threat Hunting Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Threat Hunting Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Threat Hunting Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Threat Hunting Service Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Threat Hunting Service Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Threat Hunting Service Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Threat Hunting Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Threat Hunting Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Threat Hunting Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Threat Hunting Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Threat Hunting Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Threat Hunting Service Revenue in 2019

3.3 Threat Hunting Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Threat Hunting Service Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Threat Hunting Service Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Using Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Threat Hunting Service Historic Market Size by Using Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Threat Hunting Service Forecasted Market Size by Using Type (2021-2026) 5 Threat Hunting Service Breakdown Data by End Users (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Threat Hunting Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Threat Hunting Service Forecasted Market Size by End Users (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Threat Hunting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Threat Hunting Service Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Threat Hunting Service Market Size by Using Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Threat Hunting Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Threat Hunting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Threat Hunting Service Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Threat Hunting Service Market Size by Using Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Threat Hunting Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Threat Hunting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Threat Hunting Service Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Threat Hunting Service Market Size by Using Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Threat Hunting Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Threat Hunting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Threat Hunting Service Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Threat Hunting Service Market Size by Using Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Threat Hunting Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Threat Hunting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Threat Hunting Service Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Threat Hunting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Threat Hunting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Threat Hunting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Threat Hunting Service Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Threat Hunting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Threat Hunting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Threat Hunting Service Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Threat Hunting Service Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Threat Hunting Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Threat Hunting Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.1.1 IBM Company Details

13.1.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 IBM Threat Hunting Service Introduction

13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Threat Hunting Service Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 IBM Recent Development

13.2 CapGemini

13.2.1 CapGemini Company Details

13.2.2 CapGemini Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 CapGemini Threat Hunting Service Introduction

13.2.4 CapGemini Revenue in Threat Hunting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 CapGemini Recent Development

13.3 Kaspersky Lab

13.3.1 Kaspersky Lab Company Details

13.3.2 Kaspersky Lab Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Kaspersky Lab Threat Hunting Service Introduction

13.3.4 Kaspersky Lab Revenue in Threat Hunting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Kaspersky Lab Recent Development

13.4 Symantec

13.4.1 Symantec Company Details

13.4.2 Symantec Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Symantec Threat Hunting Service Introduction

13.4.4 Symantec Revenue in Threat Hunting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Symantec Recent Development

13.5 Carbon Black

13.5.1 Carbon Black Company Details

13.5.2 Carbon Black Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Carbon Black Threat Hunting Service Introduction

13.5.4 Carbon Black Revenue in Threat Hunting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Carbon Black Recent Development

13.6 Clearnetwork

13.6.1 Clearnetwork Company Details

13.6.2 Clearnetwork Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Clearnetwork Threat Hunting Service Introduction

13.6.4 Clearnetwork Revenue in Threat Hunting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Clearnetwork Recent Development

13.7 CyberDefenses

13.7.1 CyberDefenses Company Details

13.7.2 CyberDefenses Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 CyberDefenses Threat Hunting Service Introduction

13.7.4 CyberDefenses Revenue in Threat Hunting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 CyberDefenses Recent Development

13.8 Cybereason

13.8.1 Cybereason Company Details

13.8.2 Cybereason Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Cybereason Threat Hunting Service Introduction

13.8.4 Cybereason Revenue in Threat Hunting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Cybereason Recent Development

13.9 Delta Risk

13.9.1 Delta Risk Company Details

13.9.2 Delta Risk Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Delta Risk Threat Hunting Service Introduction

13.9.4 Delta Risk Revenue in Threat Hunting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Delta Risk Recent Development

13.10 Ingalls Information Security

13.10.1 Ingalls Information Security Company Details

13.10.2 Ingalls Information Security Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Ingalls Information Security Threat Hunting Service Introduction

13.10.4 Ingalls Information Security Revenue in Threat Hunting Service Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Ingalls Information Security Recent Development

13.11 IronNet Cybersecurity

10.11.1 IronNet Cybersecurity Company Details

10.11.2 IronNet Cybersecurity Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 IronNet Cybersecurity Threat Hunting Service Introduction

10.11.4 IronNet Cybersecurity Revenue in Threat Hunting Service Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 IronNet Cybersecurity Recent Development

13.12 Paladion

10.12.1 Paladion Company Details

10.12.2 Paladion Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Paladion Threat Hunting Service Introduction

10.12.4 Paladion Revenue in Threat Hunting Service Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Paladion Recent Development

13.13 Redscan

10.13.1 Redscan Company Details

10.13.2 Redscan Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Redscan Threat Hunting Service Introduction

10.13.4 Redscan Revenue in Threat Hunting Service Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Redscan Recent Development

13.14 SecureWorks

10.14.1 SecureWorks Company Details

10.14.2 SecureWorks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 SecureWorks Threat Hunting Service Introduction

10.14.4 SecureWorks Revenue in Threat Hunting Service Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 SecureWorks Recent Development

13.15 Sophos

10.15.1 Sophos Company Details

10.15.2 Sophos Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Sophos Threat Hunting Service Introduction

10.15.4 Sophos Revenue in Threat Hunting Service Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Sophos Recent Development

13.16 TalaTek

10.16.1 TalaTek Company Details

10.16.2 TalaTek Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 TalaTek Threat Hunting Service Introduction

10.16.4 TalaTek Revenue in Threat Hunting Service Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 TalaTek Recent Development

13.17 Singtel

10.17.1 Singtel Company Details

10.17.2 Singtel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Singtel Threat Hunting Service Introduction

10.17.4 Singtel Revenue in Threat Hunting Service Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Singtel Recent Development

13.18 Verizon Enterprise

10.18.1 Verizon Enterprise Company Details

10.18.2 Verizon Enterprise Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Verizon Enterprise Threat Hunting Service Introduction

10.18.4 Verizon Enterprise Revenue in Threat Hunting Service Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Verizon Enterprise Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

