Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market: The Next Big Innovation in Machinery Industry 2021||Industrial Light and Magic, The Mill, Weta Digital

Los Angeles United States: The global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: , Industrial Light and Magic, The Mill, Weta Digital, Moving Picture Company (MPC), DNEG, Sony Pictures Imageworks, Cinesite, Digital Domain, Deluxe Entertainment, Framestore, Animal Logic, Pixomondo, Digital Idea, Tippett Studio, Flatworld Solutions Pvt Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services market.

Segmentation by Product: , 2D CGI, 3D CGI Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services

Segmentation by Application: , Television, Film, Video Game, Advertising, Others

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services market

Showing the development of the global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services market. In order to collect key insights about the global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services market to triangulate the data.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 2D CGI

1.4.3 3D CGI

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Television

1.5.3 Film

1.5.4 Video Game

1.5.5 Advertising

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Industry

1.6.1.1 Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Revenue in 2019

3.3 Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Industrial Light and Magic

13.1.1 Industrial Light and Magic Company Details

13.1.2 Industrial Light and Magic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Industrial Light and Magic Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Introduction

13.1.4 Industrial Light and Magic Revenue in Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Industrial Light and Magic Recent Development

13.2 The Mill

13.2.1 The Mill Company Details

13.2.2 The Mill Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 The Mill Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Introduction

13.2.4 The Mill Revenue in Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 The Mill Recent Development

13.3 Weta Digital

13.3.1 Weta Digital Company Details

13.3.2 Weta Digital Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Weta Digital Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Introduction

13.3.4 Weta Digital Revenue in Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Weta Digital Recent Development

13.4 Moving Picture Company (MPC)

13.4.1 Moving Picture Company (MPC) Company Details

13.4.2 Moving Picture Company (MPC) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Moving Picture Company (MPC) Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Introduction

13.4.4 Moving Picture Company (MPC) Revenue in Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Moving Picture Company (MPC) Recent Development

13.5 DNEG

13.5.1 DNEG Company Details

13.5.2 DNEG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 DNEG Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Introduction

13.5.4 DNEG Revenue in Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 DNEG Recent Development

13.6 Sony Pictures Imageworks

13.6.1 Sony Pictures Imageworks Company Details

13.6.2 Sony Pictures Imageworks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Sony Pictures Imageworks Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Introduction

13.6.4 Sony Pictures Imageworks Revenue in Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Sony Pictures Imageworks Recent Development

13.7 Cinesite

13.7.1 Cinesite Company Details

13.7.2 Cinesite Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Cinesite Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Introduction

13.7.4 Cinesite Revenue in Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Cinesite Recent Development

13.8 Digital Domain

13.8.1 Digital Domain Company Details

13.8.2 Digital Domain Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Digital Domain Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Introduction

13.8.4 Digital Domain Revenue in Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Digital Domain Recent Development

13.9 Deluxe Entertainment

13.9.1 Deluxe Entertainment Company Details

13.9.2 Deluxe Entertainment Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Deluxe Entertainment Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Introduction

13.9.4 Deluxe Entertainment Revenue in Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Deluxe Entertainment Recent Development

13.10 Framestore

13.10.1 Framestore Company Details

13.10.2 Framestore Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Framestore Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Introduction

13.10.4 Framestore Revenue in Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Framestore Recent Development

13.11 Animal Logic

10.11.1 Animal Logic Company Details

10.11.2 Animal Logic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Animal Logic Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Introduction

10.11.4 Animal Logic Revenue in Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Animal Logic Recent Development

13.12 Pixomondo

10.12.1 Pixomondo Company Details

10.12.2 Pixomondo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Pixomondo Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Introduction

10.12.4 Pixomondo Revenue in Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Pixomondo Recent Development

13.13 Digital Idea

10.13.1 Digital Idea Company Details

10.13.2 Digital Idea Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Digital Idea Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Introduction

10.13.4 Digital Idea Revenue in Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Digital Idea Recent Development

13.14 Tippett Studio

10.14.1 Tippett Studio Company Details

10.14.2 Tippett Studio Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Tippett Studio Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Introduction

10.14.4 Tippett Studio Revenue in Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Tippett Studio Recent Development

13.15 Flatworld Solutions Pvt

10.15.1 Flatworld Solutions Pvt Company Details

10.15.2 Flatworld Solutions Pvt Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Flatworld Solutions Pvt Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Introduction

10.15.4 Flatworld Solutions Pvt Revenue in Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Flatworld Solutions Pvt Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

