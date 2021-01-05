Billing and Revenue Management Market to Develop New Growth Story |Oracle, SAP, Ericsson

Los Angeles United States: The global Billing and Revenue Management market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Billing and Revenue Management market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Billing and Revenue Management market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: , Oracle, SAP, Ericsson, Accenture, Estuate, NEC, Information Technology Group, ARIA SYSTEMS, Nokia, MBX Medical Billing Experts, CSG International, Amdocs, Huawei, HPE Billing and Revenue Management

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Billing and Revenue Management market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Billing and Revenue Management market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Billing and Revenue Management market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Billing and Revenue Management market.

Segmentation by Product: , Consulting, System Integration, Others Billing and Revenue Management

Segmentation by Application: , Telecom Industry, Transportation Industry, Others

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Billing and Revenue Management market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Billing and Revenue Management market

Showing the development of the global Billing and Revenue Management market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Billing and Revenue Management market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Billing and Revenue Management market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Billing and Revenue Management market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Billing and Revenue Management market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Billing and Revenue Management market. In order to collect key insights about the global Billing and Revenue Management market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Billing and Revenue Management market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Billing and Revenue Management market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Billing and Revenue Management market to triangulate the data.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Billing and Revenue Management Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Billing and Revenue Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Consulting

1.4.3 System Integration

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Billing and Revenue Management Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Telecom Industry

1.5.3 Transportation Industry

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Billing and Revenue Management Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Billing and Revenue Management Industry

1.6.1.1 Billing and Revenue Management Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Billing and Revenue Management Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Billing and Revenue Management Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Billing and Revenue Management Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Billing and Revenue Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Billing and Revenue Management Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Billing and Revenue Management Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Billing and Revenue Management Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Billing and Revenue Management Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Billing and Revenue Management Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Billing and Revenue Management Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Billing and Revenue Management Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Billing and Revenue Management Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Billing and Revenue Management Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Billing and Revenue Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Billing and Revenue Management Revenue in 2019

3.3 Billing and Revenue Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Billing and Revenue Management Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Billing and Revenue Management Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Billing and Revenue Management Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Billing and Revenue Management Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Billing and Revenue Management Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Billing and Revenue Management Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Billing and Revenue Management Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Billing and Revenue Management Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Billing and Revenue Management Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Billing and Revenue Management Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Billing and Revenue Management Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Billing and Revenue Management Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Billing and Revenue Management Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Billing and Revenue Management Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Billing and Revenue Management Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Billing and Revenue Management Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Billing and Revenue Management Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Billing and Revenue Management Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Billing and Revenue Management Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Billing and Revenue Management Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Billing and Revenue Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Oracle

13.1.1 Oracle Company Details

13.1.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Oracle Billing and Revenue Management Introduction

13.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Billing and Revenue Management Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.2 SAP

13.2.1 SAP Company Details

13.2.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 SAP Billing and Revenue Management Introduction

13.2.4 SAP Revenue in Billing and Revenue Management Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 SAP Recent Development

13.3 Ericsson

13.3.1 Ericsson Company Details

13.3.2 Ericsson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Ericsson Billing and Revenue Management Introduction

13.3.4 Ericsson Revenue in Billing and Revenue Management Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Ericsson Recent Development

13.4 Accenture

13.4.1 Accenture Company Details

13.4.2 Accenture Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Accenture Billing and Revenue Management Introduction

13.4.4 Accenture Revenue in Billing and Revenue Management Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Accenture Recent Development

13.5 Estuate

13.5.1 Estuate Company Details

13.5.2 Estuate Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Estuate Billing and Revenue Management Introduction

13.5.4 Estuate Revenue in Billing and Revenue Management Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Estuate Recent Development

13.6 NEC

13.6.1 NEC Company Details

13.6.2 NEC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 NEC Billing and Revenue Management Introduction

13.6.4 NEC Revenue in Billing and Revenue Management Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 NEC Recent Development

13.7 Information Technology Group

13.7.1 Information Technology Group Company Details

13.7.2 Information Technology Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Information Technology Group Billing and Revenue Management Introduction

13.7.4 Information Technology Group Revenue in Billing and Revenue Management Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Information Technology Group Recent Development

13.8 ARIA SYSTEMS

13.8.1 ARIA SYSTEMS Company Details

13.8.2 ARIA SYSTEMS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 ARIA SYSTEMS Billing and Revenue Management Introduction

13.8.4 ARIA SYSTEMS Revenue in Billing and Revenue Management Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 ARIA SYSTEMS Recent Development

13.9 Nokia

13.9.1 Nokia Company Details

13.9.2 Nokia Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Nokia Billing and Revenue Management Introduction

13.9.4 Nokia Revenue in Billing and Revenue Management Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Nokia Recent Development

13.10 MBX Medical Billing Experts

13.10.1 MBX Medical Billing Experts Company Details

13.10.2 MBX Medical Billing Experts Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 MBX Medical Billing Experts Billing and Revenue Management Introduction

13.10.4 MBX Medical Billing Experts Revenue in Billing and Revenue Management Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 MBX Medical Billing Experts Recent Development

13.11 CSG International

10.11.1 CSG International Company Details

10.11.2 CSG International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 CSG International Billing and Revenue Management Introduction

10.11.4 CSG International Revenue in Billing and Revenue Management Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 CSG International Recent Development

13.12 Amdocs

10.12.1 Amdocs Company Details

10.12.2 Amdocs Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Amdocs Billing and Revenue Management Introduction

10.12.4 Amdocs Revenue in Billing and Revenue Management Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Amdocs Recent Development

13.13 Huawei

10.13.1 Huawei Company Details

10.13.2 Huawei Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Huawei Billing and Revenue Management Introduction

10.13.4 Huawei Revenue in Billing and Revenue Management Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Huawei Recent Development

13.14 HPE

10.14.1 HPE Company Details

10.14.2 HPE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 HPE Billing and Revenue Management Introduction

10.14.4 HPE Revenue in Billing and Revenue Management Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 HPE Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

