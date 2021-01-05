Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market, By Product (Urinary Incontinence, Pelvic Pain, Orthopedic Care, Breast Cancer Care, and Pregnancy Care), by Therapy (Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, and Massage Therapy) and Geography (NA, EU, APAC, and RoW) – Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2016 – 2027- COVID- 19 Updated

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The women’s health rehabilitation products market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 3.59 billion by 2019 with growth rate of 6.1%.

Market Dynamics

The market is majorly driven by the rising incidence of chronic disease conditions among women population. For example, in 2013, the United States Cancer Statistics (USCS) stated that around 230,815 women were diagnosed with breast cancer. The number was increased to 246,660 in 2016, up 7% compared to the previous year. Similarly, the incidence of neurological disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, and other disabilities are continuously increasing among women population which is expected to fuel the demand for rehabilitation products such as rollators and walkers, tens machines, wheelchairs, etc. For example, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 52.5 million U.S. people were suffering from arthritis which is projected to reach 78.0 million by 2050.

Furthermore, factors such as rising number of for community-based rehabilitation centers, and technological advancements support the industry growth to some extent. On another side, high cost coupled with low awareness and acceptance of rehab products especially in developing regions pull back the market growth over the forecast period.

Product Takeaway

In terms of products, the market is divided as Urinary Incontinence, Pelvic Pain, Orthopedic Care, Breast Cancer Care, Pregnancy Care, and Other. In 2019, orthopedic care recorded USD 547.9 million and the segment is projected to grow with the 6.3% growth rate over the forecast period. On contrary, rehabilitation devices such as lymphedema and pregnancy-related products are considered to record the lowest revenue in 2019. However, these segment is expected to grow with the steady growth rate during the future period.

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis

The recent outburst of the COVID-19 has led the global women’s health rehabilitation products market to render new offering for combatting with the rising demand for protection against the virus. Due to this outbreak, women’s health rehabilitation products market is projected to gain grip in future.

The published research on women’s health rehabilitation products market provides a bird’s eye view of the current COVID-19 outbreak. Further, the study also considers the post-COVID-19 impact and offers a clear assessment of the projected industry fluctuations. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall market dynamics, including top performer segments, marginal growth segments and top loser segments and more are discussed in detail in this research report.

Regional Takeaway

Regionally, developed regions such as North America and Europe collectively accounted for the highest share (over 65%) of the overall market. Rising cases of chronic disease, coupled with increasing number of target population driver the regional growth. For example, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, 64% of the total women population in the United Kingdom are overweight which may increase the risk of problems such as pregnancy related, osteoarthritis, and blood pressure. Such factors would, in turn, spur the utilization of women rehabilitation products in European countries, driving the market growth.

Key Vendor Takeaway

Companies such as Access Health, Carib Rehab Ltd., GPC Medical Ltd., Win Health Medical Ltd., and Meyer Physical Therapy are profiled extensively. Among these, Access Health and GPC Medical captured considerable revenue share of the global market. Introduction of novel rehabilitation products and increasing R&D activities geared towards developing products suited to the global market is expected to generate the bulk of industry revenue. For example, in November 2016, Meyer Physical Therapy launched the VENOM, a wearable back device to relax sores, and stiff muscles that aid in rehabilitation and Hypersoothe, the natural cooling creams, to strengthen the HYPERICE brand portfolio.

The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the period 2016 to 2027, considering 2019 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2021 to 2027 for every reported segment.

The years considered for the study are:

Historical Year – 2016 to 2018

Base Year – 2019

Estimated Year – 2020

Projected Year – 2027

The proposed reports analyse and evaluates the COVID-19 impact, and anticipated change on the future market scenario on this industry, by taking into the account the economic, political, technological, and social, parameters.

