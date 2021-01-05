Advanced Analytics Technologies Market is Expected to Grow in 2021 by Top Companies- Altair Engineering Inc., IBM, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, Oracle, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), StatSoft, Angoss Software Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, KNIME, RapidMiner, Inc., Trianz Holdings Pvt Ltd

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Advanced Analytics Technologies Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Advanced Analytics Technologies market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Advanced Analytics Technologies market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Advanced Analytics Technologies market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Altair Engineering Inc., IBM, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, Oracle, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), StatSoft, Angoss Software Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, KNIME, RapidMiner, Inc., Trianz Holdings Pvt Ltd Market Segment by Product Type:

by Type

Big Data Analytics

Business Analytics

Customer Analytics

Risk Analytics

Statistical Analysis

Others

by Deployment

On-Premise

On Cloud by End Users, this report covers the following segments

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Military and Defense

IT and Telecommunication

Others Global Advanced Analytics Technologies market: regional analysis, the major regions covered in the report are:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market. The Advanced Analytics Technologies key players in this market include:

Market Segment by Application: Advanced Analytics are the autonomous or semi-autonomous technologies used in examining data or content. It is typically beyond those of traditional business intelligence (BI) and functions to explore deeper insights, makes predictions, or generates recommendations. Advanced Analytic Techniques include data/text mining, machine learning, pattern matching, forecasting, visualization, semantic analysis, sentiment analysis, network and cluster analysis, multivariate statistics, graph analysis, simulation, complex event processing, neural networks. Market Analysis and Insights:

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Advanced Analytics Technologies market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Advanced Analytics Technologies market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Advanced Analytics Technologies industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Advanced Analytics Technologies market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Advanced Analytics Technologies market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Advanced Analytics Technologies market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Advanced Analytics Technologies

1.1 Advanced Analytics Technologies Market Overview

1.1.1 Advanced Analytics Technologies Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Advanced Analytics Technologies Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Advanced Analytics Technologies Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Advanced Analytics Technologies Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Advanced Analytics Technologies Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Advanced Analytics Technologies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Advanced Analytics Technologies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Advanced Analytics Technologies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Advanced Analytics Technologies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Advanced Analytics Technologies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Advanced Analytics Technologies Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Advanced Analytics Technologies Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Advanced Analytics Technologies Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Advanced Analytics Technologies Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Advanced Analytics Technologies Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Big Data Analytics

2.5 Business Analytics

2.6 Customer Analytics

2.7 Risk Analytics

2.8 Statistical Analysis

2.9 Others 3 Advanced Analytics Technologies Market Overview by End Users

3.1 Global Advanced Analytics Technologies Market Size by End Users: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Advanced Analytics Technologies Historic Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Advanced Analytics Technologies Forecasted Market Size by End Users (2021-2026)

3.4 BFSI

3.5 Government

3.6 Healthcare

3.7 Military and Defense

3.8 IT and Telecommunication

3.9 Others 4 Global Advanced Analytics Technologies Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Advanced Analytics Technologies Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Advanced Analytics Technologies as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Advanced Analytics Technologies Market

4.4 Global Top Players Advanced Analytics Technologies Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Advanced Analytics Technologies Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Advanced Analytics Technologies Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Altair Engineering Inc.

5.1.1 Altair Engineering Inc. Profile

5.1.2 Altair Engineering Inc. Main Business

5.1.3 Altair Engineering Inc. Advanced Analytics Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Altair Engineering Inc. Advanced Analytics Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Altair Engineering Inc. Recent Developments

5.2 IBM

5.2.1 IBM Profile

5.2.2 IBM Main Business

5.2.3 IBM Advanced Analytics Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 IBM Advanced Analytics Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.3 SAS Institute Inc.

5.5.1 SAS Institute Inc. Profile

5.3.2 SAS Institute Inc. Main Business

5.3.3 SAS Institute Inc. Advanced Analytics Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 SAS Institute Inc. Advanced Analytics Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 SAP SE Recent Developments

5.4 SAP SE

5.4.1 SAP SE Profile

5.4.2 SAP SE Main Business

5.4.3 SAP SE Advanced Analytics Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 SAP SE Advanced Analytics Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 SAP SE Recent Developments

5.5 Oracle

5.5.1 Oracle Profile

5.5.2 Oracle Main Business

5.5.3 Oracle Advanced Analytics Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Oracle Advanced Analytics Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.6 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

5.6.1 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Profile

5.6.2 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Main Business

5.6.3 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Advanced Analytics Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Advanced Analytics Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Recent Developments

5.7 StatSoft

5.7.1 StatSoft Profile

5.7.2 StatSoft Main Business

5.7.3 StatSoft Advanced Analytics Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 StatSoft Advanced Analytics Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 StatSoft Recent Developments

5.8 Angoss Software Corporation

5.8.1 Angoss Software Corporation Profile

5.8.2 Angoss Software Corporation Main Business

5.8.3 Angoss Software Corporation Advanced Analytics Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Angoss Software Corporation Advanced Analytics Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Angoss Software Corporation Recent Developments

5.9 Microsoft Corporation

5.9.1 Microsoft Corporation Profile

5.9.2 Microsoft Corporation Main Business

5.9.3 Microsoft Corporation Advanced Analytics Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Microsoft Corporation Advanced Analytics Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Developments

5.10 KNIME

5.10.1 KNIME Profile

5.10.2 KNIME Main Business

5.10.3 KNIME Advanced Analytics Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 KNIME Advanced Analytics Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 KNIME Recent Developments

5.11 RapidMiner, Inc.

5.11.1 RapidMiner, Inc. Profile

5.11.2 RapidMiner, Inc. Main Business

5.11.3 RapidMiner, Inc. Advanced Analytics Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 RapidMiner, Inc. Advanced Analytics Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 RapidMiner, Inc. Recent Developments

5.12 Trianz Holdings Pvt Ltd

5.12.1 Trianz Holdings Pvt Ltd Profile

5.12.2 Trianz Holdings Pvt Ltd Main Business

5.12.3 Trianz Holdings Pvt Ltd Advanced Analytics Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Trianz Holdings Pvt Ltd Advanced Analytics Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Trianz Holdings Pvt Ltd Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Advanced Analytics Technologies Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Advanced Analytics Technologies Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Advanced Analytics Technologies Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Advanced Analytics Technologies Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Advanced Analytics Technologies Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Advanced Analytics Technologies Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

