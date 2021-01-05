AI-Powered Cognitive Search Market is Expected to Grow in 2021 by Top Companies- IBM Watson, Coveo, Attivio, Lucidworks, Mindbreeze, Sinequa, Micro Focus, Squirro, PerkinElmer, BA Insight, BMC Software

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global AI-Powered Cognitive Search Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global AI-Powered Cognitive Search market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global AI-Powered Cognitive Search market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global AI-Powered Cognitive Search market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, IBM Watson, Coveo, Attivio, Lucidworks, Mindbreeze, Sinequa, Micro Focus, Squirro, PerkinElmer, BA Insight, BMC Software Market Segment by Product Type:

Cloud-based

Web-based Market Segment by Application:

Large Enterprise

SMEs

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global AI-Powered Cognitive Search market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AI-Powered Cognitive Search market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the AI-Powered Cognitive Search industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AI-Powered Cognitive Search market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AI-Powered Cognitive Search market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AI-Powered Cognitive Search market

TOC

1 Market Overview of AI-Powered Cognitive Search

1.1 AI-Powered Cognitive Search Market Overview

1.1.1 AI-Powered Cognitive Search Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global AI-Powered Cognitive Search Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global AI-Powered Cognitive Search Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global AI-Powered Cognitive Search Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global AI-Powered Cognitive Search Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, AI-Powered Cognitive Search Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America AI-Powered Cognitive Search Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe AI-Powered Cognitive Search Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific AI-Powered Cognitive Search Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America AI-Powered Cognitive Search Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa AI-Powered Cognitive Search Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 AI-Powered Cognitive Search Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global AI-Powered Cognitive Search Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global AI-Powered Cognitive Search Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global AI-Powered Cognitive Search Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Cloud-based

2.5 Web-based 3 AI-Powered Cognitive Search Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global AI-Powered Cognitive Search Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global AI-Powered Cognitive Search Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global AI-Powered Cognitive Search Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Large Enterprise

3.5 SMEs 4 Global AI-Powered Cognitive Search Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global AI-Powered Cognitive Search Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in AI-Powered Cognitive Search as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into AI-Powered Cognitive Search Market

4.4 Global Top Players AI-Powered Cognitive Search Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players AI-Powered Cognitive Search Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 AI-Powered Cognitive Search Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 IBM Watson

5.1.1 IBM Watson Profile

5.1.2 IBM Watson Main Business

5.1.3 IBM Watson AI-Powered Cognitive Search Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 IBM Watson AI-Powered Cognitive Search Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 IBM Watson Recent Developments

5.2 Coveo

5.2.1 Coveo Profile

5.2.2 Coveo Main Business

5.2.3 Coveo AI-Powered Cognitive Search Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Coveo AI-Powered Cognitive Search Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Coveo Recent Developments

5.3 Attivio

5.5.1 Attivio Profile

5.3.2 Attivio Main Business

5.3.3 Attivio AI-Powered Cognitive Search Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Attivio AI-Powered Cognitive Search Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Lucidworks Recent Developments

5.4 Lucidworks

5.4.1 Lucidworks Profile

5.4.2 Lucidworks Main Business

5.4.3 Lucidworks AI-Powered Cognitive Search Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Lucidworks AI-Powered Cognitive Search Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Lucidworks Recent Developments

5.5 Mindbreeze

5.5.1 Mindbreeze Profile

5.5.2 Mindbreeze Main Business

5.5.3 Mindbreeze AI-Powered Cognitive Search Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Mindbreeze AI-Powered Cognitive Search Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Mindbreeze Recent Developments

5.6 Sinequa

5.6.1 Sinequa Profile

5.6.2 Sinequa Main Business

5.6.3 Sinequa AI-Powered Cognitive Search Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Sinequa AI-Powered Cognitive Search Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Sinequa Recent Developments

5.7 Micro Focus

5.7.1 Micro Focus Profile

5.7.2 Micro Focus Main Business

5.7.3 Micro Focus AI-Powered Cognitive Search Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Micro Focus AI-Powered Cognitive Search Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Micro Focus Recent Developments

5.8 Squirro

5.8.1 Squirro Profile

5.8.2 Squirro Main Business

5.8.3 Squirro AI-Powered Cognitive Search Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Squirro AI-Powered Cognitive Search Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Squirro Recent Developments

5.9 PerkinElmer

5.9.1 PerkinElmer Profile

5.9.2 PerkinElmer Main Business

5.9.3 PerkinElmer AI-Powered Cognitive Search Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 PerkinElmer AI-Powered Cognitive Search Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 PerkinElmer Recent Developments

5.10 BA Insight

5.10.1 BA Insight Profile

5.10.2 BA Insight Main Business

5.10.3 BA Insight AI-Powered Cognitive Search Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 BA Insight AI-Powered Cognitive Search Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 BA Insight Recent Developments

5.11 BMC Software

5.11.1 BMC Software Profile

5.11.2 BMC Software Main Business

5.11.3 BMC Software AI-Powered Cognitive Search Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 BMC Software AI-Powered Cognitive Search Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 BMC Software Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America AI-Powered Cognitive Search Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe AI-Powered Cognitive Search Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific AI-Powered Cognitive Search Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America AI-Powered Cognitive Search Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa AI-Powered Cognitive Search Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 AI-Powered Cognitive Search Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

