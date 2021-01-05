Entity Resolution Software Market is Expected to Grow in 2021 by Top Companies- Acxiom, Criteo, Infutor, LiveRamp, Merkle, Neustar, Signal, Tapad, Throtle, Zeta Global, Amperity, Data Ladder, IBM Quality Stage, SAS Dataflux, In-House Solutions, Informatica, Wunderkind (BounceX), NetOwl, FullContact, Zeotap, FICO

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Entity Resolution Software Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Entity Resolution Software market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Entity Resolution Software market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Entity Resolution Software market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Acxiom, Criteo, Infutor, LiveRamp, Merkle, Neustar, Signal, Tapad, Throtle, Zeta Global, Amperity, Data Ladder, IBM Quality Stage, SAS Dataflux, In-House Solutions, Informatica, Wunderkind (BounceX), NetOwl, FullContact, Zeotap, FICO Market Segment by Product Type:

Cloud Based

Web Based Market Segment by Application:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Entity Resolution Software market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Entity Resolution Software market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Entity Resolution Software industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Entity Resolution Software market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Entity Resolution Software market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Entity Resolution Software market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Entity Resolution Software

1.1 Entity Resolution Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Entity Resolution Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Entity Resolution Software Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Entity Resolution Software Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Entity Resolution Software Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Entity Resolution Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Entity Resolution Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Entity Resolution Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Entity Resolution Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Entity Resolution Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Entity Resolution Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Entity Resolution Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Entity Resolution Software Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Entity Resolution Software Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Entity Resolution Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Entity Resolution Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Cloud Based

2.5 Web Based 3 Entity Resolution Software Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Entity Resolution Software Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Entity Resolution Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Entity Resolution Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Large Enterprises

3.5 SMEs 4 Global Entity Resolution Software Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Entity Resolution Software Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Entity Resolution Software as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Entity Resolution Software Market

4.4 Global Top Players Entity Resolution Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Entity Resolution Software Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Entity Resolution Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Acxiom

5.1.1 Acxiom Profile

5.1.2 Acxiom Main Business

5.1.3 Acxiom Entity Resolution Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Acxiom Entity Resolution Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Acxiom Recent Developments

5.2 Criteo

5.2.1 Criteo Profile

5.2.2 Criteo Main Business

5.2.3 Criteo Entity Resolution Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Criteo Entity Resolution Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Criteo Recent Developments

5.3 Infutor

5.5.1 Infutor Profile

5.3.2 Infutor Main Business

5.3.3 Infutor Entity Resolution Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Infutor Entity Resolution Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 LiveRamp Recent Developments

5.4 LiveRamp

5.4.1 LiveRamp Profile

5.4.2 LiveRamp Main Business

5.4.3 LiveRamp Entity Resolution Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 LiveRamp Entity Resolution Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 LiveRamp Recent Developments

5.5 Merkle

5.5.1 Merkle Profile

5.5.2 Merkle Main Business

5.5.3 Merkle Entity Resolution Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Merkle Entity Resolution Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Merkle Recent Developments

5.6 Neustar

5.6.1 Neustar Profile

5.6.2 Neustar Main Business

5.6.3 Neustar Entity Resolution Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Neustar Entity Resolution Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Neustar Recent Developments

5.7 Signal

5.7.1 Signal Profile

5.7.2 Signal Main Business

5.7.3 Signal Entity Resolution Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Signal Entity Resolution Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Signal Recent Developments

5.8 Tapad

5.8.1 Tapad Profile

5.8.2 Tapad Main Business

5.8.3 Tapad Entity Resolution Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Tapad Entity Resolution Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Tapad Recent Developments

5.9 Throtle

5.9.1 Throtle Profile

5.9.2 Throtle Main Business

5.9.3 Throtle Entity Resolution Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Throtle Entity Resolution Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Throtle Recent Developments

5.10 Zeta Global

5.10.1 Zeta Global Profile

5.10.2 Zeta Global Main Business

5.10.3 Zeta Global Entity Resolution Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Zeta Global Entity Resolution Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Zeta Global Recent Developments

5.11 Amperity

5.11.1 Amperity Profile

5.11.2 Amperity Main Business

5.11.3 Amperity Entity Resolution Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Amperity Entity Resolution Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Amperity Recent Developments

5.12 Data Ladder

5.12.1 Data Ladder Profile

5.12.2 Data Ladder Main Business

5.12.3 Data Ladder Entity Resolution Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Data Ladder Entity Resolution Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Data Ladder Recent Developments

5.13 IBM Quality Stage

5.13.1 IBM Quality Stage Profile

5.13.2 IBM Quality Stage Main Business

5.13.3 IBM Quality Stage Entity Resolution Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 IBM Quality Stage Entity Resolution Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 IBM Quality Stage Recent Developments

5.14 SAS Dataflux

5.14.1 SAS Dataflux Profile

5.14.2 SAS Dataflux Main Business

5.14.3 SAS Dataflux Entity Resolution Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 SAS Dataflux Entity Resolution Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 SAS Dataflux Recent Developments

5.15 In-House Solutions

5.15.1 In-House Solutions Profile

5.15.2 In-House Solutions Main Business

5.15.3 In-House Solutions Entity Resolution Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 In-House Solutions Entity Resolution Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 In-House Solutions Recent Developments

5.16 Informatica

5.16.1 Informatica Profile

5.16.2 Informatica Main Business

5.16.3 Informatica Entity Resolution Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Informatica Entity Resolution Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Informatica Recent Developments

5.17 Wunderkind (BounceX)

5.17.1 Wunderkind (BounceX) Profile

5.17.2 Wunderkind (BounceX) Main Business

5.17.3 Wunderkind (BounceX) Entity Resolution Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Wunderkind (BounceX) Entity Resolution Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Wunderkind (BounceX) Recent Developments

5.18 NetOwl

5.18.1 NetOwl Profile

5.18.2 NetOwl Main Business

5.18.3 NetOwl Entity Resolution Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 NetOwl Entity Resolution Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 NetOwl Recent Developments

5.19 FullContact

5.19.1 FullContact Profile

5.19.2 FullContact Main Business

5.19.3 FullContact Entity Resolution Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 FullContact Entity Resolution Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 FullContact Recent Developments

5.20 Zeotap

5.20.1 Zeotap Profile

5.20.2 Zeotap Main Business

5.20.3 Zeotap Entity Resolution Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Zeotap Entity Resolution Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Zeotap Recent Developments

5.21 FICO

5.21.1 FICO Profile

5.21.2 FICO Main Business

5.21.3 FICO Entity Resolution Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 FICO Entity Resolution Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.21.5 FICO Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Entity Resolution Software Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Entity Resolution Software Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Entity Resolution Software Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Entity Resolution Software Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Entity Resolution Software Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Entity Resolution Software Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

