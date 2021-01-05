Talent Assessment Market is Expected to Grow in 2021 by Top Companies- AON, CEB, IBM, Pearson Vue, PSI, Tata Consultancy Services, Prometric, Korn Ferry, Hogan Assessments, DDI, Cubiks, Aspiring Minds, Yardstick, Thomas International, Psytech, TT Success Insight, Performanse, Talent Plus, NSEIT, AssessFirst, Chandler Macleod, TeamLease, MeritTrac, Mettl

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Talent Assessment Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Talent Assessment market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Talent Assessment market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Talent Assessment market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, AON, CEB, IBM, Pearson Vue, PSI, Tata Consultancy Services, Prometric, Korn Ferry, Hogan Assessments, DDI, Cubiks, Aspiring Minds, Yardstick, Thomas International, Psytech, TT Success Insight, Performanse, Talent Plus, NSEIT, AssessFirst, Chandler Macleod, TeamLease, MeritTrac, Mettl Market Segment by Product Type:

Online Medium

Offline Medium Market Segment by Application:

Entrance Assessment Services

Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

Certification Assessment Services

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2335276/global-talent-assessment-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2335276/global-talent-assessment-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/cdd99cf0b184e26f2fc5668edc545f82,0,1,global-talent-assessment-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Talent Assessment market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Talent Assessment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Talent Assessment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Talent Assessment market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Talent Assessment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Talent Assessment market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Talent Assessment

1.1 Talent Assessment Market Overview

1.1.1 Talent Assessment Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Talent Assessment Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Talent Assessment Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Talent Assessment Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Talent Assessment Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Talent Assessment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Talent Assessment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Talent Assessment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Talent Assessment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Talent Assessment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Talent Assessment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Talent Assessment Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Talent Assessment Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Talent Assessment Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Talent Assessment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Online Medium

2.5 Offline Medium 3 Talent Assessment Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Talent Assessment Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Talent Assessment Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Talent Assessment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Entrance Assessment Services

3.5 Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

3.6 Certification Assessment Services 4 Global Talent Assessment Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Talent Assessment Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Talent Assessment as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Talent Assessment Market

4.4 Global Top Players Talent Assessment Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Talent Assessment Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Talent Assessment Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 AON

5.1.1 AON Profile

5.1.2 AON Main Business

5.1.3 AON Talent Assessment Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 AON Talent Assessment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 AON Recent Developments

5.2 CEB

5.2.1 CEB Profile

5.2.2 CEB Main Business

5.2.3 CEB Talent Assessment Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 CEB Talent Assessment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 CEB Recent Developments

5.3 IBM

5.5.1 IBM Profile

5.3.2 IBM Main Business

5.3.3 IBM Talent Assessment Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 IBM Talent Assessment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Pearson Vue Recent Developments

5.4 Pearson Vue

5.4.1 Pearson Vue Profile

5.4.2 Pearson Vue Main Business

5.4.3 Pearson Vue Talent Assessment Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Pearson Vue Talent Assessment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Pearson Vue Recent Developments

5.5 PSI

5.5.1 PSI Profile

5.5.2 PSI Main Business

5.5.3 PSI Talent Assessment Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 PSI Talent Assessment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 PSI Recent Developments

5.6 Tata Consultancy Services

5.6.1 Tata Consultancy Services Profile

5.6.2 Tata Consultancy Services Main Business

5.6.3 Tata Consultancy Services Talent Assessment Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Tata Consultancy Services Talent Assessment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Tata Consultancy Services Recent Developments

5.7 Prometric

5.7.1 Prometric Profile

5.7.2 Prometric Main Business

5.7.3 Prometric Talent Assessment Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Prometric Talent Assessment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Prometric Recent Developments

5.8 Korn Ferry

5.8.1 Korn Ferry Profile

5.8.2 Korn Ferry Main Business

5.8.3 Korn Ferry Talent Assessment Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Korn Ferry Talent Assessment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Korn Ferry Recent Developments

5.9 Hogan Assessments

5.9.1 Hogan Assessments Profile

5.9.2 Hogan Assessments Main Business

5.9.3 Hogan Assessments Talent Assessment Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Hogan Assessments Talent Assessment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Hogan Assessments Recent Developments

5.10 DDI

5.10.1 DDI Profile

5.10.2 DDI Main Business

5.10.3 DDI Talent Assessment Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 DDI Talent Assessment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 DDI Recent Developments

5.11 Cubiks

5.11.1 Cubiks Profile

5.11.2 Cubiks Main Business

5.11.3 Cubiks Talent Assessment Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Cubiks Talent Assessment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Cubiks Recent Developments

5.12 Aspiring Minds

5.12.1 Aspiring Minds Profile

5.12.2 Aspiring Minds Main Business

5.12.3 Aspiring Minds Talent Assessment Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Aspiring Minds Talent Assessment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Aspiring Minds Recent Developments

5.13 Yardstick

5.13.1 Yardstick Profile

5.13.2 Yardstick Main Business

5.13.3 Yardstick Talent Assessment Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Yardstick Talent Assessment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Yardstick Recent Developments

5.14 Thomas International

5.14.1 Thomas International Profile

5.14.2 Thomas International Main Business

5.14.3 Thomas International Talent Assessment Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Thomas International Talent Assessment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Thomas International Recent Developments

5.15 Psytech

5.15.1 Psytech Profile

5.15.2 Psytech Main Business

5.15.3 Psytech Talent Assessment Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Psytech Talent Assessment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Psytech Recent Developments

5.16 TT Success Insight

5.16.1 TT Success Insight Profile

5.16.2 TT Success Insight Main Business

5.16.3 TT Success Insight Talent Assessment Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 TT Success Insight Talent Assessment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 TT Success Insight Recent Developments

5.17 Performanse

5.17.1 Performanse Profile

5.17.2 Performanse Main Business

5.17.3 Performanse Talent Assessment Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Performanse Talent Assessment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Performanse Recent Developments

5.18 Talent Plus

5.18.1 Talent Plus Profile

5.18.2 Talent Plus Main Business

5.18.3 Talent Plus Talent Assessment Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Talent Plus Talent Assessment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Talent Plus Recent Developments

5.19 NSEIT

5.19.1 NSEIT Profile

5.19.2 NSEIT Main Business

5.19.3 NSEIT Talent Assessment Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 NSEIT Talent Assessment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 NSEIT Recent Developments

5.20 AssessFirst

5.20.1 AssessFirst Profile

5.20.2 AssessFirst Main Business

5.20.3 AssessFirst Talent Assessment Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 AssessFirst Talent Assessment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.20.5 AssessFirst Recent Developments

5.21 Chandler Macleod

5.21.1 Chandler Macleod Profile

5.21.2 Chandler Macleod Main Business

5.21.3 Chandler Macleod Talent Assessment Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Chandler Macleod Talent Assessment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.21.5 Chandler Macleod Recent Developments

5.22 TeamLease

5.22.1 TeamLease Profile

5.22.2 TeamLease Main Business

5.22.3 TeamLease Talent Assessment Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 TeamLease Talent Assessment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.22.5 TeamLease Recent Developments

5.23 MeritTrac

5.23.1 MeritTrac Profile

5.23.2 MeritTrac Main Business

5.23.3 MeritTrac Talent Assessment Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 MeritTrac Talent Assessment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.23.5 MeritTrac Recent Developments

5.24 Mettl

5.24.1 Mettl Profile

5.24.2 Mettl Main Business

5.24.3 Mettl Talent Assessment Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Mettl Talent Assessment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.24.5 Mettl Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Talent Assessment Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Talent Assessment Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Talent Assessment Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Talent Assessment Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Talent Assessment Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Talent Assessment Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

https://thedailychronicle.in/