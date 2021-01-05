LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Accounts Receivable – Accounts Payable Automation Market Report History And Forecast 2015-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Accounts Receivable – Accounts Payable Automation market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Accounts Receivable – Accounts Payable Automation market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Accounts Receivable – Accounts Payable Automation market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Market The research report studies the Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global accounts receivable / accounts payable automation market size is projected to reach US$ 4.76 billion by 2026, from US$ 2.37 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2021-2026. Global Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Scope and Segment The global Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026. By Company SAP Ariba Beanworks Sage Xero Tipalti FreshBooks Stampli MineralTree AvidXchange FinancialForce Bill.com PaySimple Armatic Oracle Nvoicepay Esker SutiSoft Chrome River Zycus FIS Bottomline Technologies Coupa Software Comarch Vanguard Systems Procurify Segment by Type, , , On-premises Cloud-based Segment by Application SMEs Large Enterprises By Region North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Australia and New Zealand, , , Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Segment by Product Type: Market Analysis and Insights: Global Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Market The research report studies the Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global accounts receivable / accounts payable automation market size is projected to reach US$ 4.76 billion by 2026, from US$ 2.37 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2021-2026. Global Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Scope and Segment The global Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026. By Company SAP Ariba Beanworks Sage Xero Tipalti FreshBooks Stampli MineralTree AvidXchange FinancialForce Bill.com PaySimple Armatic Oracle Nvoicepay Esker SutiSoft Chrome River Zycus FIS Bottomline Technologies Coupa Software Comarch Vanguard Systems Procurify Segment by Type On-premises Cloud-based Segment by Application SMEs Large Enterprises By Region North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Australia and New Zealand Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Segment by Application: Market Analysis and Insights:

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2334282/global-accounts-receivable-accounts-payable-automation-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2334282/global-accounts-receivable-accounts-payable-automation-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/ac4128c9e7ccedf067c4ee4ba1945bcf,0,1,global-accounts-receivable-accounts-payable-automation-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Accounts Receivable – Accounts Payable Automation market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Accounts Receivable – Accounts Payable Automation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Accounts Receivable – Accounts Payable Automation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Accounts Receivable – Accounts Payable Automation market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Accounts Receivable – Accounts Payable Automation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Accounts Receivable – Accounts Payable Automation market

TOC

1 MARKET OVERVIEW OF ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE / ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AUTOMATION1 1.1 Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Market Overview1 1.1.1 Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Product Scope1 1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook1 1.2 Global Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 20263 1.3 Global Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Market Size by Region (2015-2026)4 1.4 Global Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)4 1.5 Global Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)5 1.6 Key Regions, Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)5 1.6.1 North America Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)5 1.6.2 Europe Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)6 1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)7 1.6.4 Latin America Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)7 1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)8 2 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE / ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AUTOMATION MARKET OVERVIEW BY TYPE9 2.1 Global Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 20269 2.2 Global Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)10 2.3 Global Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)11 2.4 On-premises11 2.5 Cloud-based12 3 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE / ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AUTOMATION MARKET OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION13 3.1 Global Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 202613 3.2 Global Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)14 3.3 Global Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)14 3.4 SMEs15 3.5 Large Enterprises15 4 GLOBAL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE / ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AUTOMATION COMPETITION ANALYSIS BY PLAYERS17 4.1 Global Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Market Size by Players (2015-2020)17 4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation as of 2019)19 4.3 Global Top Players Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Headquarters and Area Served20 4.4 Key Players Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Product Solution and Service21 4.5 Competitive Status22 4.5.1 Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Market Concentration Rate22 4.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans24 5 COMPANY (TOP PLAYERS) PROFILES AND KEY DATA25 5.1 SAP Ariba25 5.1.1 SAP Ariba Profile25 5.1.2 SAP Ariba Main Business25 5.1.3 SAP Ariba Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Products, Services and Solutions26 5.1.4 SAP Ariba Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)26 5.2 Beanworks27 5.2.1 Beanworks Profile27 5.2.2 Beanworks Main Business27 5.2.3 Beanworks Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Products, Services and Solutions27 5.2.4 Beanworks Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)28 5.3 Sage28 5.3.1 Sage Profile29 5.3.2 Sage Main Business29 5.3.3 Sage Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Products, Services and Solutions29 5.3.4 Sage Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)31 5.3.5 Sage Recent Developments31 5.4 Xero31 5.4.1 Xero Profile31 5.4.2 Xero Main Business32 5.4.3 Xero Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Products, Services and Solutions32 5.4.4 Xero Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)33 5.4.5 Xero Recent Developments33 5.5 Tipalti33 5.5.1 Tipalti Profile34 5.5.2 Tipalti Main Business34 5.5.3 Tipalti Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Products, Services and Solutions34 5.5.4 Tipalti Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)36 5.5.5 Tipalti Recent Developments36 5.6 FreshBooks36 5.6.1 FreshBooks Profile36 5.6.2 FreshBooks Main Business37 5.6.3 FreshBooks Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Products, Services and Solutions37 5.6.4 FreshBooks Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)38 5.6.5 FreshBooks Recent Developments38 5.7 Stampli38 5.7.1 Stampli Profile38 5.7.2 Stampli Main Business39 5.7.3 Stampli Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Products, Services and Solutions39 5.7.4 Stampli Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)40 5.8 MineralTree40 5.8.1 MineralTree Profile40 5.8.2 MineralTree Main Business41 5.8.3 MineralTree Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Products, Services and Solutions41 5.8.4 MineralTree Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)42 5.8.5 MineralTree Recent Developments42 5.9 AvidXchange42 5.9.1 AvidXchange Profile42 5.9.2 AvidXchange Main Business43 5.9.3 AvidXchange Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Products, Services and Solutions43 5.9.4 AvidXchange Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)44 5.9.5 AvidXchange Recent Developments44 5.10 FinancialForce45 5.10.1 FinancialForce Profile45 5.10.2 FinancialForce Main Business45 5.10.3 FinancialForce Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Products, Services and Solutions45 5.10.4 FinancialForce Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)46 5.11 Bill.com46 5.11.1 Bill.com Profile47 5.11.2 Bill.com Main Business47 5.11.3 Bill.com Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Products, Services and Solutions47 5.11.4 Bill.com Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)48 5.12 PaySimple49 5.12.1 PaySimple Profile49 5.12.2 PaySimple Main Business49 5.12.3 PaySimple Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Products, Services and Solutions49 5.12.4 PaySimple Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)50 5.13 Armatic50 5.13.1 Armatic Profile50 5.13.2 Armatic Main Business51 5.13.3 Armatic Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Products, Services and Solutions51 5.13.4 Armatic Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)52 5.13.5 Armatic Recent Developments52 5.14 Oracle52 5.14.1 Oracle Profile53 5.14.2 Oracle Main Business53 5.14.3 Oracle Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Products, Services and Solutions53 5.14.4 Oracle Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)54 5.14.5 Oracle Recent Developments54 5.15 Nvoicepay54 5.15.1 Nvoicepay Profile55 5.15.2 Nvoicepay Main Business55 5.15.3 Nvoicepay Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Products, Services and Solutions55 5.15.4 Nvoicepay Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)56 5.15.5 Nvoicepay Recent Developments56 5.16 Esker56 5.16.1 Esker Profile56 5.16.2 Esker Main Business57 5.16.3 Esker Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Products, Services and Solutions57 5.16.4 Esker Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)58 5.17 SutiSoft58 5.17.1 SutiSoft Profile58 5.17.2 SutiSoft Main Business59 5.17.3 SutiSoft Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Products, Services and Solutions59 5.17.4 SutiSoft Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)60 5.18 Chrome River60 5.18.1 Chrome River Profile60 5.18.2 Chrome River Main Business60 5.18.3 Chrome River Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Products, Services and Solutions61 5.18.4 Chrome River Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)61 5.18.5 Chrome River Recent Developments61 5.19 Zycus62 5.19.1 Zycus Profile62 5.19.2 Zycus Main Business62 5.19.3 Zycus Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Products, Services and Solutions62 5.19.4 Zycus Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)63 5.20 FIS63 5.20.1 FIS Profile63 5.20.2 FIS Main Business64 5.20.3 FIS Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Products, Services and Solutions64 5.20.4 FIS Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)65 5.20.5 FIS Recent Developments65 5.21 Bottomline Technologies65 5.21.1 Bottomline Technologies Profile65 5.21.2 Bottomline Technologies Main Business66 5.21.3 Bottomline Technologies Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Products, Services and Solutions66 5.21.4 Bottomline Technologies Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)67 5.22 Coupa Software67 5.22.1 Coupa Software Profile67 5.22.2 Coupa Software Main Business67 5.22.3 Coupa Software Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Products, Services and Solutions68 5.22.4 Coupa Software Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)68 5.22.5 Coupa Software Recent Developments69 5.23 Comarch69 5.23.1 Comarch Profile69 5.23.2 Comarch Main Business69 5.23.3 Comarch Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Products, Services and Solutions70 5.23.4 Comarch Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)70 5.23.5 Comarch Recent Developments71 5.24 Vanguard Systems71 5.24.1 Vanguard Systems Profile71 5.24.2 Vanguard Systems Main Business71 5.24.3 Vanguard Systems Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Products, Services and Solutions72 5.24.4 Vanguard Systems Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)72 5.24.5 Vanguard Systems Recent Developments72 5.25 Procurify73 5.25.1 Procurify Profile73 5.25.2 Procurify Main Business73 5.25.3 Procurify Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Products, Services and Solutions73 5.25.4 Procurify Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)74 6 NORTH AMERICA75 6.1 North America Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Market Size by Country75 6.2 United States76 6.3 Canada76 7 EUROPE77 7.1 Europe Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Market Size by Country77 7.2 Germany78 7.3 France78 7.4 U.K.79 7.5 Italy79 7.6 Russia80 7.7 Nordic80 8 ASIA-PACIFIC81 8.1 Asia-Pacific Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Market Size by Country81 8.2 China82 8.3 Japan82 8.4 South Korea83 8.5 Southeast Asia83 8.6 India84 8.7 Australia and NZ84 9 LATIN AMERICA85 9.1 Latin America Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Market Size by Country85 9.2 Mexico86 9.3 Brazil86 10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA87 10.1 Middle East & Africa Accounts Receivable / Accounts Payable Automation Market Size by Country87 10.2 Turkey88 10.3 Saudi Arabia88 10.4 UAE89 11 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE / ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AUTOMATION MARKET DYNAMICS90 11.1 Industry Trends90 11.2 Market Drivers91 11.3 Market Challenges92 12 RESEARCH FINDING /CONCLUSION93 13 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE94 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach94 13.1.1 Research Programs/Design94 13.1.2 Market Size Estimation95 13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation96 13.2 Data Source97 13.2.1 Secondary Sources97 13.2.2 Primary Sources98 13.3 Disclaimer99 13.4 Author List100 鈥

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

https://thedailychronicle.in/