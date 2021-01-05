Automotive Navigation Maps Market is Expected to Grow in 2021 by Top Companies- Google, HERE Technologies, Apple, MAPBOX, Deepmap, TomTom International, Getmapping, Mapfactor, MAXAR, Baidu, AutoNavi (Alibaba), NavInfo, Careland

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Automotive Navigation Maps Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Automotive Navigation Maps market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive Navigation Maps market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive Navigation Maps market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Google, HERE Technologies, Apple, MAPBOX, Deepmap, TomTom International, Getmapping, Mapfactor, MAXAR, Baidu, AutoNavi (Alibaba), NavInfo, Careland Market Segment by Product Type:

Online Map

Offline Map Market Segment by Application:

GIS for Vehicle

Self-driving Vehicle

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive Navigation Maps market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Navigation Maps market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Navigation Maps industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Navigation Maps market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Navigation Maps market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Navigation Maps market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Automotive Navigation Maps

1.1 Automotive Navigation Maps Market Overview

1.1.1 Automotive Navigation Maps Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Automotive Navigation Maps Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Automotive Navigation Maps Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Automotive Navigation Maps Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Automotive Navigation Maps Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Automotive Navigation Maps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Automotive Navigation Maps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Automotive Navigation Maps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Navigation Maps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Automotive Navigation Maps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Navigation Maps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Automotive Navigation Maps Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Automotive Navigation Maps Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Automotive Navigation Maps Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Automotive Navigation Maps Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Online Map

2.5 Offline Map 3 Automotive Navigation Maps Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Automotive Navigation Maps Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Navigation Maps Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Navigation Maps Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 GIS for Vehicle

3.5 Self-driving Vehicle

3.6 Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

3.7 Others 4 Global Automotive Navigation Maps Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Automotive Navigation Maps Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Navigation Maps as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Navigation Maps Market

4.4 Global Top Players Automotive Navigation Maps Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Automotive Navigation Maps Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Automotive Navigation Maps Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Google

5.1.1 Google Profile

5.1.2 Google Main Business

5.1.3 Google Automotive Navigation Maps Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Google Automotive Navigation Maps Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Google Recent Developments

5.2 HERE Technologies

5.2.1 HERE Technologies Profile

5.2.2 HERE Technologies Main Business

5.2.3 HERE Technologies Automotive Navigation Maps Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 HERE Technologies Automotive Navigation Maps Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 HERE Technologies Recent Developments

5.3 Apple

5.5.1 Apple Profile

5.3.2 Apple Main Business

5.3.3 Apple Automotive Navigation Maps Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Apple Automotive Navigation Maps Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 MAPBOX Recent Developments

5.4 MAPBOX

5.4.1 MAPBOX Profile

5.4.2 MAPBOX Main Business

5.4.3 MAPBOX Automotive Navigation Maps Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 MAPBOX Automotive Navigation Maps Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 MAPBOX Recent Developments

5.5 Deepmap

5.5.1 Deepmap Profile

5.5.2 Deepmap Main Business

5.5.3 Deepmap Automotive Navigation Maps Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Deepmap Automotive Navigation Maps Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Deepmap Recent Developments

5.6 TomTom International

5.6.1 TomTom International Profile

5.6.2 TomTom International Main Business

5.6.3 TomTom International Automotive Navigation Maps Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 TomTom International Automotive Navigation Maps Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 TomTom International Recent Developments

5.7 Getmapping

5.7.1 Getmapping Profile

5.7.2 Getmapping Main Business

5.7.3 Getmapping Automotive Navigation Maps Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Getmapping Automotive Navigation Maps Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Getmapping Recent Developments

5.8 Mapfactor

5.8.1 Mapfactor Profile

5.8.2 Mapfactor Main Business

5.8.3 Mapfactor Automotive Navigation Maps Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Mapfactor Automotive Navigation Maps Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Mapfactor Recent Developments

5.9 MAXAR

5.9.1 MAXAR Profile

5.9.2 MAXAR Main Business

5.9.3 MAXAR Automotive Navigation Maps Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 MAXAR Automotive Navigation Maps Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 MAXAR Recent Developments

5.10 Baidu

5.10.1 Baidu Profile

5.10.2 Baidu Main Business

5.10.3 Baidu Automotive Navigation Maps Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Baidu Automotive Navigation Maps Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Baidu Recent Developments

5.11 AutoNavi (Alibaba)

5.11.1 AutoNavi (Alibaba) Profile

5.11.2 AutoNavi (Alibaba) Main Business

5.11.3 AutoNavi (Alibaba) Automotive Navigation Maps Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 AutoNavi (Alibaba) Automotive Navigation Maps Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 AutoNavi (Alibaba) Recent Developments

5.12 NavInfo

5.12.1 NavInfo Profile

5.12.2 NavInfo Main Business

5.12.3 NavInfo Automotive Navigation Maps Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 NavInfo Automotive Navigation Maps Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 NavInfo Recent Developments

5.13 Careland

5.13.1 Careland Profile

5.13.2 Careland Main Business

5.13.3 Careland Automotive Navigation Maps Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Careland Automotive Navigation Maps Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Careland Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Automotive Navigation Maps Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Navigation Maps Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Navigation Maps Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Automotive Navigation Maps Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Navigation Maps Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Automotive Navigation Maps Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

