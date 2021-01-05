LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Image Tagging & Annotation Services market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Image Tagging & Annotation Services market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Image Tagging & Annotation Services market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, ADEC Innovations, CapeStart Inc., Cisio Consulting Private Limited, clickworker GmbH, General Blockchain, Inc., Innovary Technologies, ISHIR, Lionbridge Technologies, Inc., Qualitas Global Services B.V, SunTec Web Services Pvt. Ltd., Vee Technologies, Webtunix AI., Bridged Internet Inc., Kognitive Emerging Software Services, ScaleOps Artificial Intelligence Pvt. Ltd. Market Segment by Product Type:

Image Classification

Object Recognition

Boundary Recognition Market Segment by Application:

Automotive

Retail&Commerce

Government&Security

Healthcare

Information Technology

Food&Beverages

Transportation&Logistics

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Image Tagging & Annotation Services market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Image Tagging & Annotation Services market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Image Tagging & Annotation Services industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Image Tagging & Annotation Services market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Image Tagging & Annotation Services market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Image Tagging & Annotation Services market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Image Tagging & Annotation Services

1.1 Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Image Tagging & Annotation Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Image Tagging & Annotation Services Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Image Tagging & Annotation Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Image Tagging & Annotation Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Image Classification

2.5 Object Recognition

2.6 Boundary Recognition 3 Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Image Tagging & Annotation Services Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Image Tagging & Annotation Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Automotive

3.5 Retail&Commerce

3.6 Government&Security

3.7 Healthcare

3.8 Information Technology

3.9 Food&Beverages

3.10 Transportation&Logistics 4 Global Image Tagging & Annotation Services Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Image Tagging & Annotation Services as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market

4.4 Global Top Players Image Tagging & Annotation Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Image Tagging & Annotation Services Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 ADEC Innovations

5.1.1 ADEC Innovations Profile

5.1.2 ADEC Innovations Main Business

5.1.3 ADEC Innovations Image Tagging & Annotation Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 ADEC Innovations Image Tagging & Annotation Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 ADEC Innovations Recent Developments

5.2 CapeStart Inc.

5.2.1 CapeStart Inc. Profile

5.2.2 CapeStart Inc. Main Business

5.2.3 CapeStart Inc. Image Tagging & Annotation Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 CapeStart Inc. Image Tagging & Annotation Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 CapeStart Inc. Recent Developments

5.3 Cisio Consulting Private Limited

5.5.1 Cisio Consulting Private Limited Profile

5.3.2 Cisio Consulting Private Limited Main Business

5.3.3 Cisio Consulting Private Limited Image Tagging & Annotation Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Cisio Consulting Private Limited Image Tagging & Annotation Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 clickworker GmbH Recent Developments

5.4 clickworker GmbH

5.4.1 clickworker GmbH Profile

5.4.2 clickworker GmbH Main Business

5.4.3 clickworker GmbH Image Tagging & Annotation Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 clickworker GmbH Image Tagging & Annotation Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 clickworker GmbH Recent Developments

5.5 General Blockchain, Inc.

5.5.1 General Blockchain, Inc. Profile

5.5.2 General Blockchain, Inc. Main Business

5.5.3 General Blockchain, Inc. Image Tagging & Annotation Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 General Blockchain, Inc. Image Tagging & Annotation Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 General Blockchain, Inc. Recent Developments

5.6 Innovary Technologies

5.6.1 Innovary Technologies Profile

5.6.2 Innovary Technologies Main Business

5.6.3 Innovary Technologies Image Tagging & Annotation Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Innovary Technologies Image Tagging & Annotation Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Innovary Technologies Recent Developments

5.7 ISHIR

5.7.1 ISHIR Profile

5.7.2 ISHIR Main Business

5.7.3 ISHIR Image Tagging & Annotation Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 ISHIR Image Tagging & Annotation Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 ISHIR Recent Developments

5.8 Lionbridge Technologies, Inc.

5.8.1 Lionbridge Technologies, Inc. Profile

5.8.2 Lionbridge Technologies, Inc. Main Business

5.8.3 Lionbridge Technologies, Inc. Image Tagging & Annotation Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Lionbridge Technologies, Inc. Image Tagging & Annotation Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Lionbridge Technologies, Inc. Recent Developments

5.9 Qualitas Global Services B.V

5.9.1 Qualitas Global Services B.V Profile

5.9.2 Qualitas Global Services B.V Main Business

5.9.3 Qualitas Global Services B.V Image Tagging & Annotation Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Qualitas Global Services B.V Image Tagging & Annotation Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Qualitas Global Services B.V Recent Developments

5.10 SunTec Web Services Pvt. Ltd.

5.10.1 SunTec Web Services Pvt. Ltd. Profile

5.10.2 SunTec Web Services Pvt. Ltd. Main Business

5.10.3 SunTec Web Services Pvt. Ltd. Image Tagging & Annotation Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 SunTec Web Services Pvt. Ltd. Image Tagging & Annotation Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 SunTec Web Services Pvt. Ltd. Recent Developments

5.11 Vee Technologies

5.11.1 Vee Technologies Profile

5.11.2 Vee Technologies Main Business

5.11.3 Vee Technologies Image Tagging & Annotation Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Vee Technologies Image Tagging & Annotation Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Vee Technologies Recent Developments

5.12 Webtunix AI.

5.12.1 Webtunix AI. Profile

5.12.2 Webtunix AI. Main Business

5.12.3 Webtunix AI. Image Tagging & Annotation Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Webtunix AI. Image Tagging & Annotation Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Webtunix AI. Recent Developments

5.13 Bridged Internet Inc.

5.13.1 Bridged Internet Inc. Profile

5.13.2 Bridged Internet Inc. Main Business

5.13.3 Bridged Internet Inc. Image Tagging & Annotation Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Bridged Internet Inc. Image Tagging & Annotation Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Bridged Internet Inc. Recent Developments

5.14 Kognitive Emerging Software Services

5.14.1 Kognitive Emerging Software Services Profile

5.14.2 Kognitive Emerging Software Services Main Business

5.14.3 Kognitive Emerging Software Services Image Tagging & Annotation Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Kognitive Emerging Software Services Image Tagging & Annotation Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Kognitive Emerging Software Services Recent Developments

5.15 ScaleOps Artificial Intelligence Pvt. Ltd.

5.15.1 ScaleOps Artificial Intelligence Pvt. Ltd. Profile

5.15.2 ScaleOps Artificial Intelligence Pvt. Ltd. Main Business

5.15.3 ScaleOps Artificial Intelligence Pvt. Ltd. Image Tagging & Annotation Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 ScaleOps Artificial Intelligence Pvt. Ltd. Image Tagging & Annotation Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 ScaleOps Artificial Intelligence Pvt. Ltd. Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

