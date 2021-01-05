LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global GIS in Disaster Management Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global GIS in Disaster Management market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global GIS in Disaster Management market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global GIS in Disaster Management market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri) Inc., Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporated, SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., Trimble Inc., PASCO CORPORATION, Schneider Electric SE, Autodesk Inc., Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), Caliper Corporation, IQGeo Group plc, Satellite Imaging Corporation Market Segment by Product Type:

Remote Sensing

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR)

Satellite Imaging Market Segment by Application:

Aerospace & Defense

Government

Chemicals

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Construction

Oil & Gas

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global GIS in Disaster Management market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the GIS in Disaster Management market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the GIS in Disaster Management industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global GIS in Disaster Management market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global GIS in Disaster Management market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global GIS in Disaster Management market

TOC

1 Market Overview of GIS in Disaster Management

1.1 GIS in Disaster Management Market Overview

1.1.1 GIS in Disaster Management Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global GIS in Disaster Management Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global GIS in Disaster Management Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global GIS in Disaster Management Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, GIS in Disaster Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe GIS in Disaster Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific GIS in Disaster Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa GIS in Disaster Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 GIS in Disaster Management Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global GIS in Disaster Management Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global GIS in Disaster Management Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Remote Sensing

2.5 Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR)

2.6 Satellite Imaging 3 GIS in Disaster Management Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global GIS in Disaster Management Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global GIS in Disaster Management Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Aerospace & Defense

3.5 Government

3.6 Chemicals

3.7 Energy & Utilities

3.8 Healthcare

3.9 Construction

3.10 Oil & Gas 4 Global GIS in Disaster Management Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in GIS in Disaster Management as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into GIS in Disaster Management Market

4.4 Global Top Players GIS in Disaster Management Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players GIS in Disaster Management Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 GIS in Disaster Management Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri) Inc.

5.1.1 Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri) Inc. Profile

5.1.2 Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri) Inc. Main Business

5.1.3 Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri) Inc. GIS in Disaster Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri) Inc. GIS in Disaster Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri) Inc. Recent Developments

5.2 Hexagon AB

5.2.1 Hexagon AB Profile

5.2.2 Hexagon AB Main Business

5.2.3 Hexagon AB GIS in Disaster Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Hexagon AB GIS in Disaster Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Hexagon AB Recent Developments

5.3 Maxar Technologies Inc.

5.5.1 Maxar Technologies Inc. Profile

5.3.2 Maxar Technologies Inc. Main Business

5.3.3 Maxar Technologies Inc. GIS in Disaster Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Maxar Technologies Inc. GIS in Disaster Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Bentley Systems Incorporated Recent Developments

5.4 Bentley Systems Incorporated

5.4.1 Bentley Systems Incorporated Profile

5.4.2 Bentley Systems Incorporated Main Business

5.4.3 Bentley Systems Incorporated GIS in Disaster Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Bentley Systems Incorporated GIS in Disaster Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Bentley Systems Incorporated Recent Developments

5.5 SuperMap Software Co. Ltd.

5.5.1 SuperMap Software Co. Ltd. Profile

5.5.2 SuperMap Software Co. Ltd. Main Business

5.5.3 SuperMap Software Co. Ltd. GIS in Disaster Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 SuperMap Software Co. Ltd. GIS in Disaster Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 SuperMap Software Co. Ltd. Recent Developments

5.6 Trimble Inc.

5.6.1 Trimble Inc. Profile

5.6.2 Trimble Inc. Main Business

5.6.3 Trimble Inc. GIS in Disaster Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Trimble Inc. GIS in Disaster Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Trimble Inc. Recent Developments

5.7 PASCO CORPORATION

5.7.1 PASCO CORPORATION Profile

5.7.2 PASCO CORPORATION Main Business

5.7.3 PASCO CORPORATION GIS in Disaster Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 PASCO CORPORATION GIS in Disaster Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 PASCO CORPORATION Recent Developments

5.8 Schneider Electric SE

5.8.1 Schneider Electric SE Profile

5.8.2 Schneider Electric SE Main Business

5.8.3 Schneider Electric SE GIS in Disaster Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Schneider Electric SE GIS in Disaster Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Schneider Electric SE Recent Developments

5.9 Autodesk Inc.

5.9.1 Autodesk Inc. Profile

5.9.2 Autodesk Inc. Main Business

5.9.3 Autodesk Inc. GIS in Disaster Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Autodesk Inc. GIS in Disaster Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Autodesk Inc. Recent Developments

5.10 Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp)

5.10.1 Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp) Profile

5.10.2 Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp) Main Business

5.10.3 Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp) GIS in Disaster Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp) GIS in Disaster Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp) Recent Developments

5.11 Caliper Corporation

5.11.1 Caliper Corporation Profile

5.11.2 Caliper Corporation Main Business

5.11.3 Caliper Corporation GIS in Disaster Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Caliper Corporation GIS in Disaster Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Caliper Corporation Recent Developments

5.12 IQGeo Group plc

5.12.1 IQGeo Group plc Profile

5.12.2 IQGeo Group plc Main Business

5.12.3 IQGeo Group plc GIS in Disaster Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 IQGeo Group plc GIS in Disaster Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 IQGeo Group plc Recent Developments

5.13 Satellite Imaging Corporation

5.13.1 Satellite Imaging Corporation Profile

5.13.2 Satellite Imaging Corporation Main Business

5.13.3 Satellite Imaging Corporation GIS in Disaster Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Satellite Imaging Corporation GIS in Disaster Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Satellite Imaging Corporation Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa GIS in Disaster Management Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 GIS in Disaster Management Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

