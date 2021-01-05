Head-Up Display Market: Global Industry Growth Study, Future Trends, Demands, and Top Players Data by Forecast to 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “Head-Up Display Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Market Synopsis

As per the research by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global head-up displays market is estimated to value USD 11 billion, thriving at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022. The development of technology in the aviation and defense sector is the most significant reason factor driving the global head-up displays market 2020. The demand for safety has increased significantly, which acts as a major element that drives the market. Besides, it also saves time for people and stands fit into the driver’s field of vision. Also, the rise in passenger traffic has resulted in an increased demand of head-up displays in the civil aviation segment.

Moreover, the desire to provide better consumer experience in aircraft or vehicle is a crucial factor which leads to market expansion. The Head-Up Displays Market is estimated to rise considerably in the forthcoming period. The increased disposable income and a better standard of living have resulted in market expansion. The consumers are adopting technology faster and becoming more tech-savvy, which is an important factor in propelling the market. However, the light-efficiency is low due to the difficult structure of the optical system in head-up display, which acts as a major factor of hindrance in expanding the market.

The research performed by MRFR tracks the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, a precise evaluation of factors augmenting and impeding the market in the post-COVID-19 environment has been analyzed. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report.

Key Players

The market competitors of the global head-up display market are Hudway (U.S.), Penny AB (Sweden), Robert Bosch GMBH (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Esterline Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Saab Automobile AB (Sweden), Micro Vision Inc. (U.S.), Visteon Corporation (U.S.), BAE Systems Inc. (U.K.), Honeywell Aerospace (U.S.), Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), and a few others.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide head-up displays market is segregated on the basis of application, type, component, and region.

On the basis of application, the worldwide head-up displays market can be segregated into the military and civil aviation sector and automotive industry.

On the basis of type, the worldwide head-up displays market can be segregated into fixed-mounted head-up displays are the displays where the driver looks through the image shown, which is visible on the glass of aircraft/vehicle. These displays generally have a usage in motor vehicles and aircraft. The size and weight of this type of display system are more than any other head-up display type.

On the basis of component, the worldwide head-up displays market can be segregated into video-generator, projector unit, and combiner.

On the basis of region, the worldwide head-up displays market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World has been conducted. As per the research by MRFR, North America is estimated to dominate the global market. It is estimated to acquire the maximum market share during the review period. The region is becoming aware of the safety systems and new technologies associated with it and is adopting it fast as well. This factor has made a significant contribution to expanding the regional market. The second position is estimated to be attained by Europe. The region has been witnessing an exponential increase in demand for SUV’s and luxury cars incorporated with head-up display systems.

However, the outbreak of pandemic coronavirus has affected several regional markets. The constant lockdown observed in several regions has changed the market dynamics.

