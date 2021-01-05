Global Pharmacy Automation Systems Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Pharmacy Automation is the mechanization or automation of tasks and processes performed in pharmacy or other health care settings. It includes process like medication dispensing, packaging, labeling, storage and retrieval systems and table top counters. The pharmacy automation not only streamline pharmacy workflow and reduce the risk of errors, they also enable hospitals to refocus pharmacy staff on direct patient-care activities.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Pharmacy Automation Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America is also the largest consumer of pharmacy automation. In 2017, the consumption of pharmacy automation is about 66511 units in North America; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 49%. Europe has witnessed a major chunk of the consumption of pharmacy automation in the world.

The worldwide market for Pharmacy Automation Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 6520 million US$ in 2023, from 4390 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BD

Baxter International

Swisslog

Omnicell

YUYAMA

TOSHO

Takazono

Parata

Innovation

ScriptPro

Talyst

TCGRx

Cerner

Kirby Lester

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Automated Medication Dispensing

Automated Packaging and Labeling

Automated Storage and Retrieval

Automated Medication Compounding

Table Top Tablet Counters

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Inpatient Pharmacy

Outpatient Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Pharmacy Automation Systems market.

Chapter 1, to describe Pharmacy Automation Systems Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Pharmacy Automation Systems, with sales, revenue, and price of Pharmacy Automation Systems, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Pharmacy Automation Systems, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Pharmacy Automation Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pharmacy Automation Systems sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

