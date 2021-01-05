Enterprise Metadata Management Market Important Changes in Industry Dynamics by 2023

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global enterprise metadata management market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 9 Billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Factors such as a rise in the need for reduced risks, growing focus on collaboration and social networking capabilities accelerate the growth of global enterprise metadata management market.

The BFSI vertical is expected to have the largest share throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing corporate data and customer critical information in this sector. Also, the increasing customer transactions through multiple channels, such as web, chat, mobile, and social media, are expected to lead to a higher adoption of enterprise metadata management solutions.

The global enterprise metadata management market is segmented by components, application, metadata type, deployment model and end-user. By component, the market consists services. The services sub-segment consists of support and maintenance, consulting, education and training. By deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. By application, the market consists of governance and compliance management, risk management product and process management, incident management and others. By metadata, consists of business metadata, technical metadata and operational metadata. By end-user, the market is segmented as BFSI, telecommunications and IT, retail & wholesales, healthcare and life science, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, hospitality and others.

The cloud-based deployment is expected to have a higher adoption rate than the on-premises deployment model; is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions are majorly deployed by large enterprises owing to various factors, such as reduced operational costs, simple deployments, and higher scalability. Cloud-based enterprise metadata management solutions segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By organization sizes, the increasing adoption can be observed among large enterprises, and the segment is expected to continue its dominating market position during the forecast period. The small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment with the increasing focus on improving the customer experience is likely to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Some of the players in the market are Adaptive (U.S.), ASG Technologies (U.S.), Cambridge Semantics (U.S.), CentricMinds (VIC), Collibra (U.S.), Data Advantage Group (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Informatica (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Talend (U.S.), TopQuadrant (North Carolina). Alation (U.S.), AWS (U.S.), Datum LLC (U.S.), Infogix (U.S.), Mulesoft (U.S.), Global IDs (U.S.), Smartlogic (U.S.), Idera (U.S.), erwin Inc. (U.S.), Information Builders (U.S.), Orchestra Networks (France), Trillium Software (U.S.), and Varonics Systems (U.S.) are among others.

