Data Science Platform Market Expectations and Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2023

Data science helps in exploring data on large machines without the need for DevOps and infrastructure setup and facilitate seamless use of new tools and packages. To put it simply, they combine statistics, data analysis, and associated techniques to understand and gauge data. Data science techniques can be applied at a large scale to massive volumes of semi-structured and unstructured data such as text-based data, machine data, sensor data, and social media data. By predicting the likelihood of events before they occur, data science allows companies to be proactive and take actions to optimize outcomes.

The evolution of internet of things (IoT) and related connected technologies has generated massive amount of data through every device such as smartphones, routers, and switches. Rapid advancement in big data analytics has made organizations realize the benefits of dealing with the structured and unstructured data to produce actionable insights, which are valuable for business continuity.

Available Exclusive Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5201

Regional Analysis

North America leads the market for global data science platform market. Due to the presence of major market players such as IBM, Microsoft, Google and many more led to development in this sector. TD Bank Group acquired Layer 6 Inc., a world-renowned artificial intelligence (AI) company based in Toronto, Ontario. Layer 6 adds new capabilities to TD’s growing base of innovation talent and know-how. Artificial Intelligence has the potential to power a new generation of data-driven applications from personalized and real-time advice to predictive analytics that will shape the future of banking for millions of individuals.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at rapid rate through the forecast period. Data science companies are setting up in Asia Pacific to meet the growing demand to maximise in-house data production and analysis. In November 2017, French software developer Dataiku Inc., which owns predictive analytics software platform Data Science Studio, announced its intention to accelerate its expansion in this region.

Brands like Cisco Systems have seen the value in having in-house data science teams because it is moving more of its marketing to digital. Asia Pacific region that is seeing much of the action as more and more data science companies are being setup with government initiatives.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

– Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

– Key factors driving the Data science platform Market.

– Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Data science platform Market.

– Challenges to market growth.

– Key vendors of Data science platform Market.

– Detailed SWOT analysis.

– Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Data science platform Market.

– Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

– Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

– PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

Key Players

Some of the key players in global data science platform ecosystem comprises solutions and service providers are Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Wolfram (U.S.), DataRobot Inc. (U.S.), Sense Inc. (U.S.), RapidMiner Inc. (U.S.), Domino Data Lab (U.S.), Dataiku (France), Alteryx, Inc. (U.S.), and Continuum Analytics, Inc. (U.S.).

Read More Research Insight:

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/267394597/smart-glass-market-research-report—global-forecast-till-2025-size-analysis-covid-19-outbreak-top-players-target-audience-and-forecast-to-2025

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/267394596/network-attached-storage-nas-market-analysis-covid-19-impact-trends-top-manufacturers-share-growth-statistics-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2023

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact US:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/