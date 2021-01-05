Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2020 | Saint-Gobain, Rockwool International, Johns Manville

“

The report titled Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Building Thermal Insulation Boards report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Building Thermal Insulation Boards report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Saint-Gobain, Rockwool International, Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Knauf Insulation, Kingspan Group, GAF, Byucksan Corporation, Atlas Roofing, URSA, TECHNONICOL, UNILIN Insulation, Recticel, Steinbach, Linzmeier, Jia Fu Da, Lfhuaneng, Beipeng Technology, Taishi Rock, Cellofoam, BNBM Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Rock Wool

Glass Wool

EPS/XPS

PU/PIR

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Wall

Roof

Floor

Other



The Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Building Thermal Insulation Boards market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Building Thermal Insulation Boards industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market?

Table of Contents:

1 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Overview

1.1 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Product Scope

1.2 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Rock Wool

1.2.3 Glass Wool

1.2.4 EPS/XPS

1.2.5 PU/PIR

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Wall

1.3.3 Roof

1.3.4 Floor

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Building Thermal Insulation Boards Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Boards Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Building Thermal Insulation Boards Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Building Thermal Insulation Boards Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Building Thermal Insulation Boards Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Building Thermal Insulation Boards Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Building Thermal Insulation Boards Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Building Thermal Insulation Boards Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Building Thermal Insulation Boards as of 2019)

3.4 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Building Thermal Insulation Boards Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Building Thermal Insulation Boards Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Building Thermal Insulation Boards Business

12.1 Saint-Gobain

12.1.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

12.1.2 Saint-Gobain Business Overview

12.1.3 Saint-Gobain Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Saint-Gobain Building Thermal Insulation Boards Products Offered

12.1.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

12.2 Rockwool International

12.2.1 Rockwool International Corporation Information

12.2.2 Rockwool International Business Overview

12.2.3 Rockwool International Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Rockwool International Building Thermal Insulation Boards Products Offered

12.2.5 Rockwool International Recent Development

12.3 Johns Manville

12.3.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

12.3.2 Johns Manville Business Overview

12.3.3 Johns Manville Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Johns Manville Building Thermal Insulation Boards Products Offered

12.3.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

12.4 Owens Corning

12.4.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.4.2 Owens Corning Business Overview

12.4.3 Owens Corning Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Owens Corning Building Thermal Insulation Boards Products Offered

12.4.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

12.5 Knauf Insulation

12.5.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Knauf Insulation Business Overview

12.5.3 Knauf Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Knauf Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Boards Products Offered

12.5.5 Knauf Insulation Recent Development

12.6 Kingspan Group

12.6.1 Kingspan Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kingspan Group Business Overview

12.6.3 Kingspan Group Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Kingspan Group Building Thermal Insulation Boards Products Offered

12.6.5 Kingspan Group Recent Development

12.7 GAF

12.7.1 GAF Corporation Information

12.7.2 GAF Business Overview

12.7.3 GAF Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 GAF Building Thermal Insulation Boards Products Offered

12.7.5 GAF Recent Development

12.8 Byucksan Corporation

12.8.1 Byucksan Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Byucksan Corporation Business Overview

12.8.3 Byucksan Corporation Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Byucksan Corporation Building Thermal Insulation Boards Products Offered

12.8.5 Byucksan Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Atlas Roofing

12.9.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Information

12.9.2 Atlas Roofing Business Overview

12.9.3 Atlas Roofing Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Atlas Roofing Building Thermal Insulation Boards Products Offered

12.9.5 Atlas Roofing Recent Development

12.10 URSA

12.10.1 URSA Corporation Information

12.10.2 URSA Business Overview

12.10.3 URSA Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 URSA Building Thermal Insulation Boards Products Offered

12.10.5 URSA Recent Development

12.11 TECHNONICOL

12.11.1 TECHNONICOL Corporation Information

12.11.2 TECHNONICOL Business Overview

12.11.3 TECHNONICOL Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 TECHNONICOL Building Thermal Insulation Boards Products Offered

12.11.5 TECHNONICOL Recent Development

12.12 UNILIN Insulation

12.12.1 UNILIN Insulation Corporation Information

12.12.2 UNILIN Insulation Business Overview

12.12.3 UNILIN Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 UNILIN Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Boards Products Offered

12.12.5 UNILIN Insulation Recent Development

12.13 Recticel

12.13.1 Recticel Corporation Information

12.13.2 Recticel Business Overview

12.13.3 Recticel Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Recticel Building Thermal Insulation Boards Products Offered

12.13.5 Recticel Recent Development

12.14 Steinbach

12.14.1 Steinbach Corporation Information

12.14.2 Steinbach Business Overview

12.14.3 Steinbach Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Steinbach Building Thermal Insulation Boards Products Offered

12.14.5 Steinbach Recent Development

12.15 Linzmeier

12.15.1 Linzmeier Corporation Information

12.15.2 Linzmeier Business Overview

12.15.3 Linzmeier Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Linzmeier Building Thermal Insulation Boards Products Offered

12.15.5 Linzmeier Recent Development

12.16 Jia Fu Da

12.16.1 Jia Fu Da Corporation Information

12.16.2 Jia Fu Da Business Overview

12.16.3 Jia Fu Da Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Jia Fu Da Building Thermal Insulation Boards Products Offered

12.16.5 Jia Fu Da Recent Development

12.17 Lfhuaneng

12.17.1 Lfhuaneng Corporation Information

12.17.2 Lfhuaneng Business Overview

12.17.3 Lfhuaneng Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Lfhuaneng Building Thermal Insulation Boards Products Offered

12.17.5 Lfhuaneng Recent Development

12.18 Beipeng Technology

12.18.1 Beipeng Technology Corporation Information

12.18.2 Beipeng Technology Business Overview

12.18.3 Beipeng Technology Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Beipeng Technology Building Thermal Insulation Boards Products Offered

12.18.5 Beipeng Technology Recent Development

12.19 Taishi Rock

12.19.1 Taishi Rock Corporation Information

12.19.2 Taishi Rock Business Overview

12.19.3 Taishi Rock Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Taishi Rock Building Thermal Insulation Boards Products Offered

12.19.5 Taishi Rock Recent Development

12.20 Cellofoam

12.20.1 Cellofoam Corporation Information

12.20.2 Cellofoam Business Overview

12.20.3 Cellofoam Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Cellofoam Building Thermal Insulation Boards Products Offered

12.20.5 Cellofoam Recent Development

12.21 BNBM Group

12.21.1 BNBM Group Corporation Information

12.21.2 BNBM Group Business Overview

12.21.3 BNBM Group Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 BNBM Group Building Thermal Insulation Boards Products Offered

12.21.5 BNBM Group Recent Development

13 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Building Thermal Insulation Boards

13.4 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Distributors List

14.3 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Trends

15.2 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Challenges

15.4 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

