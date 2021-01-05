Network Equipment Market Analysis, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2020–2026 | Cisco, HP, Juniper

“
The report titled Global Network Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Network Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Network Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Network Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Network Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Network Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Network Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Network Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Network Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Network Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Network Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Network Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Cisco, HP, Juniper, Pace (Arris), Brocade, Avaya, TP-Link, NEC, Arris, Netgear
Market Segmentation by Product: Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 1~10W
Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 11~20W
Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 21~50W
Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 50~100W
Market Segmentation by Application: Switches
Routers
WLAN
ADSL
Modem
Hubs
Set-Top Boxes
Others
The Network Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Network Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Network Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Network Equipment market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Network Equipment industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Network Equipment market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Network Equipment market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Network Equipment market?
Table of Contents:
1 Network Equipment Market Overview
1.1 Network Equipment Product Scope
1.2 Network Equipment Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Network Equipment Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 1~10W
1.2.3 Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 11~20W
1.2.4 Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 21~50W
1.2.5 Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 50~100W
1.3 Network Equipment Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Network Equipment Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Switches
1.3.3 Routers
1.3.4 WLAN
1.3.5 ADSL
1.3.6 Modem
1.3.7 Hubs
1.3.8 Set-Top Boxes
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Network Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Network Equipment Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Network Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Network Equipment Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Network Equipment Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Network Equipment Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Network Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Network Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Network Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Network Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Network Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Network Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Network Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Network Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Network Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Network Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Network Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Network Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Network Equipment Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Network Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Network Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Network Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Network Equipment as of 2019)
3.4 Global Network Equipment Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Network Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Network Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Network Equipment Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Network Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Network Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Network Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Network Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Network Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Network Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Network Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Network Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Network Equipment Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Network Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Network Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Network Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Network Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Network Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Network Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Network Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Network Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Network Equipment Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Network Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Network Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Network Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Network Equipment Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Network Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Network Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Network Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Network Equipment Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Network Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Network Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Network Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Network Equipment Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Network Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Network Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Network Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Network Equipment Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Network Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Network Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Network Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Network Equipment Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Network Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Network Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Network Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Network Equipment Business
12.1 Cisco
12.1.1 Cisco Corporation Information
12.1.2 Cisco Business Overview
12.1.3 Cisco Network Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Cisco Network Equipment Products Offered
12.1.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.2 HP
12.2.1 HP Corporation Information
12.2.2 HP Business Overview
12.2.3 HP Network Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 HP Network Equipment Products Offered
12.2.5 HP Recent Development
12.3 Juniper
12.3.1 Juniper Corporation Information
12.3.2 Juniper Business Overview
12.3.3 Juniper Network Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Juniper Network Equipment Products Offered
12.3.5 Juniper Recent Development
12.4 Pace (Arris)
12.4.1 Pace (Arris) Corporation Information
12.4.2 Pace (Arris) Business Overview
12.4.3 Pace (Arris) Network Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Pace (Arris) Network Equipment Products Offered
12.4.5 Pace (Arris) Recent Development
12.5 Brocade
12.5.1 Brocade Corporation Information
12.5.2 Brocade Business Overview
12.5.3 Brocade Network Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Brocade Network Equipment Products Offered
12.5.5 Brocade Recent Development
12.6 Avaya
12.6.1 Avaya Corporation Information
12.6.2 Avaya Business Overview
12.6.3 Avaya Network Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Avaya Network Equipment Products Offered
12.6.5 Avaya Recent Development
12.7 TP-Link
12.7.1 TP-Link Corporation Information
12.7.2 TP-Link Business Overview
12.7.3 TP-Link Network Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 TP-Link Network Equipment Products Offered
12.7.5 TP-Link Recent Development
12.8 NEC
12.8.1 NEC Corporation Information
12.8.2 NEC Business Overview
12.8.3 NEC Network Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 NEC Network Equipment Products Offered
12.8.5 NEC Recent Development
12.9 Arris
12.9.1 Arris Corporation Information
12.9.2 Arris Business Overview
12.9.3 Arris Network Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Arris Network Equipment Products Offered
12.9.5 Arris Recent Development
12.10 Netgear
12.10.1 Netgear Corporation Information
12.10.2 Netgear Business Overview
12.10.3 Netgear Network Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Netgear Network Equipment Products Offered
12.10.5 Netgear Recent Development
13 Network Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Network Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Network Equipment
13.4 Network Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Network Equipment Distributors List
14.3 Network Equipment Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Network Equipment Market Trends
15.2 Network Equipment Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Network Equipment Market Challenges
15.4 Network Equipment Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
