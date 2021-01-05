Security as a Service Market Global Projection, Developments Status, Analysis, Trend and Forecasts| COVID-19 Analysis

Market Highlights

Security as a service offers faster provisioning and best security for businesses and their clients; it enables continuous monitoring and prevention from loss of business data, along with vulnerability scanning. With the emergence of outsourcing security services and solutions, enterprises can focus on their core business which is one of the factors for the increasing adoption of security as a service by large enterprises.

Symantec Corporation, a provider for cyber-security solutions, unveiled a cloud-based network security solution enhanced with web isolation. The security solution offers complete endpoint protection which protects the devices of a companies employees anywhere at anytime. The web isolation feature allows web browsing without any risk of malware.

Key players

The prominent players in the Security As A Service Market are Symantec Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Fortinet Inc. (US), Panda Security (Spain), CipherCloud (US), Zscaler Inc. (US), Alert Logic Inc. (US), and Radware Ltd (Israel).

International Business Machines Corporation (US), Verizon (US), and SecureWorks (US) are among the other players in this market.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6709

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of security as a service market is considered for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Technological advancements and increasing adoption of cloud-based services in North American countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico is expected to dominate the security as a service market over the forecast period. Leading providers of security as a service such as Cisco Systems, Symantec Corporation, Intel Corporation, and others are enhancing the technological architecture and providing network security to enterprises in the US and other North American countries. Increasing cyber-attacks and need for data protection in Asia-Pacific is expected to improve the company

productivity and enable complete adoption of cloud-based security by large enterprise. China, Japan, and India have a vast customer base which is contributing to the growth of Asia-Pacific market in security as a service.

Read More Related Insights:

https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/20/12/ab18785487/parking-management-market-2020-2023-business-profit-growth-regional-analysis-covid-19-outbreak-in

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/360-degree-camera-market-2020—2025-business-trends-covid—19-outbreak-regional-study-global-segments-top-key-players-and-emerging-technologies-2020-12-03?siteid=bigcharts&dist=bigcharts

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/a2p-sms-market-2020-2023-key-findings-covid—19-outbreak-business-trends-regional-study-emerging-technologies-global-segments-and-future-prospects-2020-12-03?siteid=bigcharts&dist=bigcharts&tesla=y

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future® (Part of WantStats Research And Media Pvt. Ltd.) has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Our Research Analysts are eager to share their knowledge and assist you in refining market research parameters, choosing right market studies, and evaluating both the market scope and the research methodologies of varied segments.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email:[email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/