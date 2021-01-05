High-Performance Computing (HPC) as a Service Market Application, Technological Advancement, Key Players, Financial Overview and Analysis Report Forecast to 2023| COVID-19 Analysis

Market Highlights

High-performance computing as a service is a necessity for enterprises to obtain meaningful insights from a huge amount of unstructured and structured data. High performance computing allows solving complex, scientific calculations, and analytics for making effective business decisions. One of the major factors the growth of HPC as a Service Market is the increasing big data, and cloud computing analysis.

Key Players

The key players in the high-performance computing as a service market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are—Amazon Web Services (US), IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Penguin Computing (US), Sabalcore Computing Inc (US), Adaptive Computing Enterprises Inc (US), Nimbix Inc (US), Google LLC (US), Dell Inc (US). These players contribute a major proportion towards market growth.

Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 30–35 % in the high-performance computing as a service market. These include Silicon Mechanics Inc (US), Atos SE (France), Nvidia Corporation (US), R Systems NA Inc (US), The MathWorks Inc (US), ToutVirtual Inc (US), T-Services (Russia), Wolfram Alpha LLC (US), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), Intel Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (US), Cisco Systems Inc (US), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (China), Rescale Inc (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), and others.

Regional Analysis

The market for high-performance computing as a service is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of high-performance computing as a service market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America). The market is dominated by North America owing to the technological advancement and developing supercomputing facilities. On the other hand, Europe closely follows North America and is estimated to be the second largest region by revenue by 2023. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the highest fastest growing region with highest CAGR during the forecast period since due to growth in the semiconductor industry, and digital infrastructure.

