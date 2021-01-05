Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Market Professional Survey Report 2019

Products are used at all stages, from oil production at the well bore to the delivery of crude to the refinery. Treatment of oil produced by enhanced recovery techniques is also considered part of this category. Oilfield Production & Delivery includes Corrosion and scale inhibitors, Biocides, Demulsifiers, Thickener, Fluid loss additive, Temperature stabilizer, Paraffin inhibitor, Sediment control agent, Flocculant, etc.

In future, the specialty oilfield chemicals industry in the world will be turn concentrated. The world specialty oilfield chemicals consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of shale gas, specialty oilfield chemicals have huge market potential in the future. In future, the world specialty oilfield chemicals capacity will continue to expand.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Dow

Nalco Champion

BASF

Baker Hughes

Chevron Phillips

CESTC

Clariant

Flotek Industries

Croda

Innospec

Kemira

Huntsman

CNPC

CNOOC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Flocculant

Corrosion and scale inhibitors

Biocides

Demulsifiers

Thickener

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Shale Gas

