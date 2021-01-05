Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market is segmented into
Subsea and Offshore Type
Onshore Type
Segment by Application, the Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market is segmented into
Gas Distribution and Transport
Water Injection Lines
Oil Flow Lines
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Share Analysis
Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) business, the date to enter into the Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market, Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
TechnipFMC
GE Oil and Gas
National Oilwell Varco
Shawcor
Airborne Oil and Gas
Wienerberger
Cosmoplast
Polyflow, LLC
PES.TEC
Aerosun Corporation