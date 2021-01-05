This report covers market size and forecasts of Power Sunroof, including the following market information:

Global Power Sunroof Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Power Sunroof Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Power Sunroof Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Power Sunroof Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

FOR MORE DETAILS : http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4743358

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Webasto, Inalfa Roof Systems, Inteva, Magna International, Aisin Seiki, CIE, Yachiyo Industry, Johnan Manufacturing, Automotive Sunroof Company, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5389328-covid-19-impact-on-power-sunroof-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

Based on the Type:

In-built Sunroof

Spoiler/Tilt & Slide Sunroof

Top-Mount Sunroof

Panoramic Sunroof

Solar Sunroof

Based on the Application:

Sedan/Hatchback

SUV

Others

https://thedailychronicle.in/