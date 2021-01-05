Global Virtual Event Platforms Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Virtual Event Platforms market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Virtual Event Platforms market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Retail and eCommerce
Healthcare and Life Sciences
BFSI
Transportation and Logistics
Telecom and IT
Manufacturing
Others
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Virtual Event Platforms market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Virtual Event Platforms market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
InEvent LATAM
Cvent
Influitive
Bevy
Hopin
Eventzilla
Brazen
RainFocus
Socio
Townscript
Whova
6Connex
Attendify
Boomset
PheedLoop
SpotMe
TOCCA
Accelevents
Airmeet
All In The Loop
Azavista
Bizzabo
Engagez
Evenium
Eventtia
EventXtra
eZ-XPO
HexaFair
INXPO
Nunify
Pathable
Run The World
SCHED
vFairs
ViewStub