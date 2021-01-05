Global Toys and Games Market Research Report 2019

Children’s toys and games constantly evolve. Intertwined with technology, most toys are more advanced then computers were two decades ago. Video games are also being used by younger children.

The rise in disposable income and the growth of online sales are the primary drivers of the growth of this market. Many international and local vendors sell toys and games through e-retailing that helps in promotion of their brands. The prices offered to a customer are often lower online due to the reduction in overhead costs.

The rising demand for eco-friendly toys is also expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Eco-friendly toys are made from the materials like wood, cardboard, and organic cotton. For instance, Green Toys make their products from recyclable plastic milk bottles. The company also tied up with Walmart to sell their toys, as it was the most preferred shopping venue for the customers.

The global Toys and Games market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Toys and Games volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Toys and Games market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hasbro

Mattel

The LEGO Group

TOMY

JAKKS Pacific

MGA Entertainment

Playmates Toys

Vivid Imaginations

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Games and Puzzles

Infant and Preschool

Activity and Construction Toys

Dolls and Action Figures

Vehicle Toys and Ride-Ons

Soft/Plush Toys

Others

Segment by Application

Specialty Stores

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Department Stores

Online Retailers

