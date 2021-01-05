Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

An intelligent transportation system (ITS) is an advanced application which, without embodying intelligence as such, aims to provide innovative services relating to different modes of transport and traffic management and enable users to be better informed and make safer, more coordinated, and ‘smarter’ use of transport networks.
In 2018, the global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Siemens AG
Hitachi
WS Atkins PLC
Nuance Communications
EFKON AG
Garmin International Inc
Iteris
Telenav
Thales Group
TomTom NV
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring
Intelligent Traffic Control
Collision Avoidance
Parking Management
Passenger Information Management
Ticketing Management
Emergency Vehicle Notification
Automotive Telematics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.