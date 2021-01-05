Global CBD Skin Care Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring plant compound derived from the cannabis plant. CBD Skin Care is safe and effective for all skin types, but especially helpful to people who struggle with inflammatory skin conditions, skin sensitivity, headaches, skin dryness, and acne

Scope of the Report:

The leading manufactures mainly are Charlotte’s Web, Kiehl’s, Medical Marijuana, Cannuka and Isodiol Cannaceuticals. Charlotte’s Webo is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds11% in 2018.

Geographically, the global CBD Skin Care market has been segmented into Americas, Europe, APAC and Middle East and Africa. The Americas held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 41% in 2018. The next is Europe.

The worldwide market for CBD Skin Care is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 19.7% over the next five years, will reach 378 million US$ in 2024, from 153.8 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the CBD Skin Care in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Charlotte’s Web

Kiehl’s

Medical Marijuana

Cannuka

Isodiol Cannaceuticals

Lord Jones

Endoca

Kapu Maku LLC

Green Growth Brands

Elixinol Global

Leef Organics

The CBD Skincare Company

Josie Maran Cosmetics

Leela Body Care

CBD For Life

Myaderm

Kana Skincare

Apothecanna

Vertly

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Creams & Moisturizers

Serums

CBD Oil

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Mass Market

Smoke Shops

E-commerce

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe CBD Skin Care product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of CBD Skin Care, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of CBD Skin Care in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the CBD Skin Care competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the CBD Skin Care breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, CBD Skin Care market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe CBD Skin Care sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

