Global Residential Router Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

A router is a networking device that forwards data packets between computer networks. Routers perform the traffic directing functions on the Internet. Data sent through the internet, such as a web page or email, is in the form of data packets. A packet is typically forwarded from one router to another router through the networks that constitute an internetwork until it reaches its destination node.

The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in China. The high end products are concentrated in US manufacturer. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese Wireless Router production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases. China’s Wireless Router industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international consumption country of Wireless Router, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import.

In 2018, the global Residential Router market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Residential Router status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Residential Router development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

TP-Link

D-Link

Netgear

Linksys Group

TRENDnet

Tenda

Synology

AsusTek Computer

Google

Nokia Networks

FAST

Buffalo

Amped

Asus

Huawei

Xiaomi

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wired

Wireless

Market segment by Application, split into

Home Office Using

Entertainment Using

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

